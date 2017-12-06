Kdo se chce zbavit fašistů na Twitteru, změňte si v zadání účtu svou adresu na Německo
6. 12. 2017
Pro ty, jimž vadí nacistické a zahnědlé výroky na Twitteru: Změnila jsem si podle návrhu chytrého přítele na Twitteru svou adresu na Německo a zahnědlé výroky zmizely. Německo má přísnější zákony proti vyvolávání nenávisti:
Twitter, please share with the rest of us the Nazi-free version of Twitter you make available to German users. An option in Settings, perhaps? https://t.co/r6Py5LzwJj— Pierre Omidyar (@pierre) December 5, 2017
PSA. For anyone beset by Nazi and brownshirt bots: I changed my Twitter address to Germany at the suggestion of a shrewd friend, and they vanished. Germany has stricter hate-speech laws.— Virginia Heffernan (@page88) December 4, 2017
