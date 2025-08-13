Vanceovi bezpečáci požadují od britské policie, aby jim udala britské občany, kteří se o něm vyjadřují negativně na sociálních sítích

13. 8. 2025

(Vance je v jižní Anglii na dovolené)

Policie žádá místní obyvatele Cotswolds, aby jí poskytli své účty na sociálních sítích, které budou předány bezpečnostní službě JD Vance. Jsem rád, že někteří lidé to odmítli. Upřímně řečeno, je to troufalé, zejména od člověka, který kritizoval Evropu za cenzuru. The police are asking local Cotswolds residents for their social media handles to be passed onto to JD Vance's security detail. Glad to hear some people refused. Honestly the nerve of it, especially for the man who criticised Europe for censorship https://t.co/8wen7p89Lq pic.twitter.com/N6pWkEOGWI — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) August 12, 2025 „Mají pravdu, do toho vám zatraceně nic není! Promiň, tajná službo: Britové ti nemusí předávat své sociální sítě!“

Byl příjezd viceprezidenta J. D. Vance do Cotswolds dalším příkladem toho, že Spojené království musí „tančit, jak Amerika píská“? "Too right, it's none of your bloody business! Sorry, Secret Service: Brits do 𝙣𝙤𝙩 have to hand over their social media to you!"



Was VP JD Vance descending on the Cotswolds another example of the UK having to "sing to America's tune?"@jonsopel | @NatashaC pic.twitter.com/LnU02L8rIY — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) August 13, 2025







„Haní naši zemi a pak tu chce trávit dovolenou.“ „Nejde mi ani o to, že ta bezpečnostní opatření stojí Británii strašné peníze daňových poplatníků, prostě toho chlapa nemám rád.“ „Je v tom jasně politický podtext.“ Obyvatelé Cotswolds JD Vanceovi zrovna nevytáhli červený koberec.

'He slags off our country, then wants to holiday here.'

'I don't care that it's the taxpayers' money, I just don't like the bloke.'

'There's clearly a political angle to this.'



Cotswolds residents haven’t exactly rolled out the welcome mat for JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/dihgpuuk27 — LBC (@LBC) August 13, 2025

Protestors attend a "Vance not welcome party" as US Vice President #JDVance and his family are spending their summer in the #Cotswolds, England. Roads are closed around the Vances' 6-acre estate and people have been stopped from walking in the countryside by police. 📸: Leon Neal pic.twitter.com/5b9h4fsApf — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) August 12, 2025

Demonstranti se účastní protestního večírku na uvítanou Vanceovi, zatímco americký viceprezident #JDVance a jeho rodina tráví léto v anglickém #Cotswolds. Silnice kolem šestiakrového pozemku Vanceových jsou uzavřeny a policie brání lidem v procházkách po okolí.

Obyvatelé Charlbury a okolí protestovali proti návštěvě amerického viceprezidenta JD Vance, který je na pracovní dovolené v britském venkovském regionu Cotswolds, a vyzvali ho, aby „jel domů“.

Residents in Charlbury and its neighborhood protested the visit of US Vice President JD Vance who is on a working holiday in the rural Cotswolds in Britain, asking him to 'go home' https://t.co/IDpRMuS2BN pic.twitter.com/OQJZSJJfxh — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2025

Reklamní vůz sleduje amerického viceprezidenta JD Vance po Cotswolds — polepený memem s plešatým dítětem, které údajně nesnáší.



Tento kousek, který stál 5 tisíc liber a byl financován z crowdfundingu, je dílem skupiny Everyone Hates Elon a navazuje na informaci, že jednomu turistovi byl odepřen vstup do USA, protože měl tento obrázek v telefonu.

An ad van has been tailing US Vice President JD Vance through the Cotswolds — plastered with a bald baby meme he reportedly hates.



The £5k crowdfunded stunt by Everyone Hates Elon follows claims a tourist was denied entry to the US for having the image on their phone. pic.twitter.com/19suAfsvrd — Famous Campaigns (@famouscampaigns) August 13, 2025





Jak dnes diskutujeme na @RestIsPolitics, když anglický král jede do svého sídla v Highgrove, má k dispozici dvě auta a možná jednoho nebo dva motocyklové doprovody. Tenhle chlap přijede na dovolenou a má 23 aut a motorkářský doprovod, který se za ním táhne, a totéž se opakuje v jeho dalším cíli. Je to otázka statusu...

As we discuss on @RestIsPolitics today when the King goes to Highgrove he has a couple of cars and maybe a motor bike outrider or two. This guy comes for a holiday and has 23 cars and a bike squad traipsing around, and the same again at his next port of call. It’s about status… https://t.co/DeKNZuP4x8 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 13, 2025



















