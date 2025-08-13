Vanceovi bezpečáci požadují od britské policie, aby jim udala britské občany, kteří se o něm vyjadřují negativně na sociálních sítích

13. 8. 2025

(Vance je v jižní Anglii na dovolené)

Policie žádá místní obyvatele Cotswolds, aby jí poskytli své účty na sociálních sítích, které budou předány bezpečnostní službě JD Vance. Jsem rád, že někteří lidé to odmítli. Upřímně řečeno, je to troufalé, zejména od člověka, který kritizoval Evropu za cenzuru.

„Mají pravdu, do toho vám zatraceně nic není! Promiň, tajná službo: Britové ti nemusí předávat své sociální sítě!“
Byl příjezd viceprezidenta J. D. Vance do Cotswolds dalším příkladem toho, že Spojené království musí „tančit, jak Amerika píská“?




„Haní naši zemi a pak tu chce trávit dovolenou.“ „Nejde mi ani o to, že ta bezpečnostní opatření stojí Británii strašné peníze daňových poplatníků, prostě toho chlapa nemám rád.“ „Je v tom jasně politický podtext.“ Obyvatelé Cotswolds JD Vanceovi zrovna nevytáhli červený koberec.

Demonstranti se účastní protestního večírku na uvítanou Vanceovi, zatímco americký viceprezident #JDVance a jeho rodina tráví léto v anglickém #Cotswolds. Silnice kolem šestiakrového pozemku Vanceových jsou uzavřeny a policie brání lidem v procházkách po okolí.

Obyvatelé Charlbury a okolí protestovali proti návštěvě amerického viceprezidenta JD Vance, který je na pracovní dovolené v britském venkovském regionu Cotswolds, a vyzvali ho, aby „jel domů“.

Reklamní vůz sleduje amerického viceprezidenta JD Vance po Cotswolds — polepený memem s plešatým dítětem, které údajně nesnáší.

Tento kousek, který stál 5 tisíc liber a byl financován z crowdfundingu, je dílem skupiny Everyone Hates Elon a navazuje na informaci, že jednomu turistovi byl odepřen vstup do USA, protože měl tento obrázek v telefonu.


Jak dnes diskutujeme na @RestIsPolitics, když anglický král jede do svého sídla v  Highgrove, má k dispozici dvě auta a možná jednoho nebo dva motocyklové doprovody. Tenhle chlap přijede na dovolenou a má 23 aut a motorkářský doprovod, který se za ním táhne, a totéž se opakuje v jeho dalším cíli. Je to otázka statusu...






