Izrael pokračuje ve vraždění civilistů: "Jeden izraelský život má hodnotu deseti milionů životů Palestinců"
2. 8. 2026
During an interview with the BBC, Israeli settler and lawyer Yehuda Shimon said all Palestinians in the villages of Tal, Sarra, Jit and Farata should be killed. "One Jewish life, it's 10 million (Palestinian lives)," he said. pic.twitter.com/GCenpxvROQ— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 1, 2026
Ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Gaze uvedlo, že v červenci bylo v Gaze hlášeno 152 zabitých Palestinců, což představuje nejvyšší měsíční počet obětí od začátku roku. Dále uvedlo, že mezi oběťmi bylo 21 dětí, 14 žen a čtyři senioři.
Israel's military killed two Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed two warehouses near a hospital that were said to be storing medicine in separate strikes https://t.co/dHu8cFXgkv pic.twitter.com/hbtgPCmMxf— Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2026
Gaza's Ministry of Health said 152 Palestinians were reported killed in Gaza in July, marking the highest monthly death toll since the beginning of the year. It added the victims included 21 children, 14 women and four elderly people.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 1, 2026
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/HZ6hEYKY3t pic.twitter.com/rguKde6K0z
Gaza’s Civil Defense teams recovered the remains of 112 members of the Al-Hassaina family from beneath the rubble of their homes in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2026
The family’s homes were targeted in Israeli airstrikes during the ongoing war on Gaza, and the recovery… pic.twitter.com/JCXqGC899x
AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Izrael uprostřed noci shazuje bomby na obytné budovy v Gaze – zatímco rodiny uvnitř svých domovů spí. Rodiny, které už nemají kam utéct. Genocida nikdy nepřestala.
#GazaGenocide— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 1, 2026
01.08.2026 pic.twitter.com/jLMwv9hT75
BREAKING: Israel is dropping bombs on residential buildings in Gaza in the middle of the night — while families are asleep inside their homes.— Muhammad Mazen (@mhmd_s09) August 1, 2026
Families with nowhere left to run.
The genocide has never stopped. pic.twitter.com/isbANPihi9
Matka v Gaze natáčí svou dceru, jak se třese a pláče, zatímco nedaleko dopadají údery – tento okamžik se stal každodenní realitou, protože Izrael nadále porušuje příměří; od začátku příměří bylo zabito 1 214 Palestinců.
A mother in Gaza films her daughter shaking and crying as nearby strikes hit, a moment that's become routine as Israel continues violating the ceasefire, with 1,214 Palestinians killed since the truce began. pic.twitter.com/Y3ze5qHxiK— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 1, 2026
Ahoj světe,
Zachraňte Palestinu před Iz*raelem
Izraelská vojákyně říká, že zabíjení dětí není v pořádku… pokud to nejsou děti v Gaze. V tom případě je to „v pořádku“.
Hello world,— Yara Al-sharif (@sub_allah) July 31, 2026
Save Palestine from Is*rael 🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/7HYPYJHIbT
🇮🇱🇵🇸 An Israeli female soldier says killing children isn’t OK… unless they’re children in Gaza. Then it’s "OK."— The Saviour (@TheSaviour) August 1, 2026
WTF!!🤬 pic.twitter.com/KnQFtS4VMM
Francouzka popsala izraelskou genocidu v Gaze:
„Našli jsme hromadný hrob, ve kterém bylo 300 lidí.“
„Malé děti byly zabity s rukama svázanýma za zády.“
„A pak tvrdí, že izraelští vojáci jsou ti nejmorálnější na světě.“
A French woman recounted Israel's genocide in Gaza:— GBC (@GBC_Press) August 1, 2026
"We found a mass grave containing 300 people."
"Little children were killed with their hands tied behind their backs."
"Then they claim Israeli soldiers are the most moral in the world." pic.twitter.com/KqbFn0UHjL
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