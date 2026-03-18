Izrael srovnává Libanon se zemí

18. 3. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty
Následky izraelského leteckého úderu na město Deir al-Zahrani v jižním Libanonu.



Následky izraelského útoku na bejrútskou čtvrť Bašúra.

Video zachycuje okamžik, kdy se v Bejrútu po izraelském leteckém úderu zřítila obytná budova, a to poté, co byla v centrální čtvrti města vyhlášena evakuační výstraha. Pohled zevnitř Íránu: Reportér Sky @DominicWaghorn podává zprávy z jednoho z největších dětských oddělení v Teheránu. Jedna matka mu řekla, že její čtyřletá dcera utrpěla poranění mozku poté, co byla zasažena při leteckém útoku a zasypána troskami. Izrael opět bombardoval centrum Bejrútu a zasáhl hustě osídlenou část města, aniž by vydal „příkazy k evakuaci“ – tato čtvrť se nachází jen několik set metrů od libanonského parlamentu a paláce Grand Serail Pátrání po přeživších poté, co Izrael srovnal se zemí budovu v centru Bejrútu.

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Obsah vydání | 18. 3. 2026