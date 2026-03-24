Izrael: "Dobrý Arab je mrtvý Arab"
24. 3. 2026
Izrael dnes v Aaititu v jižním Libanonu popravil Hassana. Nebyl to bojovník. Nebyl ozbrojený. Byl to jen zdravotník na frontové linii, který zachraňoval životy. Izrael shodil bombu na jeho sanitku, přičemž ho zabil a další čtyři osoby zranil.
'A good Arab is a dead one': Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian high school in West Bankhttps://t.co/x0ZK6lzXIF— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 23, 2026
Israel executed Hassan today in Aaitit, South Lebanon.— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 23, 2026
Not a combatant. Not armed.
Just a paramedic on the front lines saving lives.
Israel dropped a bomb on his ambulance, killing him and wounding 4 others.
Read that again. pic.twitter.com/vY3ohbIOr2
Izraelské síly mučily v Gaze jednoročního chlapce, aby donutily jeho otce k přiznání na vojenském kontrolním stanovišti. Dítě bylo propuštěno po téměř deseti hodinách, ale otec zůstává ve vazbě Izraele.
Při izraelském leteckém útoku na vesnici Srifa v jižním Libanonu zahynuli tři libanonští civilisté.
Israeli forces reportedly tortured a 1-year-old boy in Gaza to pressure his father into making confessions at a military checkpoint.— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 23, 2026
The child was released after nearly 10 hours, but the father remains in Israeli custody. pic.twitter.com/Ipe610krJz
Na jižní předměstí Bejrútu dopadlo nejméně šest izraelských leteckých úderů
Breaking | Three Lebanese civilians were killed following an Israeli airstrike on the village of Srifa in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/i8tAThwt1u— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 23, 2026
„Oni [izraelští osadníci] všechno vypálili, rozbili okna a oheň zničil veškerý nábytek. Dokonce strhli střešní tašky a házeli zápalné láhve skrz střechu a okna, a dům okamžitě vzplanul.“
At least six Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburb. pic.twitter.com/KmhFaaiX63— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 23, 2026
“They [Israeli settlers] burned everything, smashed the windows, and the fire consumed all the furniture. They even tore down the roof tiles and threw Molotov cocktails through the roof and windows, and the house immediately burst into flames”— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 23, 2026
- Hussam al-Zu’bi, whose house was…
Diskuse