Termální kamera zaznamenala neuvěřitelný rozsah požárů v Austrálii
6. 1. 2020
It takes a few seconds but when you see it the sheer enormity of what you're looking at is hard to comprehend.— The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2020
Thermal imaging captures the immense scale of the bushfire front in the East Gippsland area of Victoria on 31 Dec.#AustralianBushfires pic.twitter.com/AqjG0rBLzO
"Jako obří rána, z níž teče krev do oceánu..."
It is like a giant wound leaking blood across the ocean https://t.co/rtynSiiWkV— Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) January 5, 2020
