Izrael srovnává Libanon se zemí

A view from inside Iran: Sky's @DominicWaghorn reports from one of Tehran's largest children’s wards.



One mother told him her four-year-old daughter has brain injuries after she was hit by an airstrike and buried under rubble.



🔗 https://t.co/GcpK7EhsOq pic.twitter.com/Cp2Klw2MIx — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2026

Israel has, again, bombed central Beirut, hitting a densely populated area of the city with no “evacuation orders” — this neighbourhood is just a few hundred meters from the Lebanese Parliament and Grand Serail pic.twitter.com/w3JRpB4P5I — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) March 17, 2026