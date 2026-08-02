Izrael pokračuje ve vraždění civilistů: "Jeden izraelský život má hodnotu deseti milionů životů Palestinců"

2. 8. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
V rozhovoru pro BBC izraelský osadník a právník Yehuda Shimon prohlásil, že všichni Palestinci ve vesnicích Tal, Sarra, Jit a Farata by měli být zabiti. „Jeden židovský život se rovná deseti milionům (palestinských životů),“ řekl.

Izraelská armáda při dvou samostatných útocích zabila v Gaze dva Palestince a zničila dva sklady v blízkosti nemocnice, v nichž se skladovaly léky Ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Gaze uvedlo, že v červenci bylo v Gaze hlášeno 152 zabitých Palestinců, což představuje nejvyšší měsíční počet obětí od začátku roku. Dále uvedlo, že mezi oběťmi bylo 21 dětí, 14 žen a čtyři senioři.
Týmy civilní obrany v Gaze vyprostily ostatky 112 členů rodiny Al-Hassaina z trosek jejich domů ve čtvrti Al-Sabra, jižně od města Gaza. Domy této rodiny se staly terčem izraelských leteckých útoků během probíhající války v Gaze a záchranná operace trvala téměř dva týdny, během nichž týmy prohledávaly zničené budovy.
AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Izrael uprostřed noci shazuje bomby na obytné budovy v Gaze – zatímco rodiny uvnitř svých domovů spí. Rodiny, které už nemají kam utéct. Genocida nikdy nepřestala.
 Matka v Gaze natáčí svou dceru, jak se třese a pláče, zatímco nedaleko dopadají údery – tento okamžik se stal každodenní realitou, protože Izrael nadále porušuje příměří; od začátku příměří bylo zabito 1 214 Palestinců.
Ahoj světe,
Zachraňte Palestinu před Iz*raelem Izraelská vojákyně říká, že zabíjení dětí není v pořádku… pokud to nejsou děti v Gaze. V tom případě je to „v pořádku“.
Francouzka popsala izraelskou genocidu v Gaze:

„Našli jsme hromadný hrob, ve kterém bylo 300 lidí.“

„Malé děti byly zabity s rukama svázanýma za zády.“

„A pak tvrdí, že izraelští vojáci jsou ti nejmorálnější na světě.“

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Obsah vydání | 31. 7. 2026