Na Nový rok vraždili Putin a Asad v syrské škole

1. 1. 2020

With blood, terror, and death, Russia and regime forces rang in the #NewYearsDay for Syrians. Scenes from the horrific massacre committed by the regime forces after targeting a school in Sarmin City with internationally prohibited cluster bombs this morning. pic.twitter.com/c6m55zygV3 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 1, 2020

Putin a Asad spáchali na Nový rok mezinárodně zakázanými tříštivými bombami masakr ve škole v městě Sarmin v Sýrii.

Bylo zavražděno osm lidí, z toho čtyři školáci a dva učitelé, a 16 dalších lidí bylo zraněno.



8 people including 4 students children and two teachers were killed so far, and 16 others injured, after the regime forces attacked a school in the town of #Sarmin in eastern #Idlib during with a missile carrying internationally prohibited cluster bombs this morning. #Syria pic.twitter.com/ScLP6v5QVl — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 1, 2020





Do tohoto malého hrobu za zvuků bombardování byl na Silvestra pohřben malý Mohammed, usmrcený spolu s jedním humanitárním rpracovníkem barelovou bombou. Rok 2019 byl snad nejkrvavějším rokem, jaký Sýrie kdy poznala.



In this small grave and under the sounds of bombing, we buried little Mohammed yesterday, who was killed along with a White Helmet volunteer after being targeted with barrel bombs. With this terrible scene, we bid farewell to 2019, one of the bloodiest years #Syria has known. pic.twitter.com/jkSJ9xhlVW — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 1, 2020

Útoky na školy a nemocnice v Sýrii jsou tak časté, že to OSN začala vyšetřovat. Výsledky vyšetřování však nezveřejní. List New York Times výsledky svého šokujícího vyšetřování však zveřejnil:

Long read: The UN may not make its Syria inquiry public or assign blame for attacks. We got their incident list and spent months investigating to determine culpability and make our findings public. The evidence-packed story is here: https://t.co/NeZBoUGYhM — Malachy Browne (@malachybrowne) January 1, 2020







