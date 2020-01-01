Na Nový rok vraždili Putin a Asad v syrské škole

1. 1. 2020

Putin a Asad spáchali na Nový rok mezinárodně zakázanými tříštivými bombami masakr ve škole v městě Sarmin v Sýrii.

Bylo zavražděno osm lidí, z toho čtyři školáci a dva učitelé, a 16 dalších lidí bylo zraněno.


Do tohoto malého hrobu za zvuků bombardování byl na Silvestra pohřben malý Mohammed, usmrcený spolu s jedním humanitárním rpracovníkem barelovou bombou. Rok 2019 byl snad nejkrvavějším rokem, jaký Sýrie kdy poznala.

Útoky na školy a nemocnice v Sýrii jsou tak časté, že to OSN začala vyšetřovat. Výsledky vyšetřování však nezveřejní. List New York Times výsledky svého šokujícího vyšetřování však zveřejnil:



