Britská labouristická (!!) vláda opět nechává zatýkat penzisty protestující proti izraelskému vraždění v Palestine

12. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Policie v sobotu zadržela nejméně 92 osob poté, co příznivci organizace Palestine Action uspořádali protest v centru Londýna. Tato skupina byla loni vládou zakázána na základě protiteroristických zákonů, avšak Vrchní soud v únoru toto rozhodnutí prohlásil za protiprávní. Zákaz však nadále platí, aby vláda mohla proti tomuto rozsudku podat odvolání. Demonstranty, z nichž mnozí byli starší lidé, policisté odvedli poté, co drželi transparenty vyjadřující podporu této organizaci. Police have arrested at least 92 people after supporters of Palestine Action mounted a protest in central London today.



The group was banned by the government under terrorism laws last year, but that decision was ruled illegal by the High Court in February.



The ban has remained… pic.twitter.com/ej041mpIIy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 11, 2026 Aktuální zpráva: Dnešní hromadné zatýkání pokojných demonstrantů na Trafalgarském náměstí v Londýně na základě britského protiteroristického zákona představuje další úder proti občanským svobodám v této zemi – a je o to pobuřující, že k němu došlo po tom, co metropolitní policie sama změnila svůj postoj. Vysoký soud v únoru rozhodl, že zákaz organizace Palestine Action byl protiprávní. Metropolitní policie správně prohlásila, že přestane provádět zatýkání. Nyní se však vrátila ke své staré, neúspěšné politice – hromadnému zatýkání lidí držících kartonové cedule, včetně dnešní starší ženy s berlemi. To není policejní práce. To je stát, který kriminalizuje nesouhlas. Připojte se nyní k tisícům dalších příznivců Amnesty International a podepište petici za ukončení všech stíhání těchto pokojných demonstrantů.

Breaking: Today's mass arrests of peaceful protesters in Trafalgar Square under UK terrorism law are yet another blow to civil liberties in this country - and made all the more outrageous by the Metropolitan Police's own U-turn.



The High Court ruled in February that the… pic.twitter.com/EOqIsE18lT — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) April 11, 2026

Frontman skupiny Massive Attack Robert Del Naja byl zadržen kvůli podezření, že projevil podporu hnutí Palestine Action. Jednašedesátiletý muž seděl mezi stovkami dalších demonstrantů s transparentem, na kterém bylo napsáno: „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji hnutí Palestine Action“.

Massive Attack frontman Robert Del Naja has been arrested on suspicion of showing support for Palestine Action.



The 61-year-old sat among hundreds of fellow demonstrators with a sign that read "I Oppose Genocide, I Support Palestine Action".https://t.co/WMRI72gQ4U — Defend Our Juries (@DefendOurJuries) April 11, 2026

BREAKING: An elderly man with a walking stick is arrested again for holding a sign in support of Palestine Action.



The police know the ban was ruled unlawful, yet they are wrongly arresting hundreds of peaceful protestors.https://t.co/VvG6tJnqRO pic.twitter.com/IpLVcFPl5w — Defend Our Juries (@DefendOurJuries) April 11, 2026

BREAKING: Police unlawfully arrest Elizabeth Morley, aged 80, under the Terrorism Act.



Whilst being taken away for peacefully holding a sign in support of Palestine Action, she says the mass arrests are a "very stupid thing to do". pic.twitter.com/vJLSMYudzR — Defend Our Juries (@DefendOurJuries) April 11, 2026

BREAKING: Police wrongly arrest and cart off an unresponsive elderly woman under the Terrorism Act.



They did so because she held a sign saying she opposes genocide and supports Palestine Action. pic.twitter.com/YJ9yuIpijH — Defend Our Juries (@DefendOurJuries) April 11, 2026

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