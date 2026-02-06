Clintonovi poví o Trumpovi všechno. V televizi

6. 2. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Američtí republikáni vyhrožovali Clintonům, že je potrestají za pohrdání parlamentem, pokud nebudou svědčit o Epsteinovi. Nyní Bill a Hillary Clintonovi oznámili, že o Trumpovi řeknou všechno, ale živě v televizi. Republikáni jsou zděšeni a chtějí to zakázat. 






