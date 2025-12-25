Na Štědrý večer Izrael brutálně bombardoval Gazu

25. 12. 2025

čas čtení 1 minuta



Česká vláda tyto válečné zločiny podporuje.

Na Štědrý večer Izrael bombardoval palestinské příbytky:


Izrael vyhrožuje Palestincům na Západním  břehu, kteří budou psát o izraelském násilí vůči nim na sociálních sítích, že to potrestají jako "terorismus": 

Izrael: "Monitorujeme, co děláte na internetu. 

Rozšiřování podvratného materiálu, psaní podvratného materiálu na internetu je teroristický zločin v každém smyslu slova a můžete být zatčeni a dokonce i uvězněni tak, jak se to stalo v tomto domě. 

Varovali jsme vás."

 Okamžik, kdy izraelská raketa zasáhla stan v Gaze, byl zachycen na kameru, když palestinská dívka natáčela sama sebe, jak ukazuje své sponky do vlasů. Jana a její bratr Omar přežili, ale celá jejich rodina zahynula při raketovém útoku a následném požáru, který zachvátil stany během genocidní války Izraele proti Gaze.

0
Vytisknout
585

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 23. 12. 2025