Trumpovy zločiny. Tohle podporuje. (Česká vláda taky)

15. 9. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Izrael systematicky bombarduje domy, obytné věžáky, nemocnice a úkryty v městě Gaza, přičemž zabil desítky Palestinců a násilně vysídlil tisíce dalších. To je to, co Izrael udělal jen za posledních 24 hodin.

Israel has systematically bombed homes, residential towers, hospitals, and shelters in Gaza City, killing dozens of Palestinians and forcibly displacing thousands of others. This is what Israel has done in the past 24 hours alone. pic.twitter.com/JE3vqHj3XP