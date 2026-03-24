Izrael: "Dobrý Arab je mrtvý Arab"

24. 3. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty
„Dobrý Arab je mrtvý Arab“: Izraelští osadníci poničili palestinskou střední školu na Západním břehu Izrael dnes v Aaititu v jižním Libanonu popravil Hassana. Nebyl to bojovník. Nebyl ozbrojený. Byl to jen zdravotník na frontové linii, který zachraňoval životy. Izrael shodil bombu na jeho sanitku, přičemž ho zabil a další čtyři osoby zranil.

Izraelské síly mučily v Gaze jednoročního chlapce, aby donutily jeho otce k přiznání na vojenském kontrolním stanovišti. Dítě bylo propuštěno po téměř deseti hodinách, ale otec zůstává ve vazbě Izraele.

Při izraelském leteckém útoku na vesnici Srifa v jižním Libanonu zahynuli tři libanonští civilisté. Na jižní předměstí Bejrútu dopadlo nejméně šest izraelských leteckých úderů „Oni [izraelští osadníci] všechno vypálili, rozbili okna a oheň zničil veškerý nábytek. Dokonce strhli střešní tašky a házeli zápalné láhve skrz střechu a okna, a dům okamžitě vzplanul.“




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Obsah vydání | 24. 3. 2026