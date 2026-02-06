Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí
6. 2. 2026
🚨 BREAKING:— Jvnior (@Jvnior) February 5, 2026
On Israeli national TV, a jewish Journalist says:
“Everyone in Gaza must die. They should all be left to starve to death, even children. I don’t care”
These people are f*cking demons. I get it now. pic.twitter.com/Buej30OGIk
Early this morning, Israeli settlers sprayed chemical pesticides on crops in multiple areas of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, destroying Palestinian-owned farmland. pic.twitter.com/qgqPtKl6DS— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2026
🚨 AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: 🇬🇧 Britský chirurg, který se vrátil z Gazy, ODHALUJE šokující pravdu o izraelské armádě: Říká: „Těla palestinských dětí se vrátila s odstraněnými srdci, plícemi a játry.“
I have just listened to a TV interview with the director of al-Shifa Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya.— Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) February 5, 2026
He said that Israel returned the bodies of 54 Palestinians yesterday without any form of identification. Many of the bodies were missing body parts, and some showed signs of…
🚨 BREAKING:— Jvnior (@Jvnior) February 5, 2026
🇬🇧 British surgeon who returned from Gaza EXPOSES a shocking truth about israeli army:
He says: “Palestinian bodies of children returned with hearts, lungs, and livers removed” pic.twitter.com/y7xlsH3w4H
Izraelští osadníci sestoupili z kopců a během čtyř minut vypálili beduínskou osadu.
This morning, the Israeli occupation forced Palestinian Jalal Al-Tawil to demolish his own home in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, occupied Jerusalem. Al-Tawil had no choice but to do so in order to avoid being forced to pay hefty fines to the Israeli municipality. pic.twitter.com/4eom6nzUbM— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2026
Izraelská vůdkyně osadníků Daniella Weissová prohlásila, že „den, kdy [Palestinci] opustí“ Gazu, není daleko, zatímco desítky jejích spolubojovníků pochodovaly k hraničnímu plotu s Gazou a vyhrožovaly založením osad v pásmu.
WATCH: Israeli settlers descend from the hills and burn down a Bedouin community in four minutes | @YardenMichaeli & @MatanGolanPhoto https://t.co/VKZVRQEABw pic.twitter.com/p3n2L6DdrZ— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) February 6, 2026
Israeli settler leader Daniella Weiss said that “the day is not far off when [Palestinians] will leave” Gaza as tens of fellow settlers marched towards the border fence with Gaza, vowing the establishment of settlements in the strip pic.twitter.com/GNlJb3nrvD— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 6, 2026
Izrael (tentokrát) ušetřil nemocnici, ale vyhodil do vzduchu školu. Jaký to mělo smysl?
Zničení střední školy pro dívky v Kuvajtu, která se nachází vedle indonéské nemocnice, bylo představeno izraelským ženijním praporem jako jeden z jeho „úspěchů“ v probíhající kampani za vymazání toho, co zbylo ze severní Gazy.
Israel spared a hospital (this time) but blew up a school. What was the point of that? https://t.co/exWKO4e5SA— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 6, 2026
Diskuse