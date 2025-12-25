Na Štědrý večer Izrael brutálně bombardoval Gazu
25. 12. 2025
Gaza on Christmas Eve.— Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) December 24, 2025
Israeli troops blow up homes of displaced Palestinian families today
Reminder: The ceasefire went into effect more than 2 months ago. pic.twitter.com/qYIPrYzDo1
For the past two hours, everything has been turning upside down here in Khan Younis.— Mohammed jawad 🇵🇸 (@Mo7ammed_jawad6) December 24, 2025
The heaviest shelling, explosions, and gunfire never stop.
The sky over Khan Younis has turned bright with every blast,
houses shake, and our hearts tremble with fear.
We cannot sleep, not even… https://t.co/EpVuozL7tL pic.twitter.com/glSKw2nW9c
Izrael vyhrožuje Palestincům na Západním břehu, kteří budou psát o izraelském násilí vůči nim na sociálních sítích, že to potrestají jako "terorismus":
Izrael: "Monitorujeme, co děláte na internetu.
Rozšiřování podvratného materiálu, psaní podvratného materiálu na internetu je teroristický zločin v každém smyslu slova a můžete být zatčeni a dokonce i uvězněni tak, jak se to stalo v tomto domě.
Varovali jsme vás."
⚡JUST IN - Israel threatens Palestinians for speaking out and sharing their suffering online pic.twitter.com/SZQtJTOUsV— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) December 24, 2025
Okamžik, kdy izraelská raketa zasáhla stan v Gaze, byl zachycen na kameru, když palestinská dívka natáčela sama sebe, jak ukazuje své sponky do vlasů. Jana a její bratr Omar přežili, ale celá jejich rodina zahynula při raketovém útoku a následném požáru, který zachvátil stany během genocidní války Izraele proti Gaze.
🚨Horrifying moments: The instant an Israeli missile struck a tent in Gaza was captured on camera as a Palestinian girl filmed herself showing her hair clips.— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 25, 2025
Jana and her brother Omar survived, but the rest of their family was killed by the missile and the fire that engulfed… pic.twitter.com/wnVHIxLbeO
Diskuse