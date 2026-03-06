V íránské škole zabily bombardováním více 160 školaček Spojené státy

6. 3. 2026

čas čtení 9 minut

Toto je originální video z Bílého domu. Co je to s Amerikou? 165 školaček je mrtvých a oni si myslí, že je to vtipné? V Íránu zemřelo přes 1000 lidí. V Gaze zemřelo přes 72 000 lidí. Amerika si myslí, že je to všechno jen hra? Hanebné je ještě slabé slovo. This is a genuine White House video.



What is wrong with America. 165 school girls are dead, and they think this is funny?



Over 1000 dead in Iran. Over 72,000 dead in Gaza. America thinks it's all a game?



Disgraceful doesn't even come close.

pic.twitter.com/S53uyuKfZ0 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 6, 2026 Izraelský terorismus v Gaze pokračuje. Izraelské teroristické síly zastřelily 13letého chlapce v Beit Lahia. Jmenoval se Ismail Akel. Israel’s terrorism continues in Gaza.



The Israeli terrorist forces have shot and killed a 13-year-old child in Beit Lahia.

His names was Ismail Akel. pic.twitter.com/0Xy77HV8gI — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) March 6, 2026 Důkazy shromážděné CNN naznačují, že americká armáda byla zodpovědná za útok na základní školu v jižním Íránu, při kterém zahynuly desítky dětí. Jedná se o nejtragičtější incident s civilními oběťmi v téměř týdenní válce mezi USA a Izraelem proti Íránu. Evidence compiled by CNN suggests that the United States military was responsible for the strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed scores of children, in what is the deadliest incident of civilian casualties in the US and Israel's almost week-long war with… pic.twitter.com/lDDDHnMJFU — CNN International (@cnni) March 6, 2026 Írán povoluje americké televizní stanici CNN, která pochází ze země, která spolu s Izraelem bombarduje Írán, vstup do země, aby mohla dokumentovat válku. Dokážete si představit, že by Izrael povolil íránským médiím vstup do své země?



Do Gazy nepouštějí ani Američany. Iran is allowing CNN, an American network from a country currently bombing Iran alongside Israel, into the country to document the war. Imagine Israel allowing Iranian media into their country?



They don't allow even Americans into Gaza pic.twitter.com/pVZ0G1nDcU — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 5, 2026 Americké síly mají co vysvětlovat ohledně obrovského selhání zpravodajských služeb, které zřejmě vedlo bombardéry k přesvědčení, že dívčí základní škola byla součástí nedaleké íránské námořní základny. Byla za tuto smrtelnou chybu zodpovědná Trumpova ukvapená válka? US forces have some big explaining to do for the huge intelligence failure that apparently led bombers to believe that a girl’s elementary school was part of a nearby Iranian naval base. Was Trump’s rush to war responsible for this deadly error? https://t.co/XXSPAxBDCr — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 6, 2026 Toto je originální video z Bílého domu. Co je to s Amerikou? 165 školaček je mrtvých a oni si myslí, že je to vtipné? V Íránu zemřelo přes 1000 lidí. V Gaze zemřelo přes 72 000 lidí. Amerika si myslí, že je to všechno jen hra? Hanebné je ještě slabé slovo.Izraelský terorismus v Gaze pokračuje. Izraelské teroristické síly zastřelily 13letého chlapce v Beit Lahia. Jmenoval se Ismail Akel.Írán povoluje americké televizní stanici CNN, která pochází ze země, která spolu s Izraelem bombarduje Írán, vstup do země, aby mohla dokumentovat válku. Dokážete si představit, že by Izrael povolil íránským médiím vstup do své země?Do Gazy nepouštějí ani Američany.Americké síly mají co vysvětlovat ohledně obrovského selhání zpravodajských služeb, které zřejmě vedlo bombardéry k přesvědčení, že dívčí základní škola byla součástí nedaleké íránské námořní základny. Byla za tuto smrtelnou chybu zodpovědná Trumpova ukvapená válka?







„Takto pravice brání práva íránských žen: oslavováním vraždy 160 dívek.“

Tato španělská politička poukázala na pokrytectví používání feministické rétoriky na podporu bombardování Íránu Spojenými státy a Izraelem.

“This is how the right defends the rights of Iranian women: by celebrating the murder of 160 girls.”



This Spanish politician called out the hypocrisy in using feminist rhetoric to support the U.S. and Israeli bombing of Iran. pic.twitter.com/OuNdwGwVZs — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 5, 2026

📹 Massive bombardments in multiple locations across #Tehran since around 5 a.m. local time. Perhaps one of the most intensive attacks since the start of the war. pic.twitter.com/wrTw3RQo0t — Living in Tehran (LiT) (@LivinginTehran) March 6, 2026

Israel killed every single child in this photo in Lebanon over the past 48 hours alone.



They were not combatants.

They were children. pic.twitter.com/oB6vWqjZpu — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 6, 2026

Israeli air strikes along Lebanon’s southern border have displaced tens of thousands of people, with families like Hussein Al Shukif’s sleeping in cars after fleeing shrapnel and repeated bombardment.



Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports. pic.twitter.com/ZMQETsD3Fy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026

Americký pilot stealth letadla odletěl z letecké základny Ovda v jižním Izraeli, zapomněl vypnout svůj transpondér a prostřednictvím Flightradar24 poskytl celému světu živý přenos trasy, o které Washington právě strávil týdny diplomatickým naléháním, že ji nepoužívá. Saúdská Arábie sdělila Íránu a Washingtonu, že její vzdušný prostor nebude k dispozici pro údery. Íránský velvyslanec v Rijádu osobně poděkoval království za tento slib. Inkoust ještě nestačil zaschnout.





Stealth letadlo za 150 milionů dolarů, jehož celá provozní premisa spočívá v neviditelnosti, se ohlásilo nad Saúdskou Arábií jako komerční let do Dubaje. Volací znak F35LTNG2. Výška, kurz, rychlost – vše veřejně, živě, archivováno, distribuováno přes kanály Telegramu od Teheránu po Moskvu, ještě než let dosáhl svého cíle. Nejdražší letectvo v historii lidstva, poražené nikoli íránským S-300, nikoli elektronickým bojem, nikoli žádným zbraňovým systémem, jehož nasazení stálo jediný rijál – ale položkou z kontrolního seznamu, kterou se studenti pilotáže učí v prvním týdnu.





Strategické důsledky jsou závažnější než trapnost situace. F-22 letící z Izraele by musely přeletět Sýrii, Irák, Jordánsko a Saúdskou Arábii – právě ty země, které prohlásily svůj vzdušný prostor za nedostupný pro údery na Írán. Transpondér v reálném čase potvrdil, že tato prohlášení byla buď ignorována, obejita, nebo tiše vyjednána pod tlakem, a že to nyní ví každá vláda v regionu, a co je ještě důležitější, ví to i Teherán. Írán nemusí letadlo zachytit. Už zachytil lež a uvidíme, co bude dál se Saúdskou Arábií.

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 A US stealth pilot departed Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, forgot to switch off his transponder, and handed the entire world via Flightradar24 a live broadcast of the route Washington had just spent weeks diplomatically insisting it wasn’t using. Saudi Arabia had told… pic.twitter.com/b735CP1yqD — THE ISLANDER (@IslanderWORLD) March 6, 2026

Od přibližně 5 hodin ráno místního času dochází k masivnímu bombardování na několika místech v #Teheránu . Jedná se pravděpodobně o jeden z nejintenzivnějších útoků od začátku války.Izrael zabil všechny děti na této fotografii v Libanonu během posledních 48 hodin.Nebyli to bojovníci.Byly to děti.Izraelské letecké útoky podél jižní hranice Libanonu vyhnali z domovů desítky tisíc lidí. Rodiny jako ta Husseina Al Shukifa spí v autech poté, co uprchly před střepinami a opakovanými bombardováními.

Trumpova osobní duchovní poradkyně Paula White-Cain vede Úřad pro víru v Bílém domě. Veřejně prohlásila, že „říct ne Trumpovi znamená říct ne Bohu“, tvrdila, že démonické síly ukradly volby v roce 2020, a je militantní zastánkyně Izraele. Jeden konzervativní novinář ji nazval „psychopatickou sektářkou věřící v konec světa“.

2/Trump's personal spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain runs the White House Faith Office. She has publicly declared that "to say no to Trump is to say no to God," claimed demonic forces stole the 2020 election, and is militantly pro-Israel. One conservative journalist called her a… pic.twitter.com/qr5v9rhEjG — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) March 6, 2026

SPRAVEDLNOST AMERICKÝM ZPÚSOBEM

Média spojená s IRGC zveřejnila video zachycující okamžik, kdy raketa dopadla vedle chlapecké školy v íránském městě Qazvin a vyvolala paniku mezi studenty a zaměstnanci.



Írán obvinil z útoku, který se údajně odehrál během prvního dne války, USA a Izrael.

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY https://t.co/pTrGVgfD5I — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) March 6, 2026

Video showing the moment a missile struck next to a boys’ school in Iran’s Qazvin, causing panic amongst students and staff, has been released by IRGC-affiliated media.



Iran blamed the attack, which reportedly took place during the first day of the war, on the US and Israel. pic.twitter.com/o6ho48Bc75 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026

Podle mluvčího íránského ministerstva zahraničních věcí Esmaeil Baghaei byla při americko-izraelských útocích zasažena škola v Teheránu.



Baghaei zveřejnil video, které údajně zachycuje následky útoku, aniž by upřesnil okolnosti nebo počet obětí.

A school in Tehran has been struck in US-Israeli attacks, according to Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.



Baghaei shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath without elaborating on the circumstances or the number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/TPZ42Xfcgv — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026

„Děti války nezačínají, ale platí za ně nepřijatelně vysokou cenu.“

Podle UNICEF bylo od víkendu, kdy došlo k eskalaci vojenských akcí USA a Izraele proti Íránu, na Blízkém východě zabito téměř 200 dětí.

"Children do not start wars, but they pay an unacceptably high price."



Almost 200 children have been reported killed across the Middle East since the weekend’s US and Israeli military escalation against Iran, according to UNICEF.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/KHbGaWQEXV pic.twitter.com/QPx7Y1OBIT — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2026















0