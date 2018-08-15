Britská vláda před brexitem přesunuje své finanční rezervy z libry na euro

15. 8. 2018

Od referenda o brexitu v červnu 2016 se hodnota britské libry systematicky propadá vůči 130 měnám světa, informuje The Economist. Deník Times píše, že britské ministerstvo financí přesunuje své finanční rezervy před brexitem z libry do eura:


