Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí

6. 2. 2026

V izraelské státní televizi židovský novinář říká: „Všichni v Gaze musí zemřít. Měli by všichni vyhladovět až do smrti, dokonce i děti. Je mi to jedno.“





Dnes brzy ráno izraelští osadníci postříkali chemickými pesticidy úrodu v několika oblastech Masafer Yatta jižně od Hebronu a zničili tak palestinskou zemědělskou půdu.
Právě jsem poslouchal televizní rozhovor s ředitelem nemocnice al-Shifa, doktorem Mohammadem Abu Silmiyou. Řekl, že Izrael včera vrátil těla 54 Palestinců bez jakékoli identifikace. Mnohým tělům chyběly části těla a některá vykazovala známky mučení. Několik těl mělo také zlomeniny nohou, které odpovídaly střelným zraněním. Kromě toho bylo vráceno 66 krabic obsahujících lebky a jiné kosti. Žádná z nich nebyla označena jmény, pouze čísly.
🚨 AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: 🇬🇧 Britský chirurg, který se vrátil z Gazy, ODHALUJE šokující pravdu o izraelské armádě: Říká: „Těla palestinských dětí se vrátila s odstraněnými srdci, plícemi a játry.“




 

Izraelští osadníci sestoupili z kopců a během čtyř minut vypálili beduínskou osadu.


Izraelská vůdkyně osadníků Daniella Weissová prohlásila, že „den, kdy [Palestinci] opustí“ Gazu, není daleko, zatímco desítky jejích spolubojovníků pochodovaly k hraničnímu plotu s Gazou a vyhrožovaly založením osad v pásmu.


Izrael (tentokrát) ušetřil nemocnici, ale vyhodil do vzduchu školu. Jaký to mělo smysl?

Zničení střední školy pro dívky v Kuvajtu, která se nachází vedle indonéské nemocnice, bylo představeno izraelským ženijním praporem jako jeden z jeho „úspěchů“ v probíhající kampani za vymazání toho, co zbylo ze severní Gazy.






