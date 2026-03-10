O absolutně ostudné politice britské vlády - dopis skotským poslancům

10. 3. 2026

Úterý 10. března 2026 Vážený Patricku Harvie, Annie Wellsová, Dr. Sandeshi Gulhane, Pauline McNeillová, Paule Sweeney, Anasi Sarware a Pam Duncan-Glancy, chtěl bych vás požádat, abyste důrazně protestovali proti krokům velmi kontroverzní ministryně vnitra Shabany Mahmoodové, která se nyní rozhodla zablokovat vstup zahraničním studentům z řady zemí. Jedná se v podstatě o fašistickou politiku. https://www.theguardian.com/education/2026/mar/10/sudanese-scientists-shock-home-office-ends-visas-for-sudan-students Současná labouristická vláda, která pokračuje v politice konzervativců, prakticky ničí britské univerzity a mění Spojené království v nevzdělanou pustinu podobnou Spojeným státům. Výsledkem bude, že nevzdělaní lidé neschopní kritického myšlení budou volit lidi jako Donald Trump. Na rozdíl od civilizovaných zemí zavedla Velká Británie poplatky pro studenty vysokých škol (nyní nutí absolventy, aby tyto poplatky „spláceli“ nekonečným způsobem, čím více platí, tím více jsou zadluženi!) a donutila univerzity, aby byly závislé na příjmech od zahraničních studentů (což bylo v podstatě vykořisťování chudých zemí třetího světa). Nyní, stejně jako konzervativci, labouristická vláda blokuje zahraniční studenty, takže britské univerzity se hroutí. Důvod? Fašistická podpora protiimigrační politiky. Měli by vědět, že imigrace je pro Spojené království ekonomicky velmi pozitivní. Prosím, protestujte. Chování této vlády je naprosto hanebné. S pozdravem Jan Čulík Univerzita v Glasgow Anglicky:





Email: Jan.Culik@glasgow.ac.uk



Tuesday 10 March 2026



Dear Patrick Harvie, Annie Wells, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Pauline McNeill, Paul Sweeney, Anas Sarwar and Pam Duncan-Glancy,

I would like you to protest strongly against the actions of the highly controversial Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood who has now decided to block international students from a number of countries. This is basically a fascist policy.

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2026/mar/10/sudanese-scientists-shock-home-office-ends-visas-for-sudan-students

The current Labour government, continuing the Tory policies, are practically destroying UK universities and turning the UK into an uneducated wasteland like the US. The result will be that uneducated people incapable of critical thinking will be electing people like Donald Trump.

Unlike civilised countries, the UK introduced university student fees, (now forcing graduates to "repay" these fees in an unending way, the more they pay, the more they are indebted!) forced the universities to depend on foreign student income (which was basically an exploitation of poor, third world countries) and now, like the Tories, the Labour govetrnment are blocking foreign students so that UK universities are collapsing. The reason for this? Fascist support for anti-immigration policies. They should know that immigration is extremely economically positive for the UK.

Please protest. This government's behaviour is absolutely disgraceful.



Yours sincerely,

Jan Culik

Senior Lecturer

University of Glasgow

