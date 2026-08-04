Izraelské vraždění pokračuje. Řeky krve

4. 8. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty

Strach je zcela ovládl 💔 Představte si, že jsou to vaše děti. Fear has taken over them 💔



Imagine they are your children. pic.twitter.com/uLP43cBXSu — Yara Al-sharif (@sub_allah) August 2, 2026

Zítra se koná pohřeb 112 Palestinců, které Izrael zabil při jediném masakru, při tomto masakru bylo zabito 308 lidí, z trosek se podařilo vytáhnout pouze 112. Tohle je Gaza. Tomorrow is a funeral of 112 Palestinians killed by israel in one massacre,



308 were killed in this massacre, only 112 were pulled from the rubble.



This is Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DWHnTCJExo— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) August 3, 2026 Izraelské síly zintenzivnily své útoky na Gazu od minulého týdne, kdy byl oznámen plán druhé fáze „příměří“ v této obléhané enklávě. Genocida pokračuje – o víkendu Izrael zabil nejméně 26 Palestinců. Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on Gaza since the roadmap for a second stage of the besieged enclave’s “ceasefire” was announced last week.



The genocide continues with at least 26 Palestinians killed by Israel over the weekend.



🔗https://t.co/rT1eKD8l3c pic.twitter.com/62VPcmDYln — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 3, 2026

Srdcervoucí video z Gazy zachycuje děti, jak pláčou nad tělem svého otce, zatímco příbuzní truchlí nad jeho smrtí, a nabízí tak další pohled na zničující dopad izraelské genocidy na lidské životy. Záběry zachycují rozloučení s jednou z obětí na ulici Al-Thawra v centru města Gaza.

A heartbreaking video from Gaza shows children crying over the body of their father as relatives mourn his death, offering another glimpse into the devastating human impact of Israel’s genocide.



The footage shows the farewell to one of the victims on Al-Thawra Street in the… pic.twitter.com/5R6oM14vjs — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 3, 2026

A Gazan child:



"I swear I'm scared, I swear."



"I can't even breathe. I want to leave!"



IIf you see this video, put a dot to break the silence 💔 pic.twitter.com/ReSLPqTM5V — Nermeen from Gaza 𓂆🇵🇸🍉 (@Nermeenalswaisi) August 2, 2026

🚨 BREAKING:

For israelis to drop a bomb such as this on a residential camp in Al-Maghazi, where children shelter, is abominable backward barbarism.

Not military sites. Not battlefields.

Homes. Civilian homes.

And this is happening under a so-called ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/vcKAJ2xIhn — Jason (@mpttraderr) August 2, 2026

This little girl says, “I’m scared,” I want my mom back،!

Don't stop talking about Palestine ،، pic.twitter.com/6EhseNChNZ — NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) August 2, 2026

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