Izraelské vraždění pokračuje. Řeky krve
4. 8. 2026
Fear has taken over them 💔— Yara Al-sharif (@sub_allah) August 2, 2026
Imagine they are your children. pic.twitter.com/uLP43cBXSu
Tomorrow is a funeral of 112 Palestinians killed by israel in one massacre,Izraelské síly zintenzivnily své útoky na Gazu od minulého týdne, kdy byl oznámen plán druhé fáze „příměří“ v této obléhané enklávě. Genocida pokračuje – o víkendu Izrael zabil nejméně 26 Palestinců.
308 were killed in this massacre, only 112 were pulled from the rubble.
This is Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DWHnTCJExo— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) August 3, 2026
Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on Gaza since the roadmap for a second stage of the besieged enclave’s “ceasefire” was announced last week.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 3, 2026
The genocide continues with at least 26 Palestinians killed by Israel over the weekend.
🔗https://t.co/rT1eKD8l3c pic.twitter.com/62VPcmDYln
Srdcervoucí video z Gazy zachycuje děti, jak pláčou nad tělem svého otce, zatímco příbuzní truchlí nad jeho smrtí, a nabízí tak další pohled na zničující dopad izraelské genocidy na lidské životy. Záběry zachycují rozloučení s jednou z obětí na ulici Al-Thawra v centru města Gaza.
„Přísahám, že mám strach, přísahám.“ „Ani nemůžu dýchat. Chci odtud pryč!“
A heartbreaking video from Gaza shows children crying over the body of their father as relatives mourn his death, offering another glimpse into the devastating human impact of Israel’s genocide.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 3, 2026
The footage shows the farewell to one of the victims on Al-Thawra Street in the… pic.twitter.com/5R6oM14vjs
To, že Izraelci shodili takovou bombu na obytný tábor v Al-Maghazi, kde se ukrývají děti, je odporné, primitivní barbarství.Nejedná se o vojenské objekty. Nejedná se o bojiště. Jsou to domy. Domy civilistů. A toto se děje v rámci takzvaného příměří
A Gazan child:— Nermeen from Gaza 𓂆🇵🇸🍉 (@Nermeenalswaisi) August 2, 2026
"I swear I'm scared, I swear."
"I can't even breathe. I want to leave!"
IIf you see this video, put a dot to break the silence 💔 pic.twitter.com/ReSLPqTM5V
Ta malá holčička říká: „Mám strach, chci zpátky svou maminku!“
🚨 BREAKING:— Jason (@mpttraderr) August 2, 2026
For israelis to drop a bomb such as this on a residential camp in Al-Maghazi, where children shelter, is abominable backward barbarism.
Not military sites. Not battlefields.
Homes. Civilian homes.
And this is happening under a so-called ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/vcKAJ2xIhn
This little girl says, “I’m scared,” I want my mom back،!— NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) August 2, 2026
Don't stop talking about Palestine ،، pic.twitter.com/6EhseNChNZ
Diskuse