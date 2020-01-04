Australská vedra: Teplota v Sydney dosáhla 48,9 stupňů Celsia

NB: daily *average* temperature Penrith was hottest place on Earth today and Hottest ever day recorded in Greater Sydney @BOM_au recorded maximum temperature of 48.9C at 3pm Previous record of 47.3C set in January 2018 pic.twitter.com/nUfYt4emGh

On the Channel Seven news tonight one exhausted firefighter calls a TV camera over and says "tell the prime minister to go and get fucked from Nelligen". He later collapses. Another firefighter says her message to the PM is "stand down now." #nswfires #auspol https://t.co/K3XN7clLCP