Oxfordské dějiny francouzské revoluce od Williama Doyla, šestá část

31. 7. 2026 / Boris Cvek

čas čtení 29 minut



Na přelomu září a října 1793 Robespierre odmítal soudní proces s královnou a girondisty, a když už tento proces byl schválen Konventem, odmítl veřejné hlasování, aby nebylo poznat, kdo byl proti, protože ti poslanci by mohli být obviněni ze zrady a sami být popraveni. Robespierre byl v té době vlivný člen Konventu a Výboru veřejného blaha.





Důvody nástupu teroru byly ekonomické a radikální vůdci našli vináky. Viníci byli všichni ti umírnění a váhaví, kteří nechtěli rázně, krvavě zatočit se všemi podezřelými. Konvent ustupuje ulici a v říjnu nastupuje oficiálně vláda teroru, tedy pod vedením neoficiální vlády Výboru veřejného blaha. Byl uvalen strop na cenu širokého sortimentu zboží, včetně tabáku, a schválen zákon o stíhání podezřelých lidí. Odsouzena i popravena byla Marie Antionetta a girondisté. Radikálové (hébertisté) a shovívaví (dantonisté) byli zlikvidováni na jaře 1794.

Asi nejvýraznější charakteristikou vlády teroru byly revoluční armády, organizované na místních základech, jejichž úkolem byla likvidace vzpoury. Elán vzbouřenců napříč Francií se většinou rozpadl sám. Ale třeba Lyon nebo Vendée nebylo snadné dobýt. Největší vraždění probíhalo právě v provinciích. Lyon měl být srovnán se zemí a vyhlazen. Ve Vendée docházelo k vyvražďování civilního obyvatelstva včetně malých dětí napříč celou provincií. Fakticky šlo o genocidu. Populace ve Vendée se vrátila na čísla před tímto vražděním až v roce 1820.

V Nantes, které odolalo útokům povstalců z Vendée, popravy nabraly takových rozměrů, že místní zástupce pařížské vlády Carrier, aby ulevil gilotině, vymyslel házení lidí do řeky. Takto bylo popraveno mnoho kněží. Obyvatelé města samotného nebyli tolik postiženi, protože popravy se týkaly zejména uprchlíků z Vendée, o nichž si lidé z Nantes mohli oprávněně myslet, že kdyby se zmocnili města, rozjedou stejnou mašinérii poprav.

Celkové oficiální číslo obětí teroru napříč Francií je asi 16 tisíc, po započítání těch, kdo zemřeli neoficiálně, například na nemoci a hlad v přeplněných věznicích, může to být i několikrát více. Ve Vendée to bylo asi čtvrt milionu lidí. Mezi popravenými napříč Francií převažovali obyčejní lidé, kteří se prostě ocitli ve špatný čas na špatném místě. Teror jednoznačně potvrdil vítězství revoluce a splynul s přesvědčivými vojenskými úspěchy Francie vůči okupantům.

Města jako Lyon nebo Toulon (kde se odpůrci jakobínů nechali okupovat Brity, aby Brity pak francouzská vojska pod vedením mladého Napoleona vyhnala a Toulon získala zpátky) měla být přejmenovaná. Fouché, bývalý kněz, nyní vyslanec Konventu v jedné z provincií, začal potlačovat katolické náboženství jako takové a vymýšlet jeho náhradu.

“Thus began the most famous stage of the French Revolution, when in the course of nine months around 16,000 people perished under the blade of the guillotine. The cold, mechanical efficiency of the method had all Europe watching with fascinated horror. The Terror began – and ended far into 1794 – with famous victims. Marie Antoinette went to the scaffold… on 16 October. Two weeks later… 21 Girondins… followed her, after a show trial cut short when the eloquence and debating skills of the accused threatened to prolong indefinitely. They went to their deaths defiantly singing the Marseillaise. Those who had signed the secret protest against purging in June were imprisoned as Girondins… but Robespierre always blocked moves to have them too put on trial. Of those who had escaped in, four went to the guillotine in Bordeaux, while Pétion and Buzot shot themselves. Their bodies were later found, half-eaten by wolves. Roland too committed suicide when he heard of his wife's execution in November.” Str. 253

“Thousands of suspects were imprisoned as parties of sansculottes swept the city with “domiciliary visits”, but by the end of November scarcely more than 200 “Federalists” had been condemned by the special courts. Collot thought a mere twenty deaths a day not enough. On 27 October a special “Tribunal of Seven” was established to speed matters up, and within days had handed down capital sentences on almost 300 convicted rebels. This was too much for the local guillotine: in … 4-8 December, the condemned were blown into open graves by cannon-fire and grape-shot. Even so executions continued into the spring. By April, 1,880 Lyonnais had been condemned. “Whole ranges of houses, always the most handsome, burnt. The churches, convents, and all the dwelings of the former patricians were in ruins. When I came to the guillotine, the blood of those who had been executed a few hours beforehand was still running in the street… I said to a group of sansculottes… that it would be decent to clear away all this human blood. – Why should it be cleared? One of them said to me. “It's the blood of aristocrats and rebels. The dogs should lick it up.”” Str. 254

“The “Great War of the Vendée” was over, but republican vengeance was not. (…) Over the spring of 1794 general Turreau sent “infernal columns” out to crisscross the heartland of rebellion, ravaging, destroying, and killing everything in their path. “Comrades,” declared one of his subordinates to his men, “we are entering insurgent country. I order you to deliver to flames everything that can be burnt and to bayonet any locals whom you meet on your way. I know there might be a few patriots in this country; never mind, we must sacrifice them all.” Even republican troops sickened by scenes of gang rape and infanticide dared not protest. Historians are still arguing about how many people perished during the whole episode of the Vendée uprising, but a quarter of a million on the rebel side alone does not seem and an overestimate. Certainly, the population of the region did not recover to its 1790 levels until the 1820s.” str. 257

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Rok byl v novém kalendáři rozdělený do 12 měsíců po 3 desetidenních týdnech. Měsíce nesly nová jména, odvozená z přírody. Šlo o součást brutální kampaně proti křesťanství, která zachvátila praktickou celou Francii. Kostely byly zavírány nebo se v nich konaly slavnosti rozumu, harmonie a lidství. Jedna taková velká slavnost rozumu proběhla v Notre Dame 10. listopadu 1793. To vše uprostřed poprav a útlaku. Náboženská svoboda a vůbec ústavou zaručená práva byly už dávno jen kusem papíru. Teror se rozběhl se napříč Francií, hnaný lidovým hněvem, spojeným zejména s ekonomickými problémy.

Nástrojem teroru byli v provinciích despoticky vládnoucí vyslanci Konventu, v Paříži tzv. hébertisté podle vůdce Héberta, který využíval hněv pařížského lidu pro své účely. K tomu byla těmto lidem po ruce revoluční armáda, určená k boji s vnitřním nepřítelem. Danton a jeho spojenci, tzv. vlažní, opozice vůči hébertistům, chtěli teror zastavit, protože začal požírat revolucionáře samotné. Sám Robespierre si myslel, že křesťanství nemá být potlačováno (v Paříži byly zakázány i kněžské oděvy a sochy či busty světců byly nahrazovány sochami či bustami Marata) a v teroru viděl nástroj ciziny na zničení revoluce.

Konvent se v zásadě choval tak, že lidu předhazoval zákony, které pak nebyly plněny, např. zákony o vysokém zdanění nebo konfiskaci zabaveného majetku. Stále platily také zákony o výborech na hledání podezřelých osob. Ještě důležitějším krokem k centralizaci moci – a centralizace moci se povedla, poprvé do roku 1787 měla Francie silnou centrální vládu – bylo ovládnutí provincií z centra, zrušení jednotek na boj s vnitřním nepřítelem atd. Robespierre prosadil vyšetřování zločinů spáchaných při boji s kontrarevolucí, konkrétně v Lyonu. Tak došlo někdy koncem roku 1793 ke střetu vlažných a hébertistů.

Dantonův spojenec Desmoulins začal vydávat plátek namířený proti Hébertovi a jeho lidem a oportunistický korupčník Fabre spustil v Konventu vášnivou obžalobu excesů teroru. Hébertistům nevyšel pokus o puč, nedokázali mobilizovat lid. Nicméně Fabre se ukázal namočen v obrovském korupčním skandálu a byl zatčen.

Robespierre se po měsíční nemoci přidal ke svému spojenci Saint-Justovi v útoku na hébertisty a nechal je v monstrprocesu odsoudit za celou řadu zcela smyšlených zločinů k trestu smrti. Popraveni byli čtyřiadvacátého března 1794. Zdálo se, že vláda teroru je u konce. To byl ale obrovský omyl.

Proč se pařížský lid nepostavil za hébertisty, za dědictví Marata? Důvodem bylo to, že hlavní představitelé sansculotů dostali dobrá místa ve službě republice pod Robespierrovým vedením. Kromě toho hébertisté prosadili odměny těm sansculotům, kteří se účastní lidových shromáždění. Dále sansculoté měli od Konventu v zásadě všechno, co chtěli, a vadil jim další rozkol v Konventu, ohrožující jednotu republiky a budoucnost revoluce. A konečně: svou roli zřejmě hrála také únava z nekonečného vraždění a povstání. Maratův program se přežil.

“But even before this the Committee of Public Safety was growing anxious about the counter-productive effects of dechristianization. Robespierre in particular, who believed that religious faith was indispensable to an orderly, civilized society, sounded the alarm. On 21 November he denounced anti-religious excesses at the Jacobin Club. They smacked of more fanaticism than they extinguished. The people believed in a Supreme Being, he warned, whereas atheism was aristocratic. At the same time he persuaded the Committee to circulate to popular societies warning them not to fan superstition and fanaticism by persecution.” Str. 262

““Nobody,” recalled one deputy later, “had dreamed of establishing a system of terror. It established itself by force of circumstances.” But that meant that nobody had control of it either, even among those with a vested interest in its continuance. And nobody, above all, seemed to have the power to end it, even when its purposes and achievements came to seem less and less self-evident. To criticize the Terror was to risk suspicion of sympathizing with its victims and thereby become one of them. Yet many deputies, probably most, were deeply uneasy about terror as a basis for government from the start; and as soon as the emergency began to lift, with the first victories over the Austrians in October, the recovery of the centres of “Federalism” in the weeks after that, and the deafeat of the Vendéans, pressure began to mount for a less savage way of running the country. Among those sympathetic to this viewpoint was Robespierre, very conscious that needless excesses would discredit the Revolution at home and make enemies abroad more intransigent. His attempts to save the queen and the Girondins, his denunciation of dechristianization, and his strong support for extending the powers of central government… were all evidence of his concern. And in this he had the vocal support of Danton, who called on 22 November for less bloodshed…” str. 267

“After almost two years of revolutionary vigilance and tension, the sansculottes were showing signs of nervous exhaustion. Much of their programme had now been achieved – the law against hoarding… the general maximum, a comprehensive policy on suspects, and a government prepared to enforce all these policies with terror. Patriots who had campaigned for all these things over the previous summer thought a government prepared to enforce them deserved support against factions of whatever sort. Many former “blood-drinkers” were now in effect government employees in any case, as members of watch committees interning suspects and issuing civisme certificates… or simply as paid attenders at sectional meetings… Purists might scoff at such “40-sou patriots”, who had given up the vital right to permanent session for a pittance; in many sections unofficial alternative assemblies, “sectional societies”, sprang up over the autumn. But the most energetic, practical, and experienced sansculottes had been creamed off into the state apparatus, and from that perspective were prepared to see Hébert and his friends as suspicious and ambitious trouble-makers, stabbing in the back a government which was winning the war at home and abroad. Yet it proved the end of the sansculottes as a political force, and the end of the Paris commune as their independent mouthpiece.” Str. 271

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Robespierre na jaře 1794 propadl stihomamu a zvláštní představě budování republiky ctnosti, což se zesílilo v důsledku květnových atentátů na něj učiněných a vedlo k tzv. Velkému teroru. Ctnost po vzoru Rousseaua byla pro něj základem demokracie a republiky. Bez ní nebyl možný správný občanský život. Poprava Dantona a jeho spojenců je v dějinách revoluce jeden z nejméně pochopitelných momentů. Ačkoli někteří z těch lidí zřejmě byli opravdu vinni z korupce – Danton určitě ano, Desmoulins ne – soudní proces byl politický. Když se Dantonovi svou výřečností dařilo soud blokovat, byl obviněn z útoku na soud a byl vyloučen z procesu. Robespierre delší dobu váhal, jak se postavit k Dantonovi, měl s ním dvě schůzky. Ale jakmile ho zavrhl, zavrhl ho definitivně. Říkal pak, že Danton se smál, když se řeklo ctnost.

Danton byl určitě oportunista, nicméně Robespierrovi oportunismus splýval s něčím, co popírá vůbec možnost republiky, ideál politického života po vzoru Rousseaua, jak o tom snil. Jestliže dosud teror probíhal chaoticky, neřízeně, pak zhruba od června 1794 do konce července, kdy Robespierre padl, šlo o systematické vraždění podezřelých lidí, několik desítek denně na gilotině. Byla jim upřena možnost se hájit u soudu. Robespierre nebyl diktátor a nikdy jím nechtěl být. Nicméně jeho postavení tak v očích mnoha lidí vypadalo. Zejména když prosadil kult Nejvyšší bytosti a šel v čele průvodu při největším svátku tohoto kultu. Vypadal jako nový papež. Říkalo se, že mu nestačí být tyranem, ale chce být i bohem.

Robespierrův nový režim udělal dvě zásadní chyby. Obě souvisely s pařížským lidem. Jednak zavedl zákon o maximálních cenách, který žádal mimo jiné zastropování mezd. Běžným lidem tak klesly příjmy. Kromě toho se dělníci nesměli organizovat a bojovat za svá práva. Druhým krokem bylo ovládnutí pařížské komuny a její podřízení pod moc centrální vlády. Volby v Paříži byly dávno různě manipulovány, aby dopadly tak, jak chtěli ti, kdo měli zrovna moc (i moc zezdola, sansculoti).

Fatální chybu ale udělal Robespierre sám. Pokračováním teroru, který měl vybudovat republiku ctnosti, proti sobě postavil většinu Konventu. Poslanci, ale nejen oni, si začali uvědomovat, že pokud ho nezničí, nechá je popravit. Když pak v druhé půlce července vystoupil v Konventu s projevem, kde nepřímo obvinil prakticky všechny z korupce, rozhodli se jednat. Byl hned zatčen, pak osvobozen svými stoupenci. V noci z 27. na 28. července (9.-10. thermidor) došlo k tomu, že Robespierre se svými věrnými (mezi jinými Saint-Just) byl zatčen definitivně.

Pokus o velké povstání, které by zvrátilo poměry, se nezdařil. Většina pařížského lidu stála na straně Konventu. Robespierre a jeho lidé byli Konventem prohlášeni za psance a jako takoví popraveni hned 28. července. S pádem Robespierrova režimu také konečně skončil teror. K moci se dostala nesourodá koalice přeživších poslanců a v Paříži se objevilo vlivné, pokud jde o tisk i o ulici, pravicové hnutí, které chtělo revoluci vrátit kamsi k Girondě. Veřejným nepřítelem vlády i lidu se stali jakobíni a jejich kluby.

“Few episodes in the Revolution are harder to interpret than the fall of Danton and Desmoulins, for reliable evidence about the motivation of those involved is almost completely lacking. At least Hébert and his associates had been openly calling for an insurrection. Desmoulins had merely been advocating (and by now he had stopped) a less bloody régime; and Danton had not been calling with any vehemence or consistency for anything. It seems that they were struck down more for what they might do than for what they had done. Their execution, in fact, marked the beginning of a new phase in the Terror, when some people would die for their potential as much as for specific crimes, and sometimes merely for their failure to match some ideal moral standard. “The word virtue made Danton laugh,” Robespierre grimly noted. “How could a man, to whom all idea of morality was foreign, be the defender of liberty?” Danton's death marked the inauguration, in the mind of Robespierre at least, of a Republic of Virtue.” Str. 275-276

“Of the 2,639 people guillotined there between March 1793 and August 1794, over half, 1,515, died during June and July 1794. A far higher proportion of them, too, were from the upper ranks of society than in the Terror as a whole.” Str. 276

“Yet the new rates, when they were finally published on 23 July, imposed substantial cuts in the earnings of most workers. During the early 1790s many had seen their wages double or treble as the value of the assignat plummeted, and the 50 per cent above 1790 levels permitted under the maximum fell far short of what they were now making. Nor did they have any effective vehicles of protest by then. The sections had been absorbed into the government machine, and throughout April and May the commune had harried the popular societies into oblivion. By the beginning of June most had announced their own dissolution.” Str. 277

“He was well aware of what was happening, although he was at a loss to understand it. “Why come to me?” he asked one of the petitioners who were always at his doors these days. “Why not to apply to the Comité? Every one applies to me, as if I had omnipotent power.” He concluded, like the good disciple of Rousseau he was, that the purity and rectitude of his intentions were being deliberately vilified and obstructed by a corrupt faction of unpatriotic intriguers.” Str. 279

“But at another joint meeting the next day, Robespierre reappeared for the first time in almost a month and made bitter personal attacks on Billaud, Collot, Amar, and Vadier. He did endorse the new joint policies, but after his earlier outburst any truce could be scarcely expected to last. Deputies outside the committees were, however, terrified that the newly trumpeted unity might be real, and lead to a purge of those on Robespierre's proscription list. (…) But Robespierre, too, thought he could swing the Convention, and on 26 July he reappeared there to deliver a long, rambling speech, naming few names but full of threats against seemingly everybody. After extolling his own probity and love of virtue in now characteristic fashion, he declared that there existed a “conspiracy against public liberty” involving unspecified numbers of deputies, the Committee of General Security, and even some members of the Committee of Public Safety. These “traitors” must be punished, their “faction” crushed. (…) It was a declaration of war; and, realizing that their lives might depend on a rapid counter-attack, Robespierre's enemies took up the challenge. (…) Billaud denounced him in the name of the Committee of Public Safety, and Tallien from the floor. They were cheered; but when Robespierre demanded the right to speak, he was drowned out by cries of Down with the tyrant! Collot consistently refused him the floor, while attack after attack whipped the deputies into a frenzy. Eventually his arrest was proposed.” Str. 281

“As to Robespierre himself, he never was a dictator, and there is no reliable evidence to suggest that it was his aim. But he was suspicious by nature, and over the spring the stresses of government drove him to the verge of paranoia. Surrounded by rumours of plots, not to mention assassination attempts, yet completely sure of his own rectitude, he took contradiction for bad faith and independence for opportunism. In the end he seems to have concluded that hardly anybody in public life could be relied on, and by saying so openly he ensured that they could not. And by implying that those of whom he disapproved or with whom he disagreed deserved execution, he forced them into destroying him before he destroyed them.” Str. 282

“There was an outburst of relief throughout the country. The second anniversary of the revolution of 10 August was celebrated with now uncharacteristic abandon. But the most spectacular evidence of changed times, apart from the drop in executions, was the release of suspects from prison. From the start it was generally expected, and excited crowds gathered daily outside prison gates and the doors of the Committee of General Security. In Paris it began early in August, and by the end of the month 3,500 prisoners had been set free. They emerged from custody bitter and resentful against those who had put them there – for the most part fellow citizens on the watch committees, now stigmatized as terrorists. They wanted revenge.” Str. 283-284

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Po pádu Robespierra se v Paříži objevují bandy zejména mladých, dobře oblečených lidí, kteří tvoří opak sansculotů a usilují o obrat revoluce směrem vpravo. Po celé zemi propuká tzv. bílý teror, který je ovšem výrazně mírnější než teror sansculotů a nehraje v něm roli gilotina, ale spíše lynčování, vraždění vězňů atd. Ti, kdo byli spojení s předchozím terorem, tzv. teroristi, jsou různě stíháni, týráni, občas i oficiálně popravováni. Konvent vydává zákon na potlačení jakobínských klubů. Jakobínům nepomohl soudní proces s revolučním komisařem v Nantes Carrierem, při němž se ukázaly hrůzy, které v tom městě nechal provést.

Vrací se náboženská svoboda. Jedním z důvodů je zahladit dědictví Robespierrovo a jím zavedeného kultu Nejvyšší bytosti, hlavně ale šlo o pokus uspořádat vztahy se vzbouřenými provinciemi, hlavně s Vendée. Sloužení prvních mší v rozbitých kostelech nebo v soukromých bytech bylo pro mnohé lidi v Paříži, Vendée i jinde velkým zážitkem. Ve Vendée chtěli lidé převážně návrat monarchie, ale na to Konvent nemohl přistoupit. Jinak jim nechal rozsáhlou autonomii. Vendée bylo kontrolováno armádou nyní pod velením generála Hoche, takže už neprobíhala genocida a zároveň bylo zabráněno možnosti britské intervence.

V té době, na přelomu let 1794-1795, Francie zažívala velké vojenské úspěchy. Zároveň ale byla velmi studená zima a velmi špatná ekonomická situace. Uvolnění regulace cen nepřineslo úlevu. Pařížský lid stále více strádal, čehož využívali jak monarchisté, kteří už se nebáli mluvit veřejně, tak montagnardi. Hlavní požadavek lidu byl chleba. Lidé se divili, že stát, který umí ovládnout Evropu, neumí nakrmit své obyvatele. Nakonec došlo k aktivizaci zbytků staré radikální komuny, zejména pod tlakem žen, které pohrdaly svými muži za jejich neaktivitu. Poslední povstání sansculotů v dějinách revoluce se valilo na Konvent a mělo po ruce Národní gardu. Došlo k zavraždění jednoho poslance a lid okupoval Konvent.

Zbylí poslanci montagnardi, kteří dříve odrazovali lid od povstání, se nyní přidali na jeho stranu a začali protlačovat nová usnesení. Jenže dorazila armáda, vzbouřené komuně se nechtělo jít do krveprolití a po uzavření dohody se stáhla. Sansculoti požadovali kromě chleba také účinnost ústavy z roku 1793, a tedy i nové volby. Konvent pak udělal z dohody cár papíru a vojenskou mocí donutil sansculoty se vzdát. Odplaty se dočkali také zbylí montagnardi v Konventu, kterým bylo zcela mimo realitu připočteno za vinu, že sami organizovali vzpouru sansculotů.

Na jaře 1795 také umírá v zajetí držený syn Ludvíka XVI., Ludvík XVII. Zemřel právě na tu nemoc, kterou měl podle středověkých tradic jeho otec léčit pouhým dotykem. V té době stále ještě byla naděje na návrat monarchie, protože měla být vytvořena nová ústava a váhalo se mezi konstituční monarchií a republikou. Bratr Ludvíka XVI. se však ve veronské emigraci prohlásil za krále Ludvíka XVIII. a jako svůj program uvedl nastolení starého režimu prakticky se vším všudy. Tím uzavřel cestu k ústavě, která by počítala s návratem monarchie.

“And when it became clear, during the autumn, that the tide in Paris had set against the former terrorists, provincials were quick enough to take the hint. Suddenly, noted a British prisoner aboard the warship Marat at Brest, early in December (BC: 1794), the sailors had stopped shouting Vive la Montagne! and Vivent les Jacobins! That was now forbidden, a cabin boy told him. Now they were to shout The Mountain to the devil! and Down with the Jacobins! But the ultimate symbol of reaction, for both capital and departments, was not so much the closure of the Jacobins as the fate of that supreme provincial terrorist. On 23 November he was sent to the Revolutionary Tribunal, protesting to the last he had only been obeying the Convention's own orders at Nantes and that the whole body was guilty “down to the president's bell”. It availed him nothing. He was condemned and, on 16 December, guillotined. His defence was perhaps fair enough, and he was certainly not responsible for all the atrocities attributed to him. But in sacrificing him the Convention set an ominous example. A week before he died the 71 Girondin sympathizers saved by Robespierre from the guillotine in October 1793… were reinstated as full members of the Convention.” Str. 286

““Today, Sunday 8 March 1795”, noted a Parisian in his diary, “they began to say mass publicly everywhere in Paris in rooms, in apartments, in halls and in some monastic chapels. Everybody everywhere went to hear it… There were places where masses were said from six in the morning until midday and where there are many people who took communion… Mass has not been said since Sunday 13 October 1793.” A week earlier, in devout Brittany, a British prisoner was drawn by the sound of the organ into the devastated and pillaged cathedral of Quimper, where he found “rows of people on their knees”, while a fine grey-headed respectable-looking priest, habited in his pontifical, officiated at the altar. The congregation were mostly “poor people from the country, with a few of the higher ranks, many more of whom, I was assured, would have been there, could they have believed themselves secure from reproach.”” Str. 289-290

“Urged on by frenzied women, men left their workshops and began marching on the Convention hall. “Everybody,” the same diarist noted, “was in a massacring mood”, and it was not improved when the first groups to arrive were driven out of the public galleries by attendants with whips. But by early afternoon the Convention was surrounded by armed National Guards from the Saint-Antoine and Saint-Marcel districts, and when the deputy Féraud and a group of colleagues tried to stop them from entering the hall, he was shot. The crowd then hacked off his head and burst through the doors carrying it on a pike, to the sound of more shots and cries Bread and the Constitution of 1793! And once inside, the insurgents demanded more: the release of imprisoned patriots, permanent sessions in the sections, reintegration of an independent Paris Commune, compulsory food searches, the arrest of returned émigrés and of deputies who persecuted Jacobins. Vive la Montagne! they cried, and this time their force seemed so overwhelming that the deputies of the “Crest”, so far from asking them to leave, publicly took up their demands.” Str. 295

“Monarchist sentiment clearly burgeoned during the economic distress of the spring, and some more conservative deputies seem to have hoped that Louis XVII, brought up by sound constitutionalists, might yet become an acceptable monarch. But on 8 June the 10-year-old orphan died of scrofula, the very disease so many in 1775 had still believed his father's touch could cure. The Count of Provence, who ever since the execution of Louis XVI had styled himself regent of France, at once proclaimed himself Louis XVIII; and on 25 June, from his exile in Verona, he issued a declaration which completely destroyed any hope of agreement with the men who ruled the kingdom he claimed. (…) In short, he did nothing to reassure anybody whose support would be essential for a successful restoration, and cut the ground even from under the constitutional monarchists who hoped for a return to something like the Constitution of 1791. He made a Bourbon restoration by agreement impossible. Yet in June 1795 that scarcely seemed to matter. Confident counterrevolutionaries were about to attempt it by force.” Str. 297

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

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