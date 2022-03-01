Zelenskij: Vyjednávali jsme s Ruskem, zaatímco oni nás ostřelovaci a bombardovali
1. 3. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
⚡️Zelensky: The talks (with Russia) took place, as our territory was being bombed and shelled.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 28, 2022
Russia is trying to put pressure. Don't waste time. We do not accept such tactics.
Rusko se snaží na nás vyvíjet nátlak. Zlo ozbrojené raketami, bombami, dělostřelectvem, musí být okamžitě neutralizováno, zlikvidováno ekonomicky.
https://Rusko twitter.com/KyivIndepen
⚡️Zelensky: The evil armed with missiles, bombs, artillery must be stopped immediately, destroyed economically.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 28, 2022
We need to show that humaneness knows how to defend itself.
dent/status/1498419122224390144?s=20&t=PcHPLmsITbSpEQU17veb0w
237
Diskuse