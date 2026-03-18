Izrael srovnává Libanon se zemí
18. 3. 2026
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/howYK8AoyL— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 18, 2026
Následky izraelského útoku na bejrútskou čtvrť Bašúra.
Video zachycuje okamžik, kdy se v Bejrútu po izraelském leteckém úderu zřítila obytná budova, a to poté, co byla v centrální čtvrti města vyhlášena evakuační výstraha.
Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Beirut’s Bashoura neighbourhood.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2026
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/0DjOjDgH3U pic.twitter.com/ebEOhRDEeC
Pohled zevnitř Íránu: Reportér Sky @DominicWaghorn podává zprávy z jednoho z největších dětských oddělení v Teheránu. Jedna matka mu řekla, že její čtyřletá dcera utrpěla poranění mozku poté, co byla zasažena při leteckém útoku a zasypána troskami.
Video shows the moment a residential building collapsed in Beirut after an Israeli air strike, following an evacuation warning in the city’s central district. pic.twitter.com/Ats92hjMii— Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 18, 2026
Izrael opět bombardoval centrum Bejrútu a zasáhl hustě osídlenou část města, aniž by vydal „příkazy k evakuaci“ – tato čtvrť se nachází jen několik set metrů od libanonského parlamentu a paláce Grand Serail
A view from inside Iran: Sky's @DominicWaghorn reports from one of Tehran's largest children’s wards.— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2026
One mother told him her four-year-old daughter has brain injuries after she was hit by an airstrike and buried under rubble.
🔗 https://t.co/GcpK7EhsOq pic.twitter.com/Cp2Klw2MIx
Pátrání po přeživších poté, co Izrael srovnal se zemí budovu v centru Bejrútu.
Israel has, again, bombed central Beirut, hitting a densely populated area of the city with no “evacuation orders” — this neighbourhood is just a few hundred meters from the Lebanese Parliament and Grand Serail pic.twitter.com/w3JRpB4P5I— Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) March 17, 2026
Search for survivors after Israel levels building in central Beirut.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2026
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/0DjOjDgH3U pic.twitter.com/Qx0CA3wvtm
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