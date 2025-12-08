What will happen if Donald Trump does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize?

8. 12. 2025 / Ivan Větvička

US President Donald Trump is not a friend of Europe. He is still our ally, but he behaves unpredictably and, above all, smugly. He is clearly annoyed by the chatter of dozens of our parliaments and prefers to talk to dictators with whom he shares a pathological ambition. He craves honors and gold, and now, above all, the Nobel Peace Prize, which combines both. Europe must therefore prepare for the possibility that the Nobel Committee will not succumb to Trump's pressure and will not award him the prize. Unfortunately, this is not a topic for a playful satirical article, but a reason for serious reflection. A disappointed Trump may take revenge not only on Norway, but on the entire free part of the continent. US President Donald Trump is not a friend of Europe. He is still our ally, but he behaves unpredictably and, above all, smugly. He is clearly annoyed by the chatter of dozens of our parliaments and prefers to talk to dictators with whom he shares a pathological ambition. He craves honors and gold, and now, above all, the Nobel Peace Prize, which combines both. Europe must therefore prepare for the possibility that the Nobel Committee will not succumb to Trump's pressure and will not award him the prize. Unfortunately, this is not a topic for a playful satirical article, but a reason for serious reflection. A disappointed Trump may take revenge not only on Norway, but on the entire free part of the continent.



Will the American president without the Nobel Peace Prize impose a 500% tariff on Norwegian goods? Or will sanctions be imposed on all countries associated with the European Economic Area (i.e., the EU + Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded)? Trump may also push for the withdrawal of American troops from Europe, or he may "only" persistently kick us in the shins, for example with a series of concessions to Russia.



Donald Trump is a capricious man. His moods are as changeable as April weather, and his statements reflect his current mood. The only thing that is certain is that he will be enraged if his current will is not fulfilled. Democracy, with its checks and balances, is fundamentally repugnant to him because it hinders his arbitrary power.



The most important pillar of democracy is not free elections, but the limitation of the principle "might is right". Free elections sometimes take place even in countries with a dictatorial tradition (for example, after the death of an autocrat). However, the winner usually "takes everything" and does not leave the opposition with a healthy share of power, so it is not a democracy, but a continuous dictatorship that has changed its face relatively freely.



It is clear that Donald Trump would like to live in such a world. He has managed to weaken the regulatory mechanisms of power in the US surprisingly quickly, and Europe should not take his aversion personally–it is not us Europeans he dislikes, but democracy as such. This makes the global situation all the more worrying. The patrons of democracy are no longer the United States, but the European Union, which is not prepared for such a role because, under the American nuclear umbrella, it has been able to afford the luxury of wallowing in trivialities for decades. Today, our strong confederation on paper has great difficulty effectively resisting the expansion of a weaker totalitarian Russia, and even such a trifle as whether the Norwegians will award Trump a medal causes us great concern.







