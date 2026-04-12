Britská labouristická (!!) vláda opět nechává zatýkat penzisty protestující proti izraelskému vraždění v Palestine

12. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Policie v sobotu zadržela nejméně 92 osob poté, co příznivci organizace Palestine Action uspořádali protest v centru Londýna. Tato skupina byla loni vládou zakázána na základě protiteroristických zákonů, avšak Vrchní soud v únoru toto rozhodnutí prohlásil za protiprávní. Zákaz však nadále platí, aby vláda mohla proti tomuto rozsudku podat odvolání. Demonstranty, z nichž mnozí byli starší lidé, policisté odvedli poté, co drželi transparenty vyjadřující podporu této organizaci.Aktuální zpráva: Dnešní hromadné zatýkání pokojných demonstrantů na Trafalgarském náměstí v Londýně na základě britského protiteroristického zákona představuje další úder proti občanským svobodám v této zemi – a je o to pobuřující, že k němu došlo po tom, co metropolitní policie sama změnila svůj postoj. Vysoký soud v únoru rozhodl, že zákaz organizace Palestine Action byl protiprávní. Metropolitní policie správně prohlásila, že přestane provádět zatýkání. Nyní se však vrátila ke své staré, neúspěšné politice – hromadnému zatýkání lidí držících kartonové cedule, včetně dnešní starší ženy s berlemi. To není policejní práce. To je stát, který kriminalizuje nesouhlas. Připojte se nyní k tisícům dalších příznivců Amnesty International a podepište petici za ukončení všech stíhání těchto pokojných demonstrantů.
 

Frontman skupiny Massive Attack Robert Del Naja byl zadržen kvůli podezření, že projevil podporu hnutí Palestine Action. Jednašedesátiletý muž seděl mezi stovkami dalších demonstrantů s transparentem, na kterém bylo napsáno: „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji hnutí Palestine Action“.

AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Starší muž s hůlkou byl opět zadržen za to, že držel transparent na podporu hnutí Palestine Action.
Policie ví, že zákaz byl prohlášen za protiprávní, přesto neoprávněně zadržuje stovky pokojných demonstrantů. AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Policie nezákonně zadržela 80letou Elizabeth Morleyovou na základě zákona o terorismu. AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Policie na základě zákona o terorismu neprávem zadržela a odvezla nehybnou starší ženu.

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Obsah vydání | 10. 4. 2026