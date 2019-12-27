Rozhovor Britských listů 253. Jak zastrašili komunistický parlament, aby zvolil Václava Havla prezidentem
27. 12. 2019
"History exists in order to give sense to our present. The use or abuse
of history is a way of politically legitimising our present. There is a
way of politicisation of history. This is a way of using or abusing
history for your contemporary political aims."
(For English, scroll below)
"Použivání nebo zneužívání dějin je způsob jak politicky legitimizovat,
zdůvodňovat naši přítomnost. Je to politizace dějin. Je to způsob jak
používat nebo zneužívat dějiny k dnešním politickým cílům."
Právě před třiceti lety, 29. prosince 1989, zvolil komunistický
parlament disidenta Václava Havla československým prezidentem. Jenže
učinil tak v důsledku neuvěřitelného, nedemokratického vydírání.
Demokratická revoluce v Československu v roce 1989 byla správná, jenže
způsob, jimž byla uskutečněna, v řadě ohledů demokratický nebyl.
Uplatnila se celá řada stalinských a neostalinských praktik. O tom mluví
v tomto Rozhovoru Britských listů k třicátému výročí "zvolení" Václava
Havla československým prezidentem s francouzskou historičkou Muriel
Blaive Jan Čulík. Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k
dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od
pátku 27. prosince 2019.
Exactly thirty years ago, on 29th December 1989, the communist
Parliament elected dissident Václav Havel Czechoslovak President. But it
only did so as a result of quite incredible, anti-democratic blackmail.
The 1989 Democratic Revolution in Czechoslovakia was on the right side
of history, but the way it was realised, in many aspects, was not quite
democratic. A number of Stalinist and neo-Stalinist practices were used.
In this Britské listy Interview, Jan Čulík discusses this with the
French historian Muriel Blaive. The interview is broadcast on the Czech
cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Friday 27th December 2019.
In
9 November 1989 I was elated by the fall of the Berlin Wall and cried
with happiness. A few days later, I was extremely impressed by an
image I saw in a French magazine: that of demonstrators in Prague,
sit...
Diskuse