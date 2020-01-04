Australská vedra: Teplota v Sydney dosáhla 48,9 stupňů Celsia

Záběry 60 kilometrů dlouhé stěny požáru ve Victorii ve východním Gippslandu (viz fotografie výše) ZDE 

Australská města Canberra a předměstí města Sydney Penrith překročily teplotní rekordy, které platily 80 let. V Penrithu stoupla v sobotu odpoledne teplota na 48.9 stupňů Celsia a v Canbeře na 43.6 stupňů Celsia, později překročila 44 stupňů Celsia.  ZDE

Penrith byl dnes nejteplejším místem na této planetě:


 
Jeden vyčerpaný hasič-dobrovolník zavolal projíždějící televizní kameru a vyjádřil se: "Řekněte panu premiérovi, ať jde do prdele." Posléze zkolaboval.


Další informace o australské katastrofě způsobené globálním oteplováním ZDE  
