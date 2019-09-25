Trump zveřejnil shrnutí svého rozhovoru se Zelenským

25. 9. 2019

Republikáni jsou ohromeni



Donald Trump zveřejnil shrnutí svého rozhovoru s ukrajinským prezidentem Zelenským, nikoliv tedy, kupodivu, doslovný transkript. (On nemá Bílý dům nahrávku?) Trump tvrdí, že shrnutí dokazuje, že je nevinen. Jenže i toto shrnutí obsahuje pasáž, v níž Trump od Zelenského vyžaduje, aby začal vyšetřovat Bidena a jeho syna. I Republikáni jsou tím ohromeni:

Elizabeth Warren: Tento "transkript" je kouřící revolver. Jestli je tohle ta verze událosí, o níž si prezidentův tým myslí, že je pro něho nejvstřícnější, octl se ve velmi vážném nebepzečí. Musíme dostat přístup ke kompletní whistleblowerově zprávě a vláda musí začít dodržovat zákon. Teď.


Někteří upozorňují, že Trump požádal Zelenského o "protislužbu" hned poté, co hovořili o americké vojenské pomoci Ukrajině:




