USA a Izrael poškodily v Íránu dosud bombardováním 13 785 civilních budov

11. 3. 2026

Hegseth: "My neútočíme na civilisty."

Podle íránského Červeného půlměsíce bylo při americko-izraelských leteckých útocích poškozeno 13 785 civilních budov po celém Íránu, včetně 11 293 domů, 2 383 komerčních objektů a 65 škol. Tyto údaje oznámil prezident Červeného půlměsíce Pirhossein Kolivand, který uvedl, že data odrážejí rostoucí dopad probíhajících útoků na civilní obyvatelstvo, včetně útoku poblíž náměstí Resalat, při kterém podle zpráv zahynulo 40 civilistů.



Izraelský tank zasáhl dům tohoto kněze v jižním Libanonu. Kněz spěchal na pomoc zraněným lidem – tank znovu vystřelil a kněze zabil. Pierre al-Rahi dříve prohlásil, že nenosí žádné zbraně, a odmítl opustit svůj dům ve vesnici Qlayaa.

Trump: „Je zábavnější potápět íránské lodě než brát do zajetí ty, kteří jsou na palubě.“
A publikum propukne ve smích. Izraelské dělostřelectvo ostřelovalo Khan Younis a centrální část Gazy. Palestinští představitelé uvádějí, že bylo zabito nejméně šest lidí, včetně tří dětí a jedné novinářky, přičemž útoky zasáhly provizorní přístřešky pro vysídlené rodiny.

Video íránského Červeného půlměsíce ukázuje dobrovolníky, kteří hledajízraněné osoby v troskách zničeného domu v teheránské čtvrti Resalat.

Palestinská novinářka Amal Shamali byla zabita při izraelském leteckém útoku v centrální části Gazy. Amal pracovala pro Katarské rádio a několik dalších zpravodajských médií. Byla odhodlána pokračovat v reportážní činnosti navzdory riziku izraelských útoků.


Izrael provedl nové letecké údery na oblast Resalat v Teheránu, při nichž byly zničeny dvě obytné budovy. Záchranné týmy Íránského červeného půlměsíce prohledávají trosky, aby se dostaly k lidem, kteří uvísli a jsou zraněni uvnitř. Íránský červený půlměsíc uvádí, že od začátku úderů v sobotu bylo v Íránu zabito nejméně 787 lidí.

