Rozhovor Britských listů 253. Jak zastrašili komunistický parlament, aby zvolil Václava Havla prezidentem

"History exists in order to give sense to our present. The use or abuse of history is a way of politically legitimising our present. There is a way of politicisation of history. This is a way of using or abusing history for your contemporary political aims."







"Použivání nebo zneužívání dějin je způsob jak politicky legitimizovat, zdůvodňovat naši přítomnost. Je to politizace dějin. Je to způsob jak používat nebo zneužívat dějiny k dnešním politickým cílům."







Právě před třiceti lety, 29. prosince 1989, zvolil komunistický parlament disidenta Václava Havla československým prezidentem. Jenže učinil tak v důsledku neuvěřitelného, nedemokratického vydírání. Demokratická revoluce v Československu v roce 1989 byla správná, jenže způsob, jimž byla uskutečněna, v řadě ohledů demokratický nebyl. Uplatnila se celá řada stalinských a neostalinských praktik. O tom mluví v tomto Rozhovoru Britských listů k třicátému výročí "zvolení" Václava Havla československým prezidentem s francouzskou historičkou Muriel Blaive Jan Čulík. Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od pátku 27. prosince 2019.





Exactly thirty years ago, on 29th December 1989, the communist Parliament elected dissident Václav Havel Czechoslovak President. But it only did so as a result of quite incredible, anti-democratic blackmail. The 1989 Democratic Revolution in Czechoslovakia was on the right side of history, but the way it was realised, in many aspects, was not quite democratic. A number of Stalinist and neo-Stalinist practices were used. In this Britské listy Interview, Jan Čulík discusses this with the French historian Muriel Blaive. The interview is broadcast on the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Friday 27th December 2019.





