Sky News: Izraelská armáda střílela civilisty zcela náhodně
14. 1. 2026
An Israeli reservist who served in Gaza has told Sky News— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 13, 2026
IDF troops killed Palestinian civilians at random, with orders to shoot sometimes dependent on the mood of the commander pic.twitter.com/1SuZNEmnXY
Nejméně šest lidí zemřelo poté, co v noci zasáhla Gazu zimní bouře. Silné deště způsobily záplavy a silný vítr zničil přístřešky. V Gaze se zřítila zeď, přičemž zahynuli tři lidé.
At least six people have died after a winter storm struck Gaza overnight.— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 13, 2026
Severe rainfall caused flooding and strong winds destroyed shelters. A wall collapsed in Gaza City, killing three people. pic.twitter.com/kaOG4s7JH0
Toto video ukazuje rozsah ničení způsobeného genocidní válkou Izraele proti Gaze, v jejímž důsledku se miliony Palestinců ocitly bez domova a přístřeší.
The video shows the scale of destruction caused by Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, leaving millions of Palestinians displaced and without shelter. pic.twitter.com/S2SGubA4RJ— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 13, 2026
