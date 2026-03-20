Izrael cíleně útočí na novináře

20. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Foto: Protesty v Izraeli proti vraždění dětí 

Steve Sweeney, britský válečný korespondent stanice RT, byl při natáčení poblíž vojenské základny v jižním Libanonu téměř zabit při izraelském raketovém útoku. Sweeney i jeho kameraman Ali Rida jsou nyní v místní nemocnici, kde jim jsou ošetřovány zranění způsobená střepinami.

Výzvy židů k genocidě zůstávají v Izraeli bez trestu. Arabští občané jsou naproti tomu zatýkáni za to, že mluví o Íránu

Izraelští osadníci vtrhli do města Raba jižně od Jeninu Představte si to. Jste palestinské dítě ve škole a snažíte se jen hrát si a cítit se v bezpečí. A pak se objeví: Izraelští osadníci, kteří se vrhají dovnitř jako zvířata, křičí a všechny terorizují. V Libanonu každý den umírají desítky dětí a na Západě to nikoho nezajímá. Životy Arabů a muslimů nemají žádnou cenu. Izraelské okupační síly brání Palestincům v pohybu po městě Dura, ležícím jižně od Hebronu, v první den svátku Íd. My v organizaci @amnesty znovu vyzýváme všechny strany konfliktu v #MENAregionu, aby se zdržely nezákonných útoků na energetickou infrastrukturu. Útoky zaměřené na energetickou infrastrukturu mohou způsobit rozsáhlé, předvídatelné a zničující škody na civilním obyvatelstvu. Německo nebude Izrael podporovat v případu týkajícího se genocidy před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, uvedl mluvčí ministerstva zahraničí, přičemž Berlín se soustředí na svou obhajobu v samostatném řízení před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, které proti němu zahájila Nikaragua kvůli údajné podpoře Izraele. Další děsivé zprávy z Západního břehu. Počet obětí íránské rakety, která včera zasáhla město Bayt Awa, stoupl na čtyři. Aseel Masalma (32), která byla v šestém měsíci těhotenství, svým zraněním podlehla. Izraelské okupační síly zbily palestinské věřící u brány Bab al-Sahira poblíž mešity Al-Aksá poté, co se dostali na místo nejblíže mešitě, aby se tam pomodlili při svátku Eid al-Fitr, zatímco mešita zůstává uzavřena Dvě minuty o rozporuplných vyjádřeních Donalda Trumpa ohledně války s Íránem. Produkce: Katerina Karelli. Živá stránka BBC News věnovaná válce je zde:





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Obsah vydání | 20. 3. 2026