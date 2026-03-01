USA a Izrael poškodily v Íránu dosud bombardováním 13 785 civilních budov

11. 3. 2026

Hegseth: "My neútočíme na civilisty."

Podle íránského Červeného půlměsíce bylo při americko-izraelských leteckých útocích poškozeno 13 785 civilních budov po celém Íránu, včetně 11 293 domů, 2 383 komerčních objektů a 65 škol. Tyto údaje oznámil prezident Červeného půlměsíce Pirhossein Kolivand, který uvedl, že data odrážejí rostoucí dopad probíhajících útoků na civilní obyvatelstvo, včetně útoku poblíž náměstí Resalat, při kterém podle zpráv zahynulo 40 civilistů. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, 13,785 civilian buildings across Iran have been damaged in US-Israeli airstrikes, including 11,293 homes, 2,383 commercial sites, and 65 schools.



The figures were announced by Red Crescent president Pirhossein Kolivand, who said the…





Izraelský tank zasáhl dům tohoto kněze v jižním Libanonu. Kněz spěchal na pomoc zraněným lidem – tank znovu vystřelil a kněze zabil. Pierre al-Rahi dříve prohlásil, že nenosí žádné zbraně, a odmítl opustit svůj dům ve vesnici Qlayaa.

Israeli tankfire struck this priest’s house in southern Lebanon. He rushed to help people who had been wounded – the tank fired again and killed the priest.



Pierre al-Rahi previously said that he carried no weapons, and he refused to leave his home in the village of Qlayaa.

Trump: "It's more fun to sink Iranian ships than capture those on board."



And the audience bursts into laughter



A sick president, a sick society.



A sick president, a sick society.

Israeli artillery has shelled Khan Younis and central Gaza. Palestinian officials say at least six people, including three children and a journalist, were killed, with strikes hitting makeshift shelters for displaced families. Al Jazeera’s @Hind_Gaza reports from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gDTNZGBW8e — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 10, 2026

Trump: „Je zábavnější potápět íránské lodě než brát do zajetí ty, kteří jsou na palubě.“A publikum propukne ve smích.Izraelské dělostřelectvo ostřelovalo Khan Younis a centrální část Gazy. Palestinští představitelé uvádějí, že bylo zabito nejméně šest lidí, včetně tří dětí a jedné novinářky, přičemž útoky zasáhly provizorní přístřešky pro vysídlené rodiny.

Video íránského Červeného půlměsíce ukázuje dobrovolníky, kteří hledajízraněné osoby v troskách zničeného domu v teheránské čtvrti Resalat.

A video by Iranian Red Crescent showed volunteers searching for injured people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Tehran's Resalat neighborhood pic.twitter.com/vllygdr2xQ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2026

Palestinská novinářka Amal Shamali byla zabita při izraelském leteckém útoku v centrální části Gazy. Amal pracovala pro Katarské rádio a několik dalších zpravodajských médií. Byla odhodlána pokračovat v reportážní činnosti navzdory riziku izraelských útoků.

Palestinian journalist Amal Shamali was killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza. Amal worked for Qatar Radio and several other news outlets. She was determined to keep reporting despite the risk of Israeli attacks.



At least 270 Palestinian journalists and media workers…



Izrael provedl nové letecké údery na oblast Resalat v Teheránu, při nichž byly zničeny dvě obytné budovy. Záchranné týmy Íránského červeného půlměsíce prohledávají trosky, aby se dostaly k lidem, kteří uvísli a jsou zraněni uvnitř. Íránský červený půlměsíc uvádí, že od začátku úderů v sobotu bylo v Íránu zabito nejméně 787 lidí.

Israel has carried out fresh airstrikes on the Resalat area of Tehran, destroying two residential buildings.



Rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society have been searching through the rubble to reach people believed to be trapped and injured inside.



The Iranian Red… pic.twitter.com/nenIaDnWbL — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 10, 2026

