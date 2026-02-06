Clintonovi poví o Trumpovi všechno. V televizi

6. 2. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Američtí republikáni vyhrožovali Clintonům, že je potrestají za pohrdání parlamentem, pokud nebudou svědčit o Epsteinovi. Nyní Bill a Hillary Clintonovi oznámili, že o Trumpovi řeknou všechno, ale živě v televizi. Republikáni jsou zděšeni a chtějí to zakázat.

Bill and Hillary: “We want our hearing to be public. The truth belongs to the American people - They deserved to know all THE TRUTH!!” pic.twitter.com/w7SrmGJnG3 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) February 5, 2026

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton is planning to reveal everything he knows about Trump to Congress regarding Epstein so Trump can be impeached and removed this year pic.twitter.com/HAnxzPyiTk — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 5, 2026





BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton is planning to reveal everything he knows about Trump to Congress regarding Epstein so Trump can be impeached and removed this year pic.twitter.com/HAnxzPyiTk — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 5, 2026









