Australská vedra: Teplota v Sydney dosáhla 48,9 stupňů Celsia
4. 1. 2020
Záběry 60 kilometrů dlouhé stěny požáru ve Victorii ve východním Gippslandu (viz fotografie výše) ZDE
Australská města Canberra a předměstí města Sydney Penrith překročily teplotní rekordy, které platily 80 let. V Penrithu stoupla v sobotu odpoledne teplota na 48.9 stupňů Celsia a v Canbeře na 43.6 stupňů Celsia, později překročila 44 stupňů Celsia. ZDE
Penrith byl dnes nejteplejším místem na této planetě:
NB: daily *average* temperature— Prof Ray Wills (@ProfRayWills) January 4, 2020
Penrith was hottest place on Earth today
and
Hottest ever day recorded in Greater Sydney@BOM_au recorded maximum temperature of 48.9C at 3pm
Previous record of 47.3C set in January 2018 pic.twitter.com/nUfYt4emGh
Jeden vyčerpaný hasič-dobrovolník zavolal projíždějící televizní kameru a vyjádřil se: "Řekněte panu premiérovi, ať jde do prdele." Posléze zkolaboval.
On the Channel Seven news tonight one exhausted firefighter calls a TV camera over and says "tell the prime minister to go and get fucked from Nelligen". He later collapses. Another firefighter says her message to the PM is "stand down now." #nswfires #auspol https://t.co/K3XN7clLCP— Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) January 4, 2020
Další informace o australské katastrofě způsobené globálním oteplováním ZDE
