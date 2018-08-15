Britská vláda před brexitem přesunuje své finanční rezervy z libry na euro
15. 8. 2018
Od referenda o brexitu v červnu 2016 se hodnota britské libry systematicky propadá vůči 130 měnám světa, informuje The Economist. Deník Times píše, že britské ministerstvo financí přesunuje své finanční rezervy před brexitem z libry do eura:
The UK government is now so fearful of a Brexit related £ collapse that its shifting its own Treasury funds out of £s and into €s.— James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 15, 2018
Our own government is even hedging against Brexit. https://t.co/DEuXX8YwO6
In the event of a no-deal Brexit the pound could be weakened further https://t.co/f0Y0jkQ3Vg— The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 15, 2018
330
Diskuse