Izrael páchá další hrůzy. Nám v Česku to nevadí
13. 1. 2026
Co dělá Írán, když chce zatajit, co se děje v Íránu? Vypnul internet a nepouští do země novináře.— Dan Priban (@DanPriban) January 12, 2026
Co dělá Izrael, když chce zatajit, co se děje v Gaze? Vypnul internet a nepouští do země novináře.
Rozdíl je ten, že jedno z toho v Česku mnozí podporují.
Děti doslova umírají zimou. Izrael každý den zabíjí Palestince. Provizorní stany jsou zaplavené. A my si na tento stav zvykáme. Cílem je odvrátit vaši pozornost od této situace, nebojovat proti tomu s aktivním svědomím, které odmítá odvrátit zrak nebo mlčet.
Two more children have died from the cold in Gaza, bringing the number to at least 6 since the ceasefire agreement went into effect in October. Israel is continuing to block aid caravans full of new shelters and building materials from entering. pic.twitter.com/Pl4T6aUBHp— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 12, 2026
Babies are freezing to death, literally. Israel keeps killing Palestinians daily. Makeshift tents are flooded. And we're growing comfortable with this status quo. The goal is to distract you from this, fight that with an active conscience that refuses to look away or be silent. pic.twitter.com/nBHssBnssC— Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) January 12, 2026
Diskuse