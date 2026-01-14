Sky News: Izraelská armáda střílela civilisty zcela náhodně

14. 1. 2026

Izraelský záložník, který sloužil v Gaze, řekl Sky News, že vojáci izraelské armády IDF zabíjeli palestinské civilisty náhodně, přičemž rozkazy ke střelbě někdy závisely na náladě velitele.


Nejméně šest lidí zemřelo poté, co v noci zasáhla Gazu zimní bouře. Silné deště způsobily záplavy a silný vítr zničil přístřešky. V Gaze se zřítila zeď, přičemž zahynuli tři lidé.


Toto video ukazuje rozsah ničení způsobeného genocidní válkou Izraele proti Gaze, v jejímž důsledku se miliony Palestinců ocitly bez domova a přístřeší.





