Izrael je zabil, aby jim mohl ukrást jejich domov a pozemek

21. 8. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Remember their names: Omar, Reem, Ranim, Farah.



Israel killed them just to steal their home and land. pic.twitter.com/iyplKcNeCu — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) August 20, 2025

How much longer can we tolerate this? Day after day? Week after week? Month after month?



So many innocents killed. Shame on the world. https://t.co/qkX8eEzO1B — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2025

Israel killed today the child Mohammed Faiz Abu Hweishal in Gaza.



Save Gaza’s children! pic.twitter.com/x2kMXusY6g — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) August 20, 2025





Rescue workers in Gaza saved 23-year-old Saja Hamad from beneath the rubble in Nuseirat after an Israeli air attack.



Hamad was almost completely buried, with only her head exposed and the rest of her body trapped by chunks of concrete and steel bars. pic.twitter.com/jzuY2qWkMS — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 20, 2025







0