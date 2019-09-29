Demonstrace v Manchesteru. Koná se tam výroční sjezd Konzervativní strany, nyní jen ultrapravicové frakce Borise Johnsona
29. 9. 2019
More from Manchester right now.... outside Tory Conference. pic.twitter.com/6AuO6CL65H— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 29, 2019
"Odstraňte si svého johnsona z naší demokracie!"
Things are truly underway on all accounts #ConservativePartyConference pic.twitter.com/OYr7pvECVS— Guy Lambert (@GuyBertie) September 29, 2019
SMR loves #Manchester and The Bowl is rocking! 🎉 Right now, yet another wonderful #RemainerNow takes the stage! The #BorisBlimp is here, the rain's stopped and this crowd is making one helluva noise!#BollocksToBoris #NotMyPM #StopBrexit #RevokeA50 👏 pic.twitter.com/WjjxJtdpeX— Sixteen Million Rising #FBPE (@16MillionRising) September 29, 2019
Konzervativní kongres se koná za hradbou betonu a oceli:
Extraordinary sign of the times. Tory Conference behind a ring of concrete and steel. pic.twitter.com/HxDZguWxMF— Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) September 28, 2019
129
Diskuse