Clintonovi poví o Trumpovi všechno. V televizi
6. 2. 2026
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Američtí republikáni vyhrožovali Clintonům, že je potrestají za pohrdání parlamentem, pokud nebudou svědčit o Epsteinovi. Nyní Bill a Hillary Clintonovi oznámili, že o Trumpovi řeknou všechno, ale živě v televizi. Republikáni jsou zděšeni a chtějí to zakázat.
Bill and Hillary: “We want our hearing to be public. The truth belongs to the American people - They deserved to know all THE TRUTH!!” pic.twitter.com/w7SrmGJnG3— ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) February 5, 2026
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton is planning to reveal everything he knows about Trump to Congress regarding Epstein so Trump can be impeached and removed this year pic.twitter.com/HAnxzPyiTk— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 5, 2026
