Demonstrace v Manchesteru. Koná se tam výroční sjezd Konzervativní strany, nyní jen ultrapravicové frakce Borise Johnsona

29. 9. 2019

"Odstraňte si svého johnsona z naší demokracie!"

Konzervativní kongres se koná za hradbou betonu a oceli:



