Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí

13. 1. 2026

V Gaze zemřely další dvě děti na podchlazení, čímž se jejich počet od uzavření příměří v říjnu zvýšil na nejméně šest. Izrael nadále brání vjezdu konvojů s novými přístřešky a stavebními materiály.

Two more children have died from the cold in Gaza, bringing the number to at least 6 since the ceasefire agreement went into effect in October. Israel is continuing to block aid caravans full of new shelters and building materials from entering. pic.twitter.com/Pl4T6aUBHp

Děti doslova umírají zimou. Izrael každý den zabíjí Palestince. Provizorní stany jsou zaplavené. A my si na tento stav zvykáme. Cílem je odvrátit vaši pozornost od této situace, nebojovat proti tomu s aktivním svědomím, které odmítá odvrátit zrak nebo mlčet.

Babies are freezing to death, literally. Israel keeps killing Palestinians daily. Makeshift tents are flooded. And we're growing comfortable with this status quo. The goal is to distract you from this, fight that with an active conscience that refuses to look away or be silent. pic.twitter.com/nBHssBnssC