Izrael dnes v Gaze zabil osmiletou Ritu

31. 7. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Izrael dnes v Gaze zabil Ritu. Shodili bombu na stan, ve kterém se ukrývala, v Khan Younis. Ritě bylo teprve 8 let.



Podle zprávy tiskové agentury Wafa byl 59letý palestinský muž zasažen ostrou municí do krku poté, co izraelské jednotky zahájily palbu na jeho vozidlo ve městě Beita, jižně od Nablusu, na okupovaném Západním břehu.

Indie pokračovala v dodávkách zbraní, střeliva a vojenských komponentů do Izraele navzdory značnému riziku, že by mohly být použity v rámci probíhajícího genocidního tažení Izraele proti Palestincům v okupovaném pásmu Gazy – nová investigace @Amnesty   Izraelská armáda (IDF) v noci zabila v Gaze čtyři osoby, včetně dvou dětí. Od začátku „příměří“ zabily IDF v Gaze každý den v průměru 4 osoby a 13 jich zranily. Celkově IDF od vstupu „příměří“ v platnost zabily více než 1 214 lidí. Skupina izraelských osadníků se vplížila do Sýrie, aby se tam pokusila zabrat území pro židovskou osadu Při izraelském útoku namířeném proti stanu, v němž se ukrývali vysídlení lidé, v blízkosti oblasti pasového úřadu ve městě Gaza bylo zabito 6 lidí a mnoho dalších bylo zraněno Izraelští sionisté z Izraelských obranných sil zabili čtrnáctiletého palestinského chlapce.


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Obsah vydání | 31. 7. 2026