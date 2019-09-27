Páteční demonstrace proti globálnímu oteplování v Budapešti
27. 9. 2019
We took part in the @Fridays4future strikes in Budapest today, some great signs and lots of young people. Quite a few of them had football shirts and probably all of them have a favourite football club ;) #ClimateStrike #FridayForFuture pic.twitter.com/vFEaBd1v69— Planet Super League (@PlanetLeague) September 27, 2019
Pátek v Buenos Aires, Argentina:
AHORA en Buenos Aires, Argentina 🇦🇷 acompañando a @FFFArgentina reclamando #AccionClimaticaYa pic.twitter.com/PJSLqdNqtb— Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) September 27, 2019
Montreal. Půl milionu demonstrantů:
Dan Křetinský likes it.— Karel Paták (@KarelPatak1) September 27, 2019
Tohle bude jeho největší prohraný derby. https://t.co/QPePKm0QSZ
