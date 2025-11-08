Trump pořád spí
8. 11. 2025
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Trump is literally passed out slumped in his chair.— Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) November 6, 2025
Wtf are we doing people https://t.co/E1aBNsvbdd
He spent Biden’s entire presidency calling him ‘Sleepy Joe’. Still does. But this guy nods off in the middle of the day in meetings almost every day. Fell asleep in court all the time too. pic.twitter.com/P9QorH3Ued— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 7, 2025
Dozing Don hard at work 💤 pic.twitter.com/y2IXFZVCyi— ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 7, 2025
775
Diskuse