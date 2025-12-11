Let's defend ourselves while there's still time

The US wants to "save" Europe by supporting radicals and trying to destabilize the EU

11. 12. 2025 / Bohumil Kartous

In its new "security strategy," the Trump administration openly states that it will seek to destabilize the European Union through related political forces on the far right. If we do not abandon the sentimental idea of transatlantic security cooperation "forever" and if we do not immediately curb the influence of algorithms in the hands of the American techno-oligarchy, then the EU will indeed fall apart.





This is monstrous audacity. The current US administration is characterized by the following elements:

















4) it denies scientific knowledge about health and climate





5) it is made up of a bunch of ridiculous sycophants who repeatedly humiliate themselves and the entire US by devoutly flattering an uneducated, infantile old man with monarchist tendencies in the Oval Office.





This gang of crooks has the audacity to accuse the European Union of censorship and suppression of freedom of speech, based solely on the fact that the EU has decided to protect its digital space against predatory American social media operators.





It is particularly brazen that the US wants to interfere in European affairs by supporting radicals who clearly intend to call for withdrawal from the EU in the countries in question. If this happens, especially in the case of Italy and Poland, the EU is likely to collapse and individual countries will become easy prey for economic hegemons with authoritarian governments (China and, in its current state, the US). Without the EU's strong negotiating position, individual EU countries have no chance of success. In addition, Europe will be permanently threatened by Russia, which will be supported by China (and possibly the US, at least according to how Trump is selling Ukraine) in weakening European countries from within (digitally) and threatening them from without.





The EU must pull itself together and say goodbye to the idea of a transatlantic alliance, at least until the gang of dangerous MAGA primitives who are successfully turning the US into an authoritarian regime openly threatening its closest allies are no longer in power.





If we do not do so now, the EU is in danger of collapsing. The tendencies supported by MAGA idiots are gaining strength throughout Europe, and they have formed a faction in the European Parliament called Patriots (remember how Babiš babbled about "make Europe great again" and waved his fist while doing so). US Vice President Vance and techno-oligarch Musk openly support the AfD, the fascist populists in Germany, and based on the new security strategy, we can be sure that similar support will be given to other far-right populists anywhere in the EU, through social media algorithms in the hands of the American techno-oligarchy.









The EU must quickly build its own defenses, but first and foremost, it must limit the toxic influence of American (and Chinese) social networks on European territory as quickly as possible. Either the branches operating social networks will be sold to companies under European jurisdiction, or they must be shut down. In addition, the EU must begin to build its own self-sufficient digital infrastructure.





If we do not do this, we will end up as individual colonies of the US and China, permanently threatened by Russia. That is the reality of the present.







