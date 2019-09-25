Trump zveřejnil shrnutí svého rozhovoru se Zelenským

25. 9. 2019

Several Senate Republicans I've spoken with in the last hour are stunned that the WH is releasing this transcript. They do not think it helps the president's cause. And they expect today's Senate GOP lunch to be quite the get-together.

These are not randomly timed ellipses. This cuts out words at the exact moment of the ask and exactly whey the full transcript is vital. pic.twitter.com/twec50QSf7

This "transcript" itself is a smoking gun. If this is the version of events the president's team thinks is most favorable, he is in very deep jeopardy. We need to see the full whistleblower complaint and the administration needs to follow the law. Now. https://t.co/b56nLZZpRi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2019

That "though" from Trump, coming right after the Ukranian leader raises "next steps" in military aid, may be the single key word in transcript. It directly connects Trump's desire 4 an investigation w/the Ukranian desire for military aid. You want something: I need a favor first https://t.co/XmM6Fbvjdu — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) September 25, 2019

Elizabeth Warren: Tento "transkript" je kouřící revolver. Jestli je tohle ta verze událosí, o níž si prezidentův tým myslí, že je pro něho nejvstřícnější, octl se ve velmi vážném nebepzečí. Musíme dostat přístup ke kompletní whistleblowerově zprávě a vláda musí začít dodržovat zákon. Teď.Někteří upozorňují, že Trump požádal Zelenského o "protislužbu" hned poté, co hovořili o americké vojenské pomoci Ukrajině:



