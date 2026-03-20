Izrael cíleně útočí na novináře

20. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Foto: Protesty v Izraeli proti vraždění dětí

Steve Sweeney, britský válečný korespondent stanice RT, byl při natáčení poblíž vojenské základny v jižním Libanonu téměř zabit při izraelském raketovém útoku. Sweeney i jeho kameraman Ali Rida jsou nyní v místní nemocnici, kde jim jsou ošetřovány zranění způsobená střepinami. Steve Sweeney, a British war correspondent for RT, was almost killed by an Israeli missile strike whilst on camera near a military base in southern Lebanon.



Sweeney and his cameraman Ali Rida are both receiving medical care for shrapnel wounds at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/mBzPXQnxSm — Novara Media (@novaramedia) March 19, 2026

Výzvy židů k genocidě zůstávají v Izraeli bez trestu. Arabští občané jsou naproti tomu zatýkáni za to, že mluví o Íránu

Jewish calls for genocide go unpunished in Israel. Arab citizens, meanwhile, are arrested for talking about Iranhttps://t.co/JXE4F1dOKl — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 20, 2026

Israeli settlers raid the town of Raba, south of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/9rKY3dVP7E — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2026

Imagine this.



You’re a Palestinian child in a school, just trying to play and feel safe.



Then they appear:



Israeli settlers, charging in like animals, screaming and terrorizing everyone.



This is satanic behavior. pic.twitter.com/2jyseMRXfh — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 18, 2026

Multiple children being killed everyday in Lebanon and nobody in the West gives a damn.



Arab and Muslim lives are cheap. https://t.co/xuAELTRqkq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 20, 2026

Israeli occupation forces block Palestinians from moving around in the city of Dura, south of Hebron, on the first day of Eid. pic.twitter.com/BaOgf7yHDy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2026

We at @amnesty reiterate our call for all parties to the conflict in the #MENAregion to refrain from unlawful attacks on energy infrastructures.



The potential for vast, predictable, and devastating civilian harm arising from strikes targeting energy infrastructure, including… pic.twitter.com/scihjZVDuQ — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) March 20, 2026

Germany will not support Israel in a genocide case at the ICJ, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson says, as Berlin focuses on defending itself in a separate ICJ case brought by Nicaragua over alleged support for Israel.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/AQh9dwWLpW pic.twitter.com/K58AvFZZU5 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 20, 2026

More horrific news from the West Bank.



The number of casualties from the Iranian missile that struck the town of Bayt Awa yesterday has risen to four.



Aseel Masalma, 32, who was six months pregnant, has succumbed to her wounds. pic.twitter.com/dDLUDIpHvk — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 19, 2026

Israeli occupation forces beat up Palestinian worshippers at Bab al-Sahira near Al-Aqsa Mosque after they reached the closest point to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, while the mosque remains closed. pic.twitter.com/GWRNrh98Ls — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2026

Two minutes on Donald Trump's mixed messages on the war with Iran. Produced by Katerina Karelli. The BBC News live page on the war is here: https://t.co/Bz4SFSqHHG pic.twitter.com/BiuRtYocsE — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 20, 2026

Izraelští osadníci vtrhli do města Raba jižně od JeninuPředstavte si to. Jste palestinské dítě ve škole a snažíte se jen hrát si a cítit se v bezpečí. A pak se objeví: Izraelští osadníci, kteří se vrhají dovnitř jako zvířata, křičí a všechny terorizují.V Libanonu každý den umírají desítky dětí a na Západě to nikoho nezajímá. Životy Arabů a muslimů nemají žádnou cenu.Izraelské okupační síly brání Palestincům v pohybu po městě Dura, ležícím jižně od Hebronu, v první den svátku Íd.My v organizaci @amnesty znovu vyzýváme všechny strany konfliktu v #MENAregionu, aby se zdržely nezákonných útoků na energetickou infrastrukturu. Útoky zaměřené na energetickou infrastrukturu mohou způsobit rozsáhlé, předvídatelné a zničující škody na civilním obyvatelstvu. Německo nebude Izrael podporovat v případu týkajícího se genocidy před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, uvedl mluvčí ministerstva zahraničí, přičemž Berlín se soustředí na svou obhajobu v samostatném řízení před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, které proti němu zahájila Nikaragua kvůli údajné podpoře Izraele.Další děsivé zprávy z Západního břehu. Počet obětí íránské rakety, která včera zasáhla město Bayt Awa, stoupl na čtyři. Aseel Masalma (32), která byla v šestém měsíci těhotenství, svým zraněním podlehla.Izraelské okupační síly zbily palestinské věřící u brány Bab al-Sahira poblíž mešity Al-Aksá poté, co se dostali na místo nejblíže mešitě, aby se tam pomodlili při svátku Eid al-Fitr, zatímco mešita zůstává uzavřenaDvě minuty o rozporuplných vyjádřeních Donalda Trumpa ohledně války s Íránem. Produkce: Katerina Karelli. Živá stránka BBC News věnovaná válce je zde:















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