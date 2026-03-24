Izrael vyvraždil další zdravotníky
24. 3. 2026
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Breaking | Lebanese sources report that two paramedics from the Nabatieh ambulance service were killed after Israeli forces targeted their motorcycle while they were distributing aid in the area, even though they were wearing their official uniforms and had the ambulance insignia… pic.twitter.com/QBkzsQ1UuS— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 24, 2026
Breaking | Lebanese sources report that two paramedics from the Nabatieh ambulance service were killed after Israeli forces targeted their motorcycle while they were distributing aid in the area, even though they were wearing their official uniforms and had the ambulance insignia… pic.twitter.com/QBkzsQ1UuS— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 24, 2026
169
Diskuse