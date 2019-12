Greta Thunbergová v pondělí ráno v britském rozhlase tři hodiny o klimatické krizi

Tomorrow I guest edit @BBCr4today 06:00-09:00 GMT. Appearing on the programme - among many others - are David Attenborough, @KevinClimate , @KateRaworth , Joanna Sustento and @steviedubyu . This programme will also be available online after broadcast at https://t.co/Ud0ii3sUf6 https://t.co/jTrdTcp8Sp

MAR forced by GFS suggests that the highest melt extent over Antarctica in the modern area (>1979) has been reached on 24-Dec-2019 with ~15%. From Nov 2019 until today, the production of melt water is also a record with 230% higher than average but the melting season is not ended pic.twitter.com/MT0QKCJ47e