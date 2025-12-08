How a Polish drunk driver helped to make one Russian’s wish true

8. 12. 2025 / Tomasz Oryński

“THIS IS NOT A PLACE FOR THIS CAR. GO TO UKRAINE, DEFEND YOUR COUNTRY!” they write and then they draw a picture offensive to Ukrainians. They stick the piece of paper under one of the windscreen wiper and finally walk away.



There is a saying: be careful what you wish. Three years later, this very car became a part of Ukrainian struggle for freedom.



THIS ARTICLE IS AN ABRIDGED VERSION OF A TWO-PART ENGLISH-LANGUAGE PODCAST. YOU CAN LISTEN TO BOTH PARTS OF THE PODCAST HERE, OR LOOK FOR “LEWACKIE PITOLENIE” IN YOUR PREFERED PODCAST APP.

Chapter 1: Helsinki





[picture 2] –

the car

My name is Tomasz and this was my car. Nearly three years later I’ve been sitting in my flat in Helsinki, wearing a neck brace and trying to fight the insurance company that is trying to rip me off in any way possible. Earlier this year I have been in a car accident when a drunk driver rear-ended me as I was returning from a trip to Poland. By this point one thing was sure – with an estimated cost of repair of nearly 5000 euro, there was no chance to get my car back on the road – even if we ignore the lowball offer of the insurance company, it was clear it is not economically viable to fix it.

It was a great shame. I really liked this car and I took really good care of it. I bought it new

in Scotland

16 years ago, and there was never expense spared on keeping it in as perfect condition as I could manage – just a month before the accident I completed a suspension overhaul at cost of over 1000 euro. Of course I would not be able to MOT it while it had a mangled rear, but I knew one thing: Ukrainians need all kind of vehicle on the frontline. I know that, as 3 years earlier I volunteered to drive an old battered

V

olvo sedan which was then put into use by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Army. And on the frontline, nobody cares about car registration or inspections… I contacted some friends and asked if they know someone who could use such a car. They put me in touch with one of the soldiers, and we agreed: as soon, as I recover from my injuries, I will personally deliver this car to Ukraine.





My recovery took longer than my doctors initially expected. I had too much time on my hands. So I thought: it’s a shame to drive such a long distance empty, maybe we can fill the car with something useful? I asked the soldiers what they need and they told me: industrial size powerbanks. These cost a lot, but while I might not had too much money at this point, I had a lot of time and some friends. I contacted Bylines Scotland and Britske Listy – two internet portals I regularly publish with – and they agreed to promote my fundraiser. I thought if we manage to get enough money for a small powerbank it would be nice, but the response exceeded all my expectations, people donated quite significant sums, others offered to help in other ways – like covering our VAT - and we were finally able to purchase two big powerbanks, exactly to the perfect specification so sought after by the defenders of Ukraine.





S oon we got the money and I had a green light to go from my doctors, then we ran into trouble. Turns out the “instant withdrawal” is not so instant after all. I do understand that there is a need to protect the donors from the embezzlement, but the company seems to be stretching every step of the procedure to the maximum, which – along with some Polish bank holidays (the fundraising company is based in Poland) resulted in nearly a week on delay. It was maybe for the better, as at the same time it turned out that sitting idle for three months, being covered with pile of autumn leaves as I was recovering from my injuries, was not exactly beneficial for the condition of my car. With a help of my friend Julius, and Vadym, an Ukrainian mechanic associated with Auta Ukrainaa, a pro-Ukrainian charity in Finland, we finally got it going. And so, with everything set up, ferry booked, and powerbanks ordered to my friend in Eastern Poland so I can collect it en route, I was ready to go to Lviv, where Stas – the soldier from the unit that was taking our goods – was spending his holidays away from the frontline.





Chapter 2: On the road





[picture 3] – Waiting to board the ferry





Of course, with my luck, the day of my departure happened to be also the first day of snow this winter. After scraping my windscreen and clearing the snow from the roof, I gave my partner a lift to a local shopping centre. It was an emotional moment for us, as we grew very attached to our car, that have been with us on many happy trips – from the Orkadian isle of Hoy to the sunny rock of San Marino. Soon I turned up on the ferry – and it turned out to be not only the same ferry that I originally arrived to Finland in this very car three years prior, but also the same, that I used when going to the Ukrainian border with that Volvo for the army soon after my arrival. Back then, I would never expect that three years later the war will still be so far from any conclusion!





I had a voice recorder with me, so just like agent Cooper in Twin Peaks, I was making voice notes – which I later turned into a podcast. Driving through the Baltic States, a small countries that flourish since regaining their independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union and aligning themselves back with their European family, makes you think about how important for Ukraine the war is – if they lose, or will be sold to Putin by their impotent or ill-willing “allies” on the West, the whole future of the nation will be stolen from them. Those thoughts kept me going through a treacherous, slippery road full of black ice and battered with wind and freezing rain.





i stopped for the night in Lithuania, just before the border with Poland. In the morning I crossed into my homeland, after being briefly stopped by the border guards, who established a checkpoint there despite the border being inside the Schengen are. This is not only because of the migrant issue – Russia is sending thousands of migrant across the border to Poland and Lithuania in hope that this issue will polarize the society and destabilize the politics – and I have to say, at least in Poland they are being fairly successful, as anti-migrant hysteria is on the rise. The recent acts of sabotage on the Polish soil also suggest that tightening security might be not only a political stunt to please the right wingers.





The further route took me along the Eastern border of Poland. I’ve noticed an unusual amount of military traffic – not only spanking brand new army lorries of the Polish army forces, but also several vehicles from the allied NATO armies. As I arrived at my friend Jakub’s house near Lublin, he confirmed my observation: the military traffic is on the raise. A small airport near his home, which used to just get a few Ryanair flights, is now a regular destination for the heaviest cargo planes in the world, as the main hub of Ukrainian logistic in Rzeszów is not always able to copy with all the traffic. They might be living almost 100 km from the Ukrainian border, but the war can be felt pretty well – they are being regularly woken up in the middle of the night by the military jets being scrambled to intercept drones and rockets heading into the Polish territory. And everyone in his small, 40 000 strong town still remembers the first days of full scale wars, when they have been overwhelmed with a river of people, fleeing Ukraine (their town is located on the main route from Lviv to Warszawa) and only thanks to widespread rush to help of pretty much everyone they were able to provide refugees with food and shelter. Also this time Jakub didn’t even need to hesitate for a second when I asked him for help. “For Ukraine? Say no more ” – he told me.





Jakub used to live in Liverpool and today works as a sworn translator from English – he understands the British mentality well, so he was really happy to see what a great response from my Scottish readers our fundraiser had. Because if you live in Britain, the war might be indeed “ a quarrel in a faraway country, between people of whom we know nothing ”, but if you are in the eastern frontier of NATO, there is no doubt that it is very real, and thus you probably understand the importance of staying with Ukraine better.





Jakub put me up for the night, and in the morning helped me to load my car with the powerbanks. Then I continued the journey towards Ukrainian border with the new food for thought.





Chapter 3: Ukraine and me









[picture 4] – at the Ukrainian border





Even the border crossing is an eye-opening experience. The large, modern terminal on the Polish site, fitted with the newest electronic systems and decorated with signs informing of the EU funding used to renovate it is a start contrast with the facilities on the other side of the river Bug. The short drive across the bridge feels like if you just travelled 25 years back in time. The much smaller facilities on the Ukrainian side are in chaos – the much-needed construction work results in the whole crossing being just one big sea of mud. While the younger border guards are friendly and speak good English, the older officers seems to have a completely different mentality. One of them spotted powerbanks on the back seat of my car and started to shout at me, aggressively, for not having proper slip of paper on me (I have no idea what he meant, the slip of paper was handed to me on entry by the border guards and I just took it from them: as I don’t read Ukrainian alphabet, I have no idea what was written on it). He forced me to walk in the rain through the mud back to the end of the queue and demand from the soldiers that they swap it for the correct one. He was still at my car when I returned and shouted at me with visible satisfaction that, despite what I was told, oral declaration on the border won’t be sufficient. How dare I arrive at his border without proper documentation for the high value items I am clearly importing to Ukraine?





I tried to explain to him, that those are donations for the Ukrainian army, even tried to show him the fundraiser page but he was not taking any of that. “Everyone can make a page like that, and I should trust you just because you say so? How do I know you are not some kind of businessman who’s going to sell those powerbanks on?” he asked. “ So I should not trust your soldiers either ?” - I replied to his question with my own - “ After all, they could be businessmen too and sell those powerbanks as soon as I turn my back on them”. As you can guess this had not improved my situation and as a result, I spend next 6 hours sitting in my car, waiting for the Ukrainians to sort the necessary paperwork on their side.





Luckily, I had a book with me – a Snake Island by Małgorzata Szejnert. This book tells a story of the Polish army men, who, after Poland succumbed to Nazi-Soviet invasion of 1939 found themselves in limbo, based on the Isle of Bute with pretty much nothing to do. It is a fascinating book and it made me think about the fates of families during the war. Especially that at this border crossing, I was just 15 minutes drive from when my grandmother was born. No, we weren’t Ukrainians: my great-grandfather, as a veteran of the Polish war for independence, when he fought with Piłdusdski’s legions, was given a plot of land there, as a part of the army officers settlement program – which was, at the same time, an attempt to colonize the predominately Ukrainian areas with ethnic Poles. Both of my great-grandparents were teachers and my great-granny, Franciszka Bazgier, got in trouble with the authorities as she refused to forcibly P olonize her pupils. She was not only tolerating speaking Ukrainian at school, but openly encouraged Ukrainian families to celebrate their own culture and tradition. As a punishment, she was send to a small village school, where they had to survive on the payment from the pupil’s parents. Mikulicze was a very poor village back then, so children were bringing the student’s fees in nature – fruits, vegetables, eggs, sometimes a chicken… In winter, every child was tasked with bringing a couple of coals from home, so they could heat the class by placing them in a furnace.









[picture 5] – my great-granny and her Ukrainian pupils (family archive)





t might have been a humble existence, but in my grandmother’s memories it was a truly happy childhood. She played with Ukrainian children, and when I was a kid, she was singing me some Ukrainian folks songs and lullabys.





With the war, everything has changed. First the Soviets came and my great-grandfather had to flee and hide in the underground. Then the Nazis came, and that encouraged Ukrainian nationalists to stand up against the Poles, whom they considered the oppressors. My great-gran and her daughters were saved by parents of their Ukrainian schoolchildren, who helped them to flee to the nearby city at night. They ended up in Volodymyr where they were able to rent a room in a small house and get a job in a restaurant, which was soon turned into German officer’s canteen. A few days later a half-naked teenage girl was found in the forest. Apparently she was the only other survivor of the massacre of the Poles from the village. Some weeks later, when my family was sitting at the porch of their new accommodation, a young couple from the village saw them. They were greeted but were too afraid to approach. Finally the woman burst in tears, saying “Ms Teacher, how you can even forgive us Ukrainians for what we did to you?”





I decided to look up Mikulicze on the internet. The Polish Wikipedia page for the village is very brief. It basically says “A village in Wołyń departament , today Ukraine. It used to belong to the church. In 1943 25 Poles were murdered here by Ukrainian nationalists ”. The Ukrainian page is a bit more extensive. Down to the list of all the murdered people. Some of them have gore details of how they died described in detail. But wait, those are 26 names of Ukrainians murdered by Poles. There is only one line before which says “10 Poles also died”.





I sighed: one day our nation will need to sit together and work out our historical differences. But surely, this is not a time for it. Now we have to work with Ukrainians, because they are not only fighting for their own freedom, but for our security too : as Gari Kasparov has put it recently: the NATO had been created for the sole purpose of preventing Europe from Russian imperialism. And the only ones who do the NATO’s job nowadays are Ukrainians, who were denied membership.





In my grandmas war stories, there were a couple of good Germans. I particularly remember one who, when my grandma was forced to work as a cleaner in a makeshift hospital for wounde d Nazi soldiers tried to protect her from typhoid epidemics by locking her up in the attic and taking over her duties. He told her there is only one condition: as the building used to be a Polish Lyceum before the war, the attic was full of books. “You have to promise me you’ll use this time to study. Because no matter who’s going to win this war, your country will need educated people” he told her.





Incidentally, there were no positive stories about the Soviet solders in my granny’s memories. She refused to talk about them at all, and whenever there were some snippets, they were always portrayed as utter savages. Enough to say, that after surviving the Soviet then Nazi occupation, when the Red Army was approaching again, everybody decide to flee to the West. Apparently, being occupied by Nazis was still better than being liberated by the Soviets…





And what about Ukrainians? As a kid I was always confused by my granny’s behaviour. She could speak for hours about her happy childhood in Ukraine. But late at night, her PTSD was kicking out. She was getting out of bed several times every night, checking that the doors and windows are locked properly “because Ukrainians might come”. We loved to listen to granny’s Ukrainian stories and the songs she liked to sign to us , but we were warned by my mom not to touch the subject ourselves, so we don’t trigger any of the traumatic memories.





I remember one time, I was driving my gran to the doctor’s appointment. A radio was playing in the car, and suddenly a song recorded by a Polish band Voo Voo together with Ukrainian band Haydamak y came up. I quickly switched the radio off, but my gran protested. “No, please put it back” she said. I observed her wish and we drove for a bit, listening in silence. Then I noticed my granny is crying. “This was my dream all along” – she said to me when the song ended – “to hear young Polish and Ukrainian people singing together again”.





My gran was very moved with the Orange revolution in Ukraine, following it closely. The Majdan and subsequent Russian invasion of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine moved her deeply too. In the later years of her life my parents got a live-in nurse. They were a bit afraid, as she was Ukrainian, but it turned out to be the best. They were sharing stories and singing Ukrainian songs together. My granny died during Covid pandemic. I wonder what she would think of me, heading into the town she was born in a car, trying to do a little bit to help the Ukrainian fight for freedom?





Unfortunately, this was not a day for sightseeing. After spending all day on the border, it was already dark, and on the top of it, as Scots would say, it was baltic and drookit. It was no time for getting out of my car. So I just made a small circle in the city centre, unable to see anything and decided to head straight for Lviv.





Chapter 4: Lviv







[picture 6 – Lviv]

Apart from everything, I was really keen to see Lviv. I always wanted to visit, as I have some family connection to this city too – the other side of my family is connected to an aristocratic lineage that made a mark on the city’s history: the Nature Insitute established in XIX century by my distant great-great-great-uncle is now a National Museum of Natural History under care of Ukrainian Academy of Science. When Stas found a couple of hours to show me around the city, I asked him about the Polish connections – I am originally from Wrocław, a city that used to be called Breslau before the war, and the German part of the history of our time is known and respected by its new residents. I wondered if Lviv is the same in this aspect. Stas was unable to tell me much about this topic, but incidentally the restaurant he picked for our lunch was branded with the pre-war Polish vodka manufacturer – and from the speakers the greatest hits of the 1930’s Poland were playing for the whole time we spent there.





But of course, this trip was not about sightseeing. I was not the most important guy around.





We sat down with Stas and his wife Ira and had a long conversation. I wanted to be sure I did not bothered him for nothing and the help we brought will be really of use. I did not wanted to be that yet another westerner that just dumped some old crap at Ukrainians and is now going home, happy with “being helpful”. To my relief, Stas assured me that we did it right: we used our contact and asked them what they need and then brought exactly that. He told me that this is very important, as many Westerners are full of good intentions, but then waste energy on driving vans full of basic products across half of the continent, while the same things can be bought cheaper locally “we might be at war, but we still have a properly functioning country” – he told me – “and if you want to help, giving business to local companies helps us, as they give job to local people and pay taxes here” he told me. The same goes for the military help – the tactics varies in time and can be completely different at various part of the frontline. Something that is desperately needed by the soldiers at one location might be completely useless to their colleagues just 200 km north or south. Therefore it is important to liaison with the people on the ground – told me Stas – and those, who are still involved in the fight, as the war changes so rapidly, that someone who finished his service just months earlier might be already out of touch with the current tactic and technology.





But according to him this is also why this grassroot activity and fundrais ing is crucial for the war effort. Army is a behemoth, and it’s a government institution after all . Th is means the decision time might be long and there will be surely loads of paperwork involved. Soldiers might need something today and the army supply chain might only be able to meet their needs in six months or so – by which time the item in question might be already obsolete, as the war technology changes so rapidly.





The bottom line is: if you want to help Ukraine, ask people in the know, and work with them directly. Otherwise it might be better, if you just donate money to the professional NGO’s or even the official government fundraisers.









[picture 7 – Stas with the car and one of the powerbanks]





It is clear that Stas and Ira had a good life. He is a game developer and she is a musician and sound producer. As he told me, just before the war escalated they bought a new car. They were thinking to use it to flee the country when the shit hits the fan. But when this actually happened, they decided to stay “We won’t go away because some crazy madman we should not live here and this land belongs to him” – he told me. Just like me, Stas was doing everything in his life to avoid army – or, in fact, any kind of structured, corporate w orld - and so was his wife. But now he is serving in the armed forces, where he can put his skills to use – his tool is a computer, his unit is coordinating work of various branches of the army – the air force, the drones and the artillery. Meanwhile Ira took a job in a government organization promoting Ukrainian culture abroad – an Ukrainian version of Aliance Francaise so to speak. “Stas work is to ensure that the current war finishes” – she says. - “My job is to ensure that another war doesn’t start”.





In Ira’ s opinion one of the reason s why other countries were initially reluctant to help Ukraine is that they didn’t know anything about her country – and so they weren’t sure if they can trust those people that they really didn’t know anything about. In my view, her work is also important, as I see many Westerners parroting the Russian narration.





We also spoke about relation with Russians. Of course there is plenty of good people, who are appaled by what their country is doing. I have a Russian friend who lives in Poland for more than a decade now and was trying to help as a translator when the waves of Ukrainian refugees came, but it was very difficult. As Ira explained to me, while many Ukrainians spoke Russian as their first language – she and Stas also grew up in Russian-speaking families – due to recent events, hearing Russian when abroad can trigger stress and trauma in Ukrainians.





I also wanted to know what are the realities of living at war. The Russian propaganda often uses clips showing everyday life in major Ukrainian towns as an argument, that the war is not impacting anyone. I could myself record a clip like that as well, as I was driving through the city centre bustling with a colourful night life. But when I met Stas on my arrival, and wanted to grab some food before the curfew, we walked to a nearby supermarket and on the distance of 500 m or so I noticed a man in his early twenties walking on prostetic legs and another one, slighty older, with a missing hand and eye. So it’s enough to get out of the car and the perspective changes dramatically.





We discussed it referring to the example of a Polish computer game “This war of mine”, in which – unlike most of the computer games about wars, where the player takes a place of a frontline soldiers or a general - your task is to survive in the city under the siege as a civilian. This game is inspired by the siege of Sarajevo but Ira says “our war is not like that. In this game all you think is about survival. Here, we have such moments, but the other day we still live our lives, go to the pubs or concerts, meet our friends etc.”. Still, the war has a heavy impact on the every day life. I once saw someone in Britain saying “I am so fed up with life, I wish the bomb fell on my street and it all would be over”. But this is not the case – bomb fall on Ukrainians every day, and yet they still have to get up in the morning and go to work, make money and pay their bills. “I travel a lot abroad due to my work” – says Ira – “and I can see how our people are worn out. After three years of war, it takes Ukrainian people longer to process everything. Even a small task sometimes can take a lot of effort, you can see demotivation and a lack of energy. You are affected of three years of sleep deprivation and hard for for the cause that does not bring much visible results and you don’t know if you won’t have to stretch your energy for another 10 years. Sometimes I even get angry when I go abroad and see how much energy people have there”. Still, this impression might be wrong “I remember when I lived in London” – says Ira – “and when there was snow, everyone was calling and saying ‘I am sorry, I can’t come to work today because it’s snowing’. In Ukraine people call and say “I am going to be 5 minutes late today because the bomb just fell on the building next to mine and it will get me a little longer to get ready”.





According to Ira, it is not the time for Ukrainians to work on the traumas yet. “Because” – she says - “when you start to unpack things, you’ll just melt down and it’s going to be the end of it. After the victory – or whatever – we will have a huge meltdown of the society”. She can’t even imagine what will happen then . I thought about my childhood in the 1980’s Poland. I t was two generations since the second world war, and still we were living it – not only in our grandparents stories, but also all the kids were playing war, “Poles and Germans” was much more popular than “Indians and Cowboys” for example. Can’t imagine how it can feel for Ukrainian children who are now living with the real world around them.





This conversation made me feel like an idiot, so I asked it straight away: is it ok for us, Westerners to even ask such questions? We probably wont’ be able to understand it anyway, so maybe we should just shut up”? I asked. Stas replied to me that of course if it’s some tabloid journalist asking “would you be sad if someone close to you died” it’s outrageous, but if someone does it from the bottom of their heart because they want to understand, even the stupid question is appreciated. “I am really happy when someone asks questions” – Ira agreed with him – “Sometimes people don’t want to ask questions, because they feel they don’t know enough and they are afraid to embarrass themselves. Sometimes they are also afraid that if they ask a question on difficult subject during an event the mood will go down, but this is not a good reason to do not ask a question”.





According to her, the Ukrainian events, which had great attendance in the beginning of full scale war, are now less popular. People avoid going to Ukrainian pavilion during exhibitions for example, afraid that there will be just “yet another talk about the war”. This is why the Ukrainian cultural ambassadors are now trying to work together with their Eastern European neighbours. “People still look down on us” – she says – “so it’s good for us to work together, and show us as many parts of the greater New Easter n Europe”.





So what is the best way to understand Ukraine? Be curious, but check your sources. Stas also points out that the fact that the Western Media use self appointed “Eastern European experts” who were for years based in Moscow also makes it difficult to convey the Ukrainian point of view.





Ira’s advice is: do not be afraid to ask questions. Come to Ukraine. Make Ukrainian friends. If you want to read news from Ukraine, read the Ukrainian sources. She seems to be truly annoyed by the Western approach, where people don’t trust Ukrainian soldiers like Kiyv Independent, but are happy to read the same things two weeks later when for example the Guardian will write their own article based on Kiyv Independent source.





I for once will surely be back. I found Lviv to be a beautiful city, similar to Kraków or Vienna, full of friendly people. It seems the tourism is still happening. Bard and restaurants are open, I bought some fridge magnet in the souvenir shop at the market square. But scratch the surface and you can see it is a country at war. Large power generators are placed at every second corner. Historical monuments had been removed for safe storage. And at the train station there is very strict security. Accordint to Stas mostly because many young men don’t want to be drafted and are looking for a ways to flee the country.





Chapter 5 – privillege









[picture 8 – at the train station in Lviv (photo: Stas Shostak) ]





When I boarded the train to Poland, men in military uniforms were walking up and down, looking for men in the drafting age. As I am still relatively young, I had my passport checked three times. They also went trough my backpack very throughout ly .





We arrived at Przemyśl train station in Poland nearly 90 minutes late, as there was yet another delay at the border. And this was not the end of the struggle still. Everyone from the crowded train had to get out and form an orderly queue for the Polish border control. After standing in it for over 20 minutes in a freezing cold, I moved forward just enough to notice, that there are only three kiosks opened – one of which had a sign saying EU-EEA passports only. I walked forward and asked a Polish border guard if there is another queue for that lane that seemed to be not used at all. She said that the queues are separated only after the queue enters the building. “This makes no sense” – I complained – “so everyone has to queue for two hours together only to be split into two queues 3 metres before the actual passport check? Perhaps you should just open all the lanes for all instead?”





“I don’t know, I am new here. I think there were another doors here, but they are closed for some reason” she said, stood in silence for a bit and then walked up and asked the staff to open the other doors then called all EU-EEA passport holders. When I skip the queue when travelling to or from the UK, I don’t feel guilty – after all, Britons brought Brexit on themselves. But here I felt back taking advantage of my privilege – it’s because of Russia that Ukrainians are not able to travel with convenience. There are no open airports, the only way to travel is to go on a train, which due to a gauge change can mean a late night transfer at a small train station in provincial Polish town. I still had to queue for another 20 minutes, as only one security lane was open for everyone, and I stood there, avoiding looking in the eyes of all those people, who have to queue for so long and now had to let me go in front of them.





[Picture 9 – smoke cloud over Lviv (photo Stas Shostak)]





Even despite shaving at least 90 minutes of my queuing time, I was too late to catch the last train, so I had to stay in Przemyśl for the night. I was laying in bed, trying to book a train ticket for next day, but for some reason my card would not go through. One of my Mastodon followers offered to buy me a ticket by wire transfer from his Polish bank account. When I asked for his bank account so I can pay him back, he told me there is no need. “Consider it a donation for your next Ukrainian fundraiser, or pass it to Ukrainian fundraiser of your choice ” – he told me.





As I was waiting for another train in the morning, a three-lingual announcement informed us, that the train to Kiyv that was supposed to depart in 5 minutes will be delayed for at least an hour. At the same time Stas sent me a message. A view from his balcony showed a dark cloud over the city. “It seems you left Lviv at right moment” he wrote, adding a smiley face. We were talking about expected snowfall, so I asked him if that’s all. “No” – he replied – “a Russian rocket hit a tyre warehouse nearby and it is now on fire”.





So will I start another Ukrainian fundraiser? I don’t think so. I only started this one, as I was going with my car anyway. But I have no doubt I will continue to support Ukraine even more. Because before my trip I knew there are brave people there, fighting for their freedom and our security. But now I hope I am allowed to say they are also my friends.





[Picture 10 – Powerbanks at the frontline (photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine)]





* * *





As many of you donated, I owe you a financial report from my trip:





The total amount of money raised was €1825.62. Additionally I was given 263.99 Polish currency.





Cost of purchase of powerbanks: 7554 PLN (netto). We bought them in a very good price and a friend offered to cover VAT and delivery costs. Finally we ended up paying just 7500 PLN.





As I had 263.69 donated in PLN, I only needed to €1708,90 to meet the remaining balance of 7236.01 PLN. My dad was lending me some money in PLN, so instead of physically exchanging and transferring fundraised euros to Poland only to then exchange and transfer my own PLN to Finland, I did a “switcheroo”, which allowed us to save over 10 euros on exchange and transfer cost.





I drove to Lviv where I met with Stas, one of the soldiers from the unit that got the donations. I transferred the car and powerbanks to him physically, but formally it was done properly, through an Ukrainian NGO. After I physically handed over the car, we drove to the postal warehouse in order to send the powerbanks away, so they get where they are needed as soon as possible. As I write those words, they are already working on the frontline.





I am happy to report Stas was doing great for first time in a RHD car :-)





Speaking of the car, there is still some snag with the paperwork, so it waits in Lviv. After the paperwork will be sorted, it will be serviced and also sent where it needs to be.





As you might have noticed, thanks to all the discounts we got, we were left with 116.72 euro change, which I donated to AutaUkrainaa, a charity run by the Ukrainian Association in Finland, Ukrainalaisten yhdistys Suomessa ry. I donated for the sub-account created for helping Ukrainian hospitals, including field hospitals.





They are providing humanitarian help to Ukraine, I once took some stuff for them when I drove an empty van Helsinki to Poland empty and I was impressed how well organized they are logistically. They also helped me to get my car running when it developed some problems just before leaving for Lviv.





* * *





As promised, none of those money were used on travel purposes or anything related to my car.





However, some of you donated also to my personal ko-fi page to the total sum of 98 euro. I also got 100 euro donation to that purpose from my mom :-)





As those were separate from the main fundraiser, I did not been keeping receipts and stuff, so I can only offer you a loose break down:





Of those 198 euros, 25 euros were spent on a set of new spark plugs for my car, 44 euros on the ferry ticket, 112.23 on petrol to get to Ukraine, and then 27 for accommodation in Przemyśl, when the train from Lviv arrived too late and I had to stay overnight.





In Lviv Stas and Ira have put me up in a nice hotel near their place, and Stas paid for my train ticket – and I invited him to a dinner in exchange. I also had some more food on the way, had to buy screenwash and whatever, so there is definitely no change left from this lot :)





I would like to thank everyone who helped all this happen:





- Julius Mättö and Vadym Vechirka who got my car running after it was stationary for three months (also Atro and Zosia who came with jump leads from the other side of Helsinki to help me start it).





- r/Finland community and Kasper Kannosto of https://www.yourfinnishfriends.org who gave me advice how to do car-related paperwork properly





- Jakub Sobiecki, my long time online friend from Eastern Poland who agreed to take delivery of powerbanks and put me up for the night in his home. (if you ever need an English-Polish translator in Świdnik, he is your man!)





- my other friend, who wants to remain anonymous, who sourced powerbanks cheaply through her company's contacts and took care of some of the costs





- Stas Shostak, who spent some time of his precious holiday time to babysit me in Lviv, and his wife who has not been to angry at him for that (at least I hope so). They also put me up in a nice hotel, and even found a couple of hours to show me Lviv.





- one of my followers on Mastodon, who purchased a train ticket for me when my card payments weren't going through and then donated the money to Ukraine (and to that other one who also offered to do the same, but was just a bit slower).





- to the editorial team of Bylines Scotland and to Jan Čulík of Britské Listy, who agreed to publish my fundraiser.





- to everyone else who provided assistance, advice or shared the fundraiser links to help spread the message





- and last but not least to everyone who honoured me with their trust and donated money to this cause.





THANK YOU EVERYONE!!!



















