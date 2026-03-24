Ultimatum issued by group that torched Israeli weapons factory in Czech Republic
24. 3. 2026
čas čtení 3 minuty
Ultimatum issued by group that torched Israeli weapons factory in Czech Republic
Website: https://earthquakefaction.net
Communiqué: https://earthquakefaction.net/two
Contact: earthquakefaction@proton.me
Ultimatum issued by group that torched Israeli weapons factory in Czech Republic
March 24th, 2026 - Following their operation to torch and destroy the joint venture between Elbit Systems and LPP Holding in Czech Republic a newly launched group has threatened to release restricted documents in an ultimatum.
The Earthquake Faction released their second communiqué, where they threatened to release restricted documents taken from the site in Pardubice, Czech Republic unless LPP Holding release a statement cutting ties with Elbit Systems and denouncing the occupation of Palestine. They gave a limited view of one of the documents, and set a deadline for 20th April for LPP Holding to respond.
Communiqué: https://earthquakefaction.net/two
Contact: earthquakefaction@proton.me
Ultimatum issued by group that torched Israeli weapons factory in Czech Republic
March 24th, 2026 - Following their operation to torch and destroy the joint venture between Elbit Systems and LPP Holding in Czech Republic a newly launched group has threatened to release restricted documents in an ultimatum.
The Earthquake Faction released their second communiqué, where they threatened to release restricted documents taken from the site in Pardubice, Czech Republic unless LPP Holding release a statement cutting ties with Elbit Systems and denouncing the occupation of Palestine. They gave a limited view of one of the documents, and set a deadline for 20th April for LPP Holding to respond.
LPP Holding have been publicly in partnership with Elbit Systems since October 2023, with the COO stating in relation to the Pardubice site that “one of the projects we are preparing with Elbit involves the Israeli army" [1]. Elbit Systems is Israel's largest weapons company, manufacturing 85% of Israel's military drone fleet and land based equipment [2] and describing their drones as the "backbone" of the Israeli military.
The group also took aim at all companies that work with Elbit Systems, demanding public statements they have cut ties and threatening action at their sites.
See the full communiqué below.
Communiqué #2
As the roof of Elbit and LPP Holding's facility collapsed, with it went their partnership.
LPP Holding has spent the length of a live streamed genocide boasting about their collaboration and support. They collaborated with Elbit Systems as our comrades in Palestine were murdered and maimed, while children were obliterated in fractions of a second by precision technologies made in factories like this Pardubice site, operated by cowards in air conditioned offices.
Underlining their sniveling cowardliness is the sudden public back-stepping, spin and panic only when they realize their power to take life can be shattered by a few people with conscience. Your panic and embarrassment flaps around in the wind for the world to see; after all what kind of "defense" company doesn't have an alarm?
They know there is no safe corner of this earth for collaborators in the genocide of our comrades in Palestine. We live in the belly of this wretched beast, across continents, countries and cities that these companies operate in. Every company that works with Elbit Systems is a target, and we will target you where and when we choose.
To LPP Holding: we have taken your restricted documents and burned the rest to the ground. You have until 20th April 07:00 UTC to publicly cut all ties with Elbit Systems, and denounce the barbaric occupation of Palestine, or we will release these documents to the public.
For all others who work with Elbit you have two options: wait for us, or release a public statement with proof that you have cut ties with Elbit Systems.
____
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems is Israel's biggest weapons producer, which manufactures 85% of Israel's military drone fleet and land based equipment. It also supplies the Israeli military with munitions, missiles and electronic warfare.
About LPP Holding
LPP Holding is a proud weapons supplier to the Zionist state, marketing its array of companies as "powered by Artificial Intelligence". The holding and its subsidiaries are a key strategic partner of Elbit Systems in the Czech Republic, and receives funding from the Czech Government for the development of AI-guided Unmanned Aerial & Ground Vehicles.
About The Earthquake Faction
The Earthquake Faction is an internationalist underground network that targets key sites critical to the Zionist entity. We aim to destroy all limbs of the Empire from within, by any means effective.
Website: https://earthquakefaction.net/
Contact: earthquakefaction@proton.me
References
[1] https://www.lpp-holding.com/article/interview-with-the-co-owner-of-the-technology-holding-lpp/
[2] https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/11/17/israels-weapons-industry-is-the-gaza-war-its-latest-test-lab
[3] https://elbitsystems.com/autonomous/aerial/elbit-systems-uavs
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