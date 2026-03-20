Elbit Systems' Critical Czech Site Burned Down by Underground Group

20. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty



March 20th, 2026 (Pardubice, Czech Republic) – Early this morning, a key Israeli weapons manufacturing hub was set ablaze to by an underground group to end its role in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza. No one was harmed, and multiple buildings destroyed.

March 20th, 2026 (Pardubice, Czech Republic) – Early this morning, a key Israeli weapons manufacturing hub was set ablaze to by an underground group to end its role in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza. No one was harmed, and multiple buildings destroyed.



This action was the first hit from the group called The Earthquake Faction, and saw several buildings set on fire. The site is a joint operation with the Czech company LPP Holding and Elbit Systems for their critical operations in Central Europe. Elbit Systems describe themselves as the backbone of the Israeli Army, providing the vast majority of the land and air weapons used in Israel's attacks on Iran and genocide in Palestine.



The Earthquake Faction released a statement claiming responsibility, describing themselves as "an internationalist underground network that targets key sites critical to the Zionist entity. [They] aim to destroy all limbs of empire from within, by any means effective."



In October 2023, the companies announced their strategic partnership and establishment of a joint 'Centre of Excellence', [1] with Elbit's CEO Yoram Shmuely describing the collaboration as "very fortunate" and hoped to "deliver many successful projects". [2]



In a 2024 interview with local media, LPP's Commercial Director and Co-Founder Radim Petráš confirmed that the intended site of the joint center would be the company's newly acquired facility in the city of Pardubice. [3] "We are already preparing specific projects in the Czech Republic. We are taking the first steps toward developing products that would be supplied back to Israel for its military, as well as to some of Elbit’s European customers," he said, highlighting LPP's role in allowing Elbit to fulfill their orders in Europe.



The company's funding by the Czech Ministry for Industry and Trade for the development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Unmanned Ground Vehicles, disclosed in the 2024 financial reports of one of the Holding's subsidiaries (L.P.P. s.r.o.), shows that the announced joint venture between LPP and Elbit is well under way, with backing by the Czech government. [4]



--The Earthquake Faction Communiqué--



For as long as the land continues to bleed under Israeli bombs in Occupied Palestine and across West Asia, ground must continue to shake under the feet of the sponsors of occupation.



We are The Earthquake Faction, an internationalist underground network that targets key sites critical to the Zionist entity. We aim to destroy all limbs of empire from within, by any means effective.



On March 20th 2026, we struck the epicenter of the Israeli weapons industry in Europe. In Pardubice, Czech Republic, Elbit Systems' "Centre of Excellence" was newly built in collaboration with LPP, to service the global expansion of Israel's biggest weapons producer. Whilst the development, production and training center was empty, The Earthquake Faction intervened to destroy its equipment and set the factory ablaze. No one was harmed.



During the Gaza genocide in 2024, LPP's CEO said "one of the projects we are preparing with Elbit concerns the Israeli military". Their "Centre of Excellence" is used as a means to develop weaponry used by the Zionist entity to massacre people daily in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and across West Asia. Every weapon developed by Elbit Systems is first "tested" on Palestinians, before being sold on to international governments, expanding the empire built off the destruction of Palestine.



Wherever Elbit Systems and their accomplices obscure and hide their business of bloodshed across the world, we will come for them.



We are in the belly of the beast, surrounded by the stench of evil. The technology, weaponry and capital needed to maintain the imperial and Zionist violence are all within our reach. The Earthquake Faction will shake the ground under the boots of the colonizers; while even an atoms weight of their evil remains, we will strike it out.



There is no time to beg the complicit international governments. We will not waste our breath asking nicely. Instead, we will take necessary action to quash their means to kill.





____

About Elbit Systems



Elbit Systems is Israel's biggest weapons producer, which manufactures 85% of Israel's military drone fleet and land based equipment. It also supplies the Israeli military with munitions, missiles and electronic warfare.



About LPP Holding



LPP Holding is a proud weapons supplier to the Zionist state, marketing its array of companies as "powered by Artificial Intelligence". The holding and its subsidiaries are a key strategic partner of Elbit Systems in the Czech Republic, and receives funding from the Czech Government for the development of AI-guided Unmanned Aerial & Ground Vehicles.



About The Earthquake Faction

The Earthquake Faction is an internationalist underground network that targets key sites critical to the Zionist entity. We aim to destroy all limbs of the Empire from within, by any means effective.



Website: https://earthquakefaction.net/





References



[1] https://www.lpp-holding.com/article/centre-of-excellence-for-uas-lpp-and-elbit-systems-partnership/

[2] https://www.denik.cz/podnikani/v-cr-ma-vzniknout-technologicke-centrum-excelence-v-oblasti-bezpilotnich-letounu.html



[3] https://www.lpp-holding.com/article/interview-with-the-co-owner-of-the-technology-holding-lpp/

[4] https://or.justice.cz/ias/ui/vypis-sl-detail?dokument=87530057&subjektId=74954&spis=105824



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