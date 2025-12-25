Na Štědrý večer Izrael brutálně bombardoval Gazu

25. 12. 2025

Česká vláda tyto válečné zločiny podporuje.





Na Štědrý večer Izrael bombardoval palestinské příbytky:

Gaza on Christmas Eve.



Israeli troops blow up homes of displaced Palestinian families today



Reminder: The ceasefire went into effect more than 2 months ago. pic.twitter.com/qYIPrYzDo1 — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) December 24, 2025

For the past two hours, everything has been turning upside down here in Khan Younis.

The heaviest shelling, explosions, and gunfire never stop.

The sky over Khan Younis has turned bright with every blast,

houses shake, and our hearts tremble with fear.



We cannot sleep, not even… https://t.co/EpVuozL7tL pic.twitter.com/glSKw2nW9c — Mohammed jawad 🇵🇸 (@Mo7ammed_jawad6) December 24, 2025



Izrael vyhrožuje Palestincům na Západním břehu, kteří budou psát o izraelském násilí vůči nim na sociálních sítích, že to potrestají jako "terorismus":

Izrael: "Monitorujeme, co děláte na internetu.



Rozšiřování podvratného materiálu, psaní podvratného materiálu na internetu je teroristický zločin v každém smyslu slova a můžete být zatčeni a dokonce i uvězněni tak, jak se to stalo v tomto domě.



Varovali jsme vás."

⚡JUST IN - Israel threatens Palestinians for speaking out and sharing their suffering online pic.twitter.com/SZQtJTOUsV — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) December 24, 2025

Okamžik, kdy izraelská raketa zasáhla stan v Gaze, byl zachycen na kameru, když palestinská dívka natáčela sama sebe, jak ukazuje své sponky do vlasů. Jana a její bratr Omar přežili, ale celá jejich rodina zahynula při raketovém útoku a následném požáru, který zachvátil stany během genocidní války Izraele proti Gaze.

🚨Horrifying moments: The instant an Israeli missile struck a tent in Gaza was captured on camera as a Palestinian girl filmed herself showing her hair clips.



Jana and her brother Omar survived, but the rest of their family was killed by the missile and the fire that engulfed… pic.twitter.com/wnVHIxLbeO — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 25, 2025

