Izrael násilně terorizoval aktivisty, které protizákonně unesl v mezinárodních vodách
22. 5. 2026
Italský novinář a člen flotily: „Hned jak jste vstoupili do kontejneru, začali vás mlátit; kopali mě do nohou a bili mě pěstmi do obličeje, některým lidem zlomili ruce a žebra, přičemž napadali zadržené a říkali: ‚Vítejte v Izraeli.‘“
Injuries Visible on Freedom Flotilla Activists After Their Release— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 21, 2026
Photos document bruises and injuries on the bodies of Freedom Flotilla activists following their detention, with visible marks and bruising across different parts of their bodies, pic.twitter.com/NXcYKsdvX7
🚨🇮🇹🇮🇱An Italian journalist and Flotilla member:— The Saviour (@TheSaviour) May 21, 2026
"As soon as you entered the entry
container they beat you up; they kicked me on the legs and punched me in the face, broke some people’s arms and ribs, while assaulting detainees and saying “Welcome to Israel.”" pic.twitter.com/cQuQZZBvLk
Zranění a stopy týrání, které utrpěli aktivisté z flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli uneseni Izraelem v mezinárodních vodách, když se vydali prolomit izraelskou blokádu Gazy.
Nelidské zacházení Izraele s aktivisty flotily, včetně občanů EU, je nepřijatelné. Zadržování civilistů v mezinárodních vodách a upírání jim důstojnosti představuje další porušení mezinárodního práva.
The injuries and signs of abuse suffered by the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were abducted by Israel in international waters while heading to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/z5UntlCTEr— الـشـبـ𓂆ـراوي #غـزَّة (@M_shebrawy3) May 21, 2026
Novinář Alessandro Mantovani a poslanec Dario Carotenuto popsali, jak byli zbiti poté, co jejich flotilu směřující do Gazy zadržely izraelské síly v mezinárodních vodách.
Israel’s reportedly inhumane treatment of Flotilla activists, including EU citizens, is unacceptable.— Emelia (@wasalive22) May 21, 2026
Detaining civilians in international waters and denying them dignity is yet another breach of international law.
The activists must be released immediately.#flotilla #israel… pic.twitter.com/J5UKqAqocv
Nikdy nezapomeneme, jak se tento mladý muž snažil zachránit svou matku a táhl ji, jak jen to šlo – až na ně náhle izraelský voják vystřelil granát, který je oba na místě zabil.
Journalist Alessandro Mantovani and lawmaker Dario Carotenuto described being beaten after their Gaza-bound flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters https://t.co/2v81ZJ2oNY pic.twitter.com/M2bskxJjSL— Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2026
„Mami a tati... jste mou duší.“ Aboudi Najdi se rozloučil s 11 členy své rodiny, kteří zahynuli při izraelském masakru ve městě Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr v jižním Libanonu.
We will never forget how this young man tried to save his mother, dragging her in the most basic way—until an Israeli soldier suddenly fired a shell at them, killing them both instantly. pic.twitter.com/yPvD9fBnzr— Mahmoud Massri | مَحْمُود 🇵🇸 (@MahmoudMassri15) May 21, 2026
Muž hledá své čtyři děti pod troskami svého domu, který byl brutálně vybombardován Izraelem. Mé srdce tento pohled nedokáže snést.
"Mom and Dad... you are my soul."— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 21, 2026
Aboudi Najdi bid farewell to 11 members of his family who were killed in the Israeli massacre in the town of Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/sep427o4VR
Izrael dnes ráno v Gaze zabil čtyři lidi, včetně jednoho dítěte.
A man searching for his four children under the rubble of his home, which was brutally bombed by Israel.— Hasan alrabay (@HasanEssam29636) May 21, 2026
My heart cannot bear this sight. pic.twitter.com/ReGD6ksAJL
Izrael zabil v Gaze malého Usámu i jeho ptáčátka!
Israel just killed four people this morning in Gaza, including a child.— Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) May 21, 2026
The Irish government voted against protecting children from being killed in Gaza yesterday.
Are you happy, @MichealMartinTD & @HMcEntee?pic.twitter.com/V2vZ7ovG3a
Známý režisér Ken Loach pronesl v Cannes silná slova o izraelské genocidě v Gaze: „Nejhorší není násilí těch zlých, ale mlčení těch dobrých.“
Israel killed the child Osama and his little birds in Gaza!— MO (@Abu_Salah9) May 21, 2026
Never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/KpbPY9zFJn
Jste Palestinec na Západním břehu Jordánu a v noci stojíte před svým domem. Čekáte v tichu, protože víte, že izraelští osadníci mohou přijít každou chvíli.A když přijdou, neznají slitování.
Renowned Director Ken Loach Delivers Powerful Words at Cannes on Israel's Genocide in Gaza— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 21, 2026
"The worst thing is not the violence of the bad, it is the silence of the good. pic.twitter.com/C2BvW7yri0
„Při jediném izraelském útoku v úterý zahynulo 14 lidí… mezi nimi celá rodina – tři děti, jejich rodiče a prarodiče. Nejmladšímu dítěti, Mohammedovi, bylo rok a půl. Marii bylo 6 let. Malace bylo 8 let…“
Imagine this.— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) May 21, 2026
You’re Palestinian in the West Bank, standing outside your home in the night.
Waiting through the silence because you know Israeli settlers could come at any moment.
And when they come, they show no mercy. pic.twitter.com/fJfjE2ejzc
Izraelský poslanec Yitzhak Kroizer se před kamerou otevřeně přiznává k hrůzným válečným zločinům. Výslovně uvádí, že plně podporuje zabíjení nevinných žen a dětí, prohlašuje, že v Jeninu nejsou žádní nevinní civilisté, a že neprojevuje absolutně žádné slitování.
.@ZeinakhodrAljaz: "14 people killed in a single Israeli strike on Tuesday.. among [them] an entire family, 3 children, their parents & their grandparents. The youngest child Mohammed, he was a year and a half old. Maria, she was 6 years old. Malaka, she was 8 years old.." pic.twitter.com/X92a4ZcPKN— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 21, 2026
Izrael bombardoval vládní nemocnici v Tubasu v Libanonu. Žádné zbraně, žádná munice.
Absolute bombshell. Israeli Parliament Member Yitzhak Kroizer openly confesses to horrific war crimes on camera.— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 21, 2026
He explicitly states he fully supports killing innocent women and children, declaring there are no innocent civilians in Jenin and he has absolutely zero mercy. pic.twitter.com/l41vVE9eGE
Izrael nyní bombarduje nemocnice v jižním Libanonu. Nejedná se o vojenské cíle. Jsou to nemocnice. Tohle není „příměří“. Je to válečný zločin.
Israel has bombed the Tubas Government Hospital in Lebanon.— Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) May 21, 2026
No weapons, no ammunition.
This is terrorism. pic.twitter.com/VJwrgntSPg
Israel is now dropping bombs on hospitals in South Lebanon.— sarah (@sahouraxo) May 21, 2026
Not military targets.
Hospitals.
This isn’t a “ceasefire.”
It’s a war crime. pic.twitter.com/vkv4E0zvKz
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