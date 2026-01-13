Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí

13. 1. 2026

V Gaze zemřely další dvě děti na podchlazení, čímž se jejich počet od uzavření příměří v říjnu zvýšil na nejméně šest. Izrael nadále brání vjezdu konvojů s novými přístřešky a stavebními materiály.
Děti doslova umírají zimou. Izrael každý den zabíjí Palestince. Provizorní stany jsou zaplavené. A my si na tento stav zvykáme. Cílem je odvrátit vaši pozornost od této situace, nebojovat proti tomu s aktivním svědomím, které odmítá odvrátit zrak nebo mlčet.






