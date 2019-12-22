Rusko a Asad usmrtili v sobotu v Idlibu nálety osm lidí, včetně žen a dětí

22. 12. 2019

Scenes from the rescue operations for children and women after regime airstrikes on #Saraqib City in #Idlib and its market this afternoon. 8 people, including a woman and two children, were killed. pic.twitter.com/BBmLiOgwQ4 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 21, 2019

From within tombs of mountainous gray rubble, White Helmets recovered victims after regime airstrikes which targeted #Saraqib Cty in #Idlib today killing 8 people, including women and children. pic.twitter.com/UxAoj7qjSm — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 21, 2019

6 people, including two children, were killed, and 14 injured, on December 20, by the Russian and regime airstrikes and artillery shelling on #Idlib, in addition to the displacement of thousands of civilians from their homes. pic.twitter.com/LKdfXRszAJ — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 21, 2019

Bombardovali i tržiště.Šest lidí, včetně dvou dětí, bylo v pátek 20. prosince usmrceno a 14 zraněno ruskými a Asadovými nálety. Tisíce lidí byly vyhnány ze svých domovů.



