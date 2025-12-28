Civilisté v Gaze jsou v neděli v ubohých stanech opět zaplaveni vodou
28. 12. 2025
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Veškeré domy Izrael srovnal se zemí.
Ruthlessly displaced by the Israeli army, Palestinian civilians in Gaza are drowning in rain and sea water. pic.twitter.com/zm8NzjMHQw— Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) December 28, 2025
🚨BREAKING: Gaza’s displaced families woke up to flooded tents after a night of rain. pic.twitter.com/QVafkIsEAJ— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 28, 2025
🇵🇸 💔 LIFE IN GAZA!pic.twitter.com/d1aUGKnXyp— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 28, 2025
829
Diskuse