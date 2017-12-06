Kdo se chce zbavit fašistů na Twitteru, změňte si v zadání účtu svou adresu na Německo

6. 12. 2017



Pro ty, jimž vadí nacistické a zahnědlé výroky na Twitteru: Změnila jsem si podle návrhu chytrého přítele na Twitteru svou adresu na Německo a zahnědlé výroky zmizely. Německo má přísnější zákony proti vyvolávání nenávisti:



