Zelenskij: Vyjednávali jsme s Ruskem, zatímco oni nás ostřelovali a bombardovali

1. 3. 2022

Rusko se snaží na nás vyvíjet nátlak. Zlo ozbrojené raketami, bombami, dělostřelectvem, musí být okamžitě neutralizováno, zlikvidováno ekonomicky.



