Trumpovy zločiny. Tohle podporuje. (Česká vláda taky)

15. 9. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Izrael systematicky bombarduje domy, obytné věžáky, nemocnice a úkryty v městě Gaza, přičemž zabil desítky Palestinců a násilně vysídlil tisíce dalších. To je to, co Izrael udělal jen za posledních 24 hodin.



