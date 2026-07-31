Izrael dnes v Gaze zabil osmiletou Ritu
31. 7. 2026
Israel killed Rita today in Gaza.
They dropped a bomb on the tent she had taken refuge in, in Khan Younis.— sarah (@sahouraxo) July 30, 2026
Rita was only 8 years old. pic.twitter.com/niUkqn8WQ3
Podle zprávy tiskové agentury Wafa byl 59letý palestinský muž zasažen ostrou municí do krku poté, co izraelské jednotky zahájily palbu na jeho vozidlo ve městě Beita, jižně od Nablusu, na okupovaném Západním břehu.
Indie pokračovala v dodávkách zbraní, střeliva a vojenských komponentů do Izraele navzdory značnému riziku, že by mohly být použity v rámci probíhajícího genocidního tažení Izraele proti Palestincům v okupovaném pásmu Gazy – nová investigace @Amnesty
A 59-year-old Palestinian man was shot in the neck with live ammunition after Israeli forces opened fire on his vehicle in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, reports Wafa news agency.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 30, 2026
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/EQMHkG4SCl pic.twitter.com/8hgDAmKaA6
Izraelská armáda (IDF) v noci zabila v Gaze čtyři osoby, včetně dvou dětí. Od začátku „příměří“ zabily IDF v Gaze každý den v průměru 4 osoby a 13 jich zranily. Celkově IDF od vstupu „příměří“ v platnost zabily více než 1 214 lidí.
India continued supplying arms, ammunition, and military components to Israel despite the substantial risk they could be used in Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip – new @Amnesty investigation.— Amnesty International (@amnesty) July 30, 2026
Read our latest report:…
Skupina izraelských osadníků se vplížila do Sýrie, aby se tam pokusila zabrat území pro židovskou osadu
The IDF has killed four people in Gaza, including two children, overnight. Since the “ceasefire” began, an average of 4 people have been killed and 13 wounded by the IDF in Gaza each day. Overall, the IDF has killed more than 1,214 people since the “ceasefire” came into effect. pic.twitter.com/Zun08MRwRm— Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) July 30, 2026
Při izraelském útoku namířeném proti stanu, v němž se ukrývali vysídlení lidé, v blízkosti oblasti pasového úřadu ve městě Gaza bylo zabito 6 lidí a mnoho dalších bylo zraněno
A group of Israeli settlers snuck into Syria to try to claim land for a Jewish outpost.https://t.co/NtRCcd48xo— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 30, 2026
Izraelští sionisté z Izraelských obranných sil zabili čtrnáctiletého palestinského chlapce.
6 people were killed and a large number of others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people near the Passport Department area in Gaza City.#freepalestine #stopbombinggaza #stopthewar #SayNoToGenocide #GenocidalState #GazaGenocide#SayNoTowar pic.twitter.com/eEmkCEsx3v— Hamdan dahdough (@Hamdanndahdouh) July 30, 2026
🚨 BREAKING:— GBC (@GBC_Press) July 29, 2026
Israeli Zionists in the Israel Defense Forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy. We need this video to go viral, please share it. pic.twitter.com/xZ7xAX7Jqw
NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE!!! pic.twitter.com/pDOxLwH4hO— GHADA 🇵🇸 (@ghadaa231) July 30, 2026
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