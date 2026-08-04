Izraelské vraždění pokračuje. Řeky krve

4. 8. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty
Strach je zcela ovládl 💔 Představte si, že jsou to vaše děti.

Zítra se koná pohřeb 112 Palestinců, které Izrael zabil při jediném masakru, při tomto masakru bylo zabito 308 lidí, z trosek se podařilo vytáhnout pouze 112. Tohle je Gaza. Izraelské síly zintenzivnily své útoky na Gazu od minulého týdne, kdy byl oznámen plán druhé fáze „příměří“ v této obléhané enklávě. Genocida pokračuje – o víkendu Izrael zabil nejméně 26 Palestinců.

Srdcervoucí video z Gazy zachycuje děti, jak pláčou nad tělem svého otce, zatímco příbuzní truchlí nad jeho smrtí, a nabízí tak další pohled na zničující dopad izraelské genocidy na lidské životy. Záběry zachycují rozloučení s jednou z obětí na ulici Al-Thawra v centru města Gaza.

„Přísahám, že mám strach, přísahám.“ „Ani nemůžu dýchat. Chci odtud pryč!“ To, že Izraelci shodili takovou bombu na obytný tábor v Al-Maghazi, kde se ukrývají děti, je odporné, primitivní barbarství.Nejedná se o vojenské objekty. Nejedná se o bojiště. Jsou to domy. Domy civilistů. A toto se děje v rámci takzvaného příměří Ta malá holčička říká: „Mám strach, chci zpátky svou maminku!“

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Obsah vydání | 4. 8. 2026