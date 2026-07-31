Izrael dnes v Gaze zabil osmiletou Ritu

31. 7. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Izrael dnes v Gaze zabil Ritu. Shodili bombu na stan, ve kterém se ukrývala, v Khan Younis. Ritě bylo teprve 8 let. Israel killed Rita today in Gaza. They dropped a bomb on the tent she had taken refuge in, in Khan Younis.



Rita was only 8 years old. pic.twitter.com/niUkqn8WQ3 — sarah (@sahouraxo) July 30, 2026





Podle zprávy tiskové agentury Wafa byl 59letý palestinský muž zasažen ostrou municí do krku poté, co izraelské jednotky zahájily palbu na jeho vozidlo ve městě Beita, jižně od Nablusu, na okupovaném Západním břehu.

A 59-year-old Palestinian man was shot in the neck with live ammunition after Israeli forces opened fire on his vehicle in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, reports Wafa news agency.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/EQMHkG4SCl pic.twitter.com/8hgDAmKaA6 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 30, 2026

India continued supplying arms, ammunition, and military components to Israel despite the substantial risk they could be used in Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip – new @Amnesty investigation.



Read our latest report:… — Amnesty International (@amnesty) July 30, 2026

The IDF has killed four people in Gaza, including two children, overnight. Since the “ceasefire” began, an average of 4 people have been killed and 13 wounded by the IDF in Gaza each day. Overall, the IDF has killed more than 1,214 people since the “ceasefire” came into effect. pic.twitter.com/Zun08MRwRm — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) July 30, 2026

A group of Israeli settlers snuck into Syria to try to claim land for a Jewish outpost.https://t.co/NtRCcd48xo — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 30, 2026

6 people were killed and a large number of others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people near the Passport Department area in Gaza City.#freepalestine #stopbombinggaza #stopthewar #SayNoToGenocide #GenocidalState #GazaGenocide#SayNoTowar pic.twitter.com/eEmkCEsx3v — Hamdan dahdough (@Hamdanndahdouh) July 30, 2026

🚨 BREAKING:



​Israeli Zionists in the Israel Defense Forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy. We need this video to go viral, please share it. pic.twitter.com/xZ7xAX7Jqw — GBC (@GBC_Press) July 29, 2026





NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE!!! pic.twitter.com/pDOxLwH4hO — GHADA 🇵🇸 (@ghadaa231) July 30, 2026

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