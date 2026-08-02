Izrael pokračuje ve vraždění civilistů: "Jeden izraelský život má hodnotu deseti milionů životů Palestinců"

2. 8. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

V rozhovoru pro BBC izraelský osadník a právník Yehuda Shimon prohlásil, že všichni Palestinci ve vesnicích Tal, Sarra, Jit a Farata by měli být zabiti. „Jeden židovský život se rovná deseti milionům (palestinských životů),“ řekl. During an interview with the BBC, Israeli settler and lawyer Yehuda Shimon said all Palestinians in the villages of Tal, Sarra, Jit and Farata should be killed. "One Jewish life, it's 10 million (Palestinian lives)," he said. pic.twitter.com/GCenpxvROQ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 1, 2026

Izraelská armáda při dvou samostatných útocích zabila v Gaze dva Palestince a zničila dva sklady v blízkosti nemocnice, v nichž se skladovaly léky Israel's military killed two Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed two ‌warehouses near a hospital that were said to be storing medicine in separate strikes https://t.co/dHu8cFXgkv pic.twitter.com/hbtgPCmMxf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2026 Ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Gaze uvedlo, že v červenci bylo v Gaze hlášeno 152 zabitých Palestinců, což představuje nejvyšší měsíční počet obětí od začátku roku. Dále uvedlo, že mezi oběťmi bylo 21 dětí, 14 žen a čtyři senioři. Gaza's Ministry of Health said 152 Palestinians were reported killed in Gaza in July, marking the highest monthly death toll since the beginning of the year. It added the victims included 21 children, 14 women and four elderly people.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/HZ6hEYKY3t pic.twitter.com/rguKde6K0z — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 1, 2026

Týmy civilní obrany v Gaze vyprostily ostatky 112 členů rodiny Al-Hassaina z trosek jejich domů ve čtvrti Al-Sabra, jižně od města Gaza. Domy této rodiny se staly terčem izraelských leteckých útoků během probíhající války v Gaze a záchranná operace trvala téměř dva týdny, během nichž týmy prohledávaly zničené budovy.

Gaza’s Civil Defense teams recovered the remains of 112 members of the Al-Hassaina family from beneath the rubble of their homes in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.



The family’s homes were targeted in Israeli airstrikes during the ongoing war on Gaza, and the recovery… pic.twitter.com/JCXqGC899x — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2026

BREAKING: Israel is dropping bombs on residential buildings in Gaza in the middle of the night — while families are asleep inside their homes.



Families with nowhere left to run.



The genocide has never stopped. pic.twitter.com/isbANPihi9 — Muhammad Mazen (@mhmd_s09) August 1, 2026

A mother in Gaza films her daughter shaking and crying as nearby strikes hit, a moment that's become routine as Israel continues violating the ceasefire, with 1,214 Palestinians killed since the truce began. pic.twitter.com/Y3ze5qHxiK — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 1, 2026

Hello world,



Save Palestine from Is*rael 🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/7HYPYJHIbT — Yara Al-sharif (@sub_allah) July 31, 2026

🇮🇱🇵🇸 An Israeli female soldier says killing children isn’t OK… unless they’re children in Gaza. Then it’s "OK."



WTF!!🤬 pic.twitter.com/KnQFtS4VMM — The Saviour (@TheSaviour) August 1, 2026

A French woman recounted Israel's genocide in Gaza:



"We found a mass grave containing 300 people."



"Little children were killed with their hands tied behind their backs."



"Then they claim Israeli soldiers are the most moral in the world." pic.twitter.com/KqbFn0UHjL — GBC (@GBC_Press) August 1, 2026

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