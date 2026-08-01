Shocking: The current questionable Czech government blocks the access of journalists it does not like to its news conferences

This was not the first time that Pokorná was prevented from attending a news conference at the Foreign Ministry.

The first exclusion occurred on 27 January 2026. That episode arose during the major dispute between Macinka and Czech President Petr Pavel over Macinka's messages to the presidential office. Pokorná was due to attend Macinka's press conference at the Černín Palace, but the ministry refused to let her in. The ministry's spokesperson subsequently said that the exclusion applied to the entire Deník N editorial office, not merely to Pokorná.

Importantly, when other journalists asked Macinka at a subsequent briefing why Pokorná had been excluded, he did not provide a substantive journalistic or security justification. His response was essentially sarcastic — “No, we are terrible, I know” — rather than an explanation. Ten Czech editors-in-chief subsequently issued a joint statement calling the exclusion unacceptable and demanding that journalists not be selectively barred from government press conferences.

Why Pokorná in particular?

There is a significant background to the relationship between Macinka and Pokorná.

Pokorná and other Deník N journalists had extensively investigated Filip Turek, the Motorists' prominent member and Macinka's political ally. In October 2025, Pokorná published material from Turek's deleted social-media history containing racist, sexist and other extremist statements. The affair became a major political controversy and contributed to President Pavel's refusal to appoint Turek as environment minister.

Pokorná has subsequently continued to ask Macinka critical questions about Turek, the government and Macinka's own conduct. There is therefore a fairly obvious political context to the exclusions, although it would be too strong to claim, without further evidence, that Macinka has explicitly said “I exclude her because she asks critical questions.”

Indeed, the striking feature of both incidents is that no concrete professional reason for excluding Pokorná has been given.

Deník N's report on the July 31 exclusion (in Czech)

iROZHLAS report on the second exclusion (in Czech)