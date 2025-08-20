Save the Date! Tatiana Kellner

20. 8. 2025

Save the Date!

THROUGH THE IMMINGRANT'S LENS

Tatana Kellner

Wednesday, September 10 , 2025, at 7 pm

Bohemian National Hall

321 E 73 St. in Manhattan



Tatana Kellner, a multi-disciplinary artist, will discuss her work, charting her journey as an immigrant from Czechoslovakia in 1969, finding her artistic voice, and co-founding the Women’s Studio Workshop (WSW), an artists’ workspace in Rosendale, NY, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The talk will present both her personal work and the activities of WSW.



Free and open to the public.

Suggested donation $15



Please register at Eventbrite



Tatana Kellner

www.instagram.com/tatana1950 , www.tatanakellner.com is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is rooted in social issues. Born in Czechoslovakia, she emigrated with her family to the USA in 1969. Her work combines printmaking, painting, photography, and installation. It was exhibited in numerous venues across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia, including over fifty solo exhibitions. She has received numerous prestigious awards, grants, and artist residencies. Kellner is a co-founder and past artistic director of Women's Studio Workshop in Rosendale, NY.