Izrael násilně terorizoval aktivisty, které protizákonně unesl v mezinárodních vodách

22. 5. 2026

čas čtení 6 minut

Foto: Zranění, které utrpěl v Izraeli aktivista z humanitární flotily pro Gazu Injuries Visible on Freedom Flotilla Activists After Their Release



Photos document bruises and injuries on the bodies of Freedom Flotilla activists following their detention, with visible marks and bruising across different parts of their bodies, pic.twitter.com/NXcYKsdvX7 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 21, 2026 Italský novinář a člen flotily: „Hned jak jste vstoupili do kontejneru, začali vás mlátit; kopali mě do nohou a bili mě pěstmi do obličeje, některým lidem zlomili ruce a žebra, přičemž napadali zadržené a říkali: ‚Vítejte v Izraeli.‘“ 🚨🇮🇹🇮🇱An Italian journalist and Flotilla member:



"As soon as you entered the entry

container they beat you up; they kicked me on the legs and punched me in the face, broke some people’s arms and ribs, while assaulting detainees and saying “Welcome to Israel.”" pic.twitter.com/cQuQZZBvLk — The Saviour (@TheSaviour) May 21, 2026

Zranění a stopy týrání, které utrpěli aktivisté z flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli uneseni Izraelem v mezinárodních vodách, když se vydali prolomit izraelskou blokádu Gazy.

The injuries and signs of abuse suffered by the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were abducted by Israel in international waters while heading to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/z5UntlCTEr — ‏الـشـبـ𓂆ـراوي ‌‎#غـزَّة⁩ (@M_shebrawy3) May 21, 2026

Israel’s reportedly inhumane treatment of Flotilla activists, including EU citizens, is unacceptable.



Detaining civilians in international waters and denying them dignity is yet another breach of international law.



The activists must be released immediately.#flotilla #israel… pic.twitter.com/J5UKqAqocv — Emelia (@wasalive22) May 21, 2026

Journalist Alessandro Mantovani and lawmaker Dario Carotenuto described being beaten after their Gaza-bound flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters https://t.co/2v81ZJ2oNY pic.twitter.com/M2bskxJjSL — Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2026

We will never forget how this young man tried to save his mother, dragging her in the most basic way—until an Israeli soldier suddenly fired a shell at them, killing them both instantly. pic.twitter.com/yPvD9fBnzr — Mahmoud Massri | مَحْمُود 🇵🇸 (@MahmoudMassri15) May 21, 2026

"Mom and Dad... you are my soul."

Aboudi Najdi bid farewell to 11 members of his family who were killed in the Israeli massacre in the town of Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/sep427o4VR — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 21, 2026

A man searching for his four children under the rubble of his home, which was brutally bombed by Israel.



My heart cannot bear this sight. pic.twitter.com/ReGD6ksAJL — Hasan alrabay (@HasanEssam29636) May 21, 2026

Israel just killed four people this morning in Gaza, including a child.



The Irish government voted against protecting children from being killed in Gaza yesterday.



Are you happy, @MichealMartinTD & @HMcEntee?pic.twitter.com/V2vZ7ovG3a — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) May 21, 2026

Israel killed the child Osama and his little birds in Gaza!



Never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/KpbPY9zFJn — MO (@Abu_Salah9) May 21, 2026

Renowned Director Ken Loach Delivers Powerful Words at Cannes on Israel's Genocide in Gaza



"The worst thing is not the violence of the bad, it is the silence of the good. pic.twitter.com/C2BvW7yri0 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 21, 2026

Imagine this.



You’re Palestinian in the West Bank, standing outside your home in the night.



Waiting through the silence because you know Israeli settlers could come at any moment.



And when they come, they show no mercy. pic.twitter.com/fJfjE2ejzc — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) May 21, 2026

.@ZeinakhodrAljaz: "14 people killed in a single Israeli strike on Tuesday.. among [them] an entire family, 3 children, their parents & their grandparents. The youngest child Mohammed, he was a year and a half old. Maria, she was 6 years old. Malaka, she was 8 years old.." pic.twitter.com/X92a4ZcPKN — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 21, 2026

Absolute bombshell. Israeli Parliament Member Yitzhak Kroizer openly confesses to horrific war crimes on camera.



He explicitly states he fully supports killing innocent women and children, declaring there are no innocent civilians in Jenin and he has absolutely zero mercy. pic.twitter.com/l41vVE9eGE — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 21, 2026

Israel has bombed the Tubas Government Hospital in Lebanon.



No weapons, no ammunition.



This is terrorism. pic.twitter.com/VJwrgntSPg — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) May 21, 2026

Israel is now dropping bombs on hospitals in South Lebanon.



Not military targets.



Hospitals.



This isn’t a “ceasefire.”



It’s a war crime. pic.twitter.com/vkv4E0zvKz — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 21, 2026

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