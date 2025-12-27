Izrael bombarduje Gazu. "Dnes jsme zabili 100 Palestinců a nikomu to nevadí"
27. 12. 2025
💥Israeli occupation helicopter is opening fire east of Gaza City now pic.twitter.com/HF5H0rO4Ly— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) December 27, 2025
In an interview on Channel 12, Israeli Knesset member Tally Gotliv said the world has grown numb to Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza, boasting that over 100 Palestinians were killed in one night and “no one cares.” pic.twitter.com/elYl8UvdbF— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) December 26, 2025
