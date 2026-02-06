Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí

6. 2. 2026

🚨 BREAKING:



On Israeli national TV, a jewish Journalist says:



“Everyone in Gaza must die. They should all be left to starve to death, even children. I don’t care”



These people are f*cking demons. I get it now. pic.twitter.com/Buej30OGIk — Jvnior (@Jvnior) February 5, 2026

V izraelské státní televizi židovský novinář říká: „Všichni v Gaze musí zemřít. Měli by všichni vyhladovět až do smrti, dokonce i děti. Je mi to jedno.“











Dnes brzy ráno izraelští osadníci postříkali chemickými pesticidy úrodu v několika oblastech Masafer Yatta jižně od Hebronu a zničili tak palestinskou zemědělskou půdu.

Early this morning, Israeli settlers sprayed chemical pesticides on crops in multiple areas of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, destroying Palestinian-owned farmland. pic.twitter.com/qgqPtKl6DS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2026

Právě jsem poslouchal televizní rozhovor s ředitelem nemocnice al-Shifa, doktorem Mohammadem Abu Silmiyou. Řekl, že Izrael včera vrátil těla 54 Palestinců bez jakékoli identifikace. Mnohým tělům chyběly části těla a některá vykazovala známky mučení. Několik těl mělo také zlomeniny nohou, které odpovídaly střelným zraněním. Kromě toho bylo vráceno 66 krabic obsahujících lebky a jiné kosti. Žádná z nich nebyla označena jmény, pouze čísly.

I have just listened to a TV interview with the director of al-Shifa Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya.

He said that Israel returned the bodies of 54 Palestinians yesterday without any form of identification. Many of the bodies were missing body parts, and some showed signs of… — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) February 5, 2026

🚨 BREAKING:



🇬🇧 British surgeon who returned from Gaza EXPOSES a shocking truth about israeli army:



He says: “Palestinian bodies of children returned with hearts, lungs, and livers removed” pic.twitter.com/y7xlsH3w4H — Jvnior (@Jvnior) February 5, 2026

🚨 AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: 🇬🇧 Britský chirurg, který se vrátil z Gazy, ODHALUJE šokující pravdu o izraelské armádě: Říká: „Těla palestinských dětí se vrátila s odstraněnými srdci, plícemi a játry.“









