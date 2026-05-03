Vatikánský deník píše o bourání křesťanských vesnic v Libanonu Izraelem
3. 5. 2026
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Vatican newspaper headlines the Israeli razing of entire villages in southern Lebanon, including Christian schools. “After the bombardments, the Israeli bulldozers get to work”. Why is no major western newspaper showing this? https://t.co/f870xPJq3n— Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) May 3, 2026
Vatican newspaper headlines the Israeli razing of entire villages in southern Lebanon, including Christian schools. “After the bombardments, the Israeli bulldozers get to work”. Why is no major western newspaper showing this? https://t.co/f870xPJq3n— Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) May 3, 2026
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