V íránské škole zabily bombardováním více 160 školaček Spojené státy
6. 3. 2026
Izraelský terorismus v Gaze pokračuje. Izraelské teroristické síly zastřelily 13letého chlapce v Beit Lahia. Jmenoval se Ismail Akel.
This is a genuine White House video.— Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 6, 2026
What is wrong with America. 165 school girls are dead, and they think this is funny?
Over 1000 dead in Iran. Over 72,000 dead in Gaza. America thinks it's all a game?
Disgraceful doesn't even come close.
pic.twitter.com/S53uyuKfZ0
Israel’s terrorism continues in Gaza.— Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) March 6, 2026
The Israeli terrorist forces have shot and killed a 13-year-old child in Beit Lahia.
His names was Ismail Akel. pic.twitter.com/0Xy77HV8gI
Írán povoluje americké televizní stanici CNN, která pochází ze země, která spolu s Izraelem bombarduje Írán, vstup do země, aby mohla dokumentovat válku. Dokážete si představit, že by Izrael povolil íránským médiím vstup do své země?
Evidence compiled by CNN suggests that the United States military was responsible for the strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed scores of children, in what is the deadliest incident of civilian casualties in the US and Israel's almost week-long war with… pic.twitter.com/lDDDHnMJFU— CNN International (@cnni) March 6, 2026
Do Gazy nepouštějí ani Američany.
Americké síly mají co vysvětlovat ohledně obrovského selhání zpravodajských služeb, které zřejmě vedlo bombardéry k přesvědčení, že dívčí základní škola byla součástí nedaleké íránské námořní základny. Byla za tuto smrtelnou chybu zodpovědná Trumpova ukvapená válka?
Iran is allowing CNN, an American network from a country currently bombing Iran alongside Israel, into the country to document the war. Imagine Israel allowing Iranian media into their country?— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 5, 2026
They don't allow even Americans into Gaza pic.twitter.com/pVZ0G1nDcU
US forces have some big explaining to do for the huge intelligence failure that apparently led bombers to believe that a girl’s elementary school was part of a nearby Iranian naval base. Was Trump’s rush to war responsible for this deadly error? https://t.co/XXSPAxBDCr— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 6, 2026
„Takto pravice brání práva íránských žen: oslavováním vraždy 160 dívek.“
Tato španělská politička poukázala na pokrytectví používání feministické rétoriky na podporu bombardování Íránu Spojenými státy a Izraelem.
Od přibližně 5 hodin ráno místního času dochází k masivnímu bombardování na několika místech v #Teheránu. Jedná se pravděpodobně o jeden z nejintenzivnějších útoků od začátku války.
“This is how the right defends the rights of Iranian women: by celebrating the murder of 160 girls.”— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 5, 2026
This Spanish politician called out the hypocrisy in using feminist rhetoric to support the U.S. and Israeli bombing of Iran. pic.twitter.com/OuNdwGwVZs
Izrael zabil všechny děti na této fotografii v Libanonu během posledních 48 hodin.
📹 Massive bombardments in multiple locations across #Tehran since around 5 a.m. local time. Perhaps one of the most intensive attacks since the start of the war. pic.twitter.com/wrTw3RQo0t— Living in Tehran (LiT) (@LivinginTehran) March 6, 2026
Nebyli to bojovníci.
Byly to děti.
Izraelské letecké útoky podél jižní hranice Libanonu vyhnali z domovů desítky tisíc lidí. Rodiny jako ta Husseina Al Shukifa spí v autech poté, co uprchly před střepinami a opakovanými bombardováními.
Israel killed every single child in this photo in Lebanon over the past 48 hours alone.— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 6, 2026
They were not combatants.
They were children. pic.twitter.com/oB6vWqjZpu
Israeli air strikes along Lebanon’s southern border have displaced tens of thousands of people, with families like Hussein Al Shukif’s sleeping in cars after fleeing shrapnel and repeated bombardment.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026
Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports. pic.twitter.com/ZMQETsD3Fy
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 A US stealth pilot departed Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, forgot to switch off his transponder, and handed the entire world via Flightradar24 a live broadcast of the route Washington had just spent weeks diplomatically insisting it wasn’t using. Saudi Arabia had told… pic.twitter.com/b735CP1yqD— THE ISLANDER (@IslanderWORLD) March 6, 2026
Trumpova osobní duchovní poradkyně Paula White-Cain vede Úřad pro víru v Bílém domě. Veřejně prohlásila, že „říct ne Trumpovi znamená říct ne Bohu“, tvrdila, že démonické síly ukradly volby v roce 2020, a je militantní zastánkyně Izraele. Jeden konzervativní novinář ji nazval „psychopatickou sektářkou věřící v konec světa“.
2/Trump's personal spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain runs the White House Faith Office. She has publicly declared that "to say no to Trump is to say no to God," claimed demonic forces stole the 2020 election, and is militantly pro-Israel. One conservative journalist called her a… pic.twitter.com/qr5v9rhEjG— Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) March 6, 2026
SPRAVEDLNOST AMERICKÝM ZPÚSOBEM
Média spojená s IRGC zveřejnila video zachycující okamžik, kdy raketa dopadla vedle chlapecké školy v íránském městě Qazvin a vyvolala paniku mezi studenty a zaměstnanci.
Írán obvinil z útoku, který se údajně odehrál během prvního dne války, USA a Izrael.
JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY https://t.co/pTrGVgfD5I— Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) March 6, 2026
Video showing the moment a missile struck next to a boys’ school in Iran’s Qazvin, causing panic amongst students and staff, has been released by IRGC-affiliated media.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026
Iran blamed the attack, which reportedly took place during the first day of the war, on the US and Israel. pic.twitter.com/o6ho48Bc75
Podle mluvčího íránského ministerstva zahraničních věcí Esmaeil Baghaei byla při americko-izraelských útocích zasažena škola v Teheránu.
Baghaei zveřejnil video, které údajně zachycuje následky útoku, aniž by upřesnil okolnosti nebo počet obětí.
A school in Tehran has been struck in US-Israeli attacks, according to Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026
Baghaei shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath without elaborating on the circumstances or the number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/TPZ42Xfcgv
„Děti války nezačínají, ale platí za ně nepřijatelně vysokou cenu.“
Podle UNICEF bylo od víkendu, kdy došlo k eskalaci vojenských akcí USA a Izraele proti Íránu, na Blízkém východě zabito téměř 200 dětí.
"Children do not start wars, but they pay an unacceptably high price."— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026
Almost 200 children have been reported killed across the Middle East since the weekend’s US and Israeli military escalation against Iran, according to UNICEF.
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/KHbGaWQEXV pic.twitter.com/QPx7Y1OBIT
