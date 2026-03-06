V íránské škole zabily bombardováním více 160 školaček Spojené státy

6. 3. 2026

Toto je originální video z Bílého domu. Co je to s Amerikou? 165 školaček je mrtvých a oni si myslí, že je to vtipné? V Íránu zemřelo přes 1000 lidí. V Gaze zemřelo přes 72 000 lidí. Amerika si myslí, že je to všechno jen hra? Hanebné je ještě slabé slovo. Izraelský terorismus v Gaze pokračuje. Izraelské teroristické síly zastřelily 13letého chlapce v Beit Lahia. Jmenoval se Ismail Akel.
 Důkazy shromážděné CNN naznačují, že americká armáda byla zodpovědná za útok na základní školu v jižním Íránu, při kterém zahynuly desítky dětí. Jedná se o nejtragičtější incident s civilními oběťmi v téměř týdenní válce mezi USA a Izraelem proti Íránu.
Írán povoluje americké televizní stanici CNN, která pochází ze země, která spolu s Izraelem bombarduje Írán, vstup do země, aby mohla dokumentovat válku. Dokážete si představit, že by Izrael povolil íránským médiím vstup do své země?

Do Gazy nepouštějí ani Američany. Americké síly mají co vysvětlovat ohledně obrovského selhání zpravodajských služeb, které zřejmě vedlo bombardéry k přesvědčení, že dívčí základní škola byla součástí nedaleké íránské námořní základny. Byla za tuto smrtelnou chybu zodpovědná Trumpova ukvapená válka?




„Takto pravice brání práva íránských žen: oslavováním vraždy 160 dívek.“
Tato španělská politička poukázala na pokrytectví používání feministické rétoriky na podporu bombardování Íránu Spojenými státy a Izraelem.

Od přibližně 5 hodin ráno místního času dochází k masivnímu bombardování na několika místech v #Teheránu. Jedná se pravděpodobně o jeden z nejintenzivnějších útoků od začátku války.Izrael zabil všechny děti na této fotografii v Libanonu během posledních 48 hodin. 
Nebyli to bojovníci.
Byly to děti.Izraelské letecké útoky podél jižní hranice Libanonu vyhnali z domovů desítky tisíc lidí. Rodiny jako ta Husseina Al Shukifa spí v autech poté, co uprchly před střepinami a opakovanými bombardováními.
Americký pilot stealth letadla odletěl z letecké základny Ovda v jižním Izraeli, zapomněl vypnout svůj transpondér a prostřednictvím Flightradar24 poskytl celému světu živý přenos trasy, o které Washington právě strávil týdny diplomatickým naléháním, že ji nepoužívá. Saúdská Arábie sdělila Íránu a Washingtonu, že její vzdušný prostor nebude k dispozici pro údery. Íránský velvyslanec v Rijádu osobně poděkoval království za tento slib. Inkoust ještě nestačil zaschnout. 

Stealth letadlo za 150 milionů dolarů, jehož celá provozní premisa spočívá v neviditelnosti, se ohlásilo nad Saúdskou Arábií jako komerční let do Dubaje. Volací znak F35LTNG2. Výška, kurz, rychlost – vše veřejně, živě, archivováno, distribuováno přes kanály Telegramu od Teheránu po Moskvu, ještě než let dosáhl svého cíle. Nejdražší letectvo v historii lidstva, poražené nikoli íránským S-300, nikoli elektronickým bojem, nikoli žádným zbraňovým systémem, jehož nasazení stálo jediný rijál – ale položkou z kontrolního seznamu, kterou se studenti pilotáže učí v prvním týdnu. 

Strategické důsledky jsou závažnější než trapnost situace. F-22 letící z Izraele by musely přeletět Sýrii, Irák, Jordánsko a Saúdskou Arábii – právě ty země, které prohlásily svůj vzdušný prostor za nedostupný pro údery na Írán. Transpondér v reálném čase potvrdil, že tato prohlášení byla buď ignorována, obejita, nebo tiše vyjednána pod tlakem, a že to nyní ví každá vláda v regionu, a co je ještě důležitější, ví to i Teherán. Írán nemusí letadlo zachytit. Už zachytil lež a uvidíme, co bude dál se Saúdskou Arábií.

Trumpova osobní duchovní poradkyně Paula White-Cain vede Úřad pro víru v Bílém domě. Veřejně prohlásila, že „říct ne Trumpovi znamená říct ne Bohu“, tvrdila, že démonické síly ukradly volby v roce 2020, a je militantní zastánkyně Izraele. Jeden konzervativní novinář ji nazval „psychopatickou sektářkou věřící v konec světa“.

 SPRAVEDLNOST AMERICKÝM ZPÚSOBEM
Média spojená s IRGC zveřejnila video zachycující okamžik, kdy raketa dopadla vedle chlapecké školy v íránském městě Qazvin a vyvolala paniku mezi studenty a zaměstnanci.

Írán obvinil z útoku, který se údajně odehrál během prvního dne války, USA a Izrael.

Podle mluvčího íránského ministerstva zahraničních věcí Esmaeil Baghaei byla při americko-izraelských útocích zasažena škola v Teheránu.

Baghaei zveřejnil video, které údajně zachycuje následky útoku, aniž by upřesnil okolnosti nebo počet obětí.

„Děti války nezačínají, ale platí za ně nepřijatelně vysokou cenu.“
Podle UNICEF bylo od víkendu, kdy došlo k eskalaci vojenských akcí USA a Izraele proti Íránu, na Blízkém východě zabito téměř 200 dětí.





