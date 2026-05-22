Izrael násilně terorizoval aktivisty, které protizákonně unesl v mezinárodních vodách

22. 5. 2026

čas čtení 6 minut
Foto: Zranění, které utrpěl v Izraeli aktivista z humanitární flotily pro Gazu Italský novinář a člen flotily: „Hned jak jste vstoupili do kontejneru, začali vás mlátit; kopali mě do nohou a bili mě pěstmi do obličeje, některým lidem zlomili ruce a žebra, přičemž napadali zadržené a říkali: ‚Vítejte v Izraeli.‘“

Zranění a stopy týrání, které utrpěli aktivisté z flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli uneseni Izraelem v mezinárodních vodách, když se vydali prolomit izraelskou blokádu Gazy.

Nelidské zacházení Izraele s aktivisty flotily, včetně občanů EU, je nepřijatelné. Zadržování civilistů v mezinárodních vodách a upírání jim důstojnosti představuje další porušení mezinárodního práva.

Novinář Alessandro Mantovani a poslanec Dario Carotenuto popsali, jak byli zbiti poté, co jejich flotilu směřující do Gazy zadržely izraelské síly v mezinárodních vodách.Nikdy nezapomeneme, jak se tento mladý muž snažil zachránit svou matku a táhl ji, jak jen to šlo – až na ně náhle izraelský voják vystřelil granát, který je oba na místě zabil. „Mami a tati... jste mou duší.“ Aboudi Najdi se rozloučil s 11 členy své rodiny, kteří zahynuli při izraelském masakru ve městě Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr v jižním Libanonu. Muž hledá své čtyři děti pod troskami svého domu, který byl brutálně vybombardován Izraelem. Mé srdce tento pohled nedokáže snést. Izrael dnes ráno v Gaze zabil čtyři lidi, včetně jednoho dítěte. Izrael zabil v Gaze malého Usámu i jeho ptáčátka! Známý režisér Ken Loach pronesl v Cannes silná slova o izraelské genocidě v Gaze: „Nejhorší není násilí těch zlých, ale mlčení těch dobrých.“ Jste Palestinec na Západním břehu Jordánu a v noci stojíte před svým domem. Čekáte v tichu, protože víte, že izraelští osadníci mohou přijít každou chvíli.A když přijdou, neznají slitování. „Při jediném izraelském útoku v úterý zahynulo 14 lidí… mezi nimi celá rodina – tři děti, jejich rodiče a prarodiče. Nejmladšímu dítěti, Mohammedovi, bylo rok a půl. Marii bylo 6 let. Malace bylo 8 let…“ Izraelský poslanec Yitzhak Kroizer se před kamerou otevřeně přiznává k hrůzným válečným zločinům. Výslovně uvádí, že plně podporuje zabíjení nevinných žen a dětí, prohlašuje, že v Jeninu nejsou žádní nevinní civilisté, a že neprojevuje absolutně žádné slitování.Izrael bombardoval vládní nemocnici v Tubasu v Libanonu. Žádné zbraně, žádná munice. Izrael nyní bombarduje nemocnice v jižním Libanonu. Nejedná se o vojenské cíle. Jsou to nemocnice. Tohle není „příměří“. Je to válečný zločin.

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Obsah vydání | 22. 5. 2026