Orbánovo drtivé vítězství ve volbách je hrozbou Evropě

9. 4. 2018

Controlling the media, undermining democracy, launching one hate campaign after another - against the EU, against refugees, against human rights groups - Hungary's scare-monger-in-chief will continue to threaten freedom in Europe for some time to come... https://t.co/hXwiudpAhN pic.twitter.com/NBD06zFqVI — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) April 9, 2018

Ovládá média, ochromuje demokracii, organizuje nenávistné kampaně - proti EU, proti uprchlíkům, proti organizacím hájícím lidská práva. Maďarský nejhlavnější vyvolavač strachu bude ohrožovat svobodu v Evropě ještě po určitou dobu...





And the radical right populists have started tweeting with their congratulations on Fidesz’s win in Hungary. Troubling times ahead for Europe. pic.twitter.com/Ycw8unn0YL — Kartik Raj (@Kartik__Raj) April 8, 2018

Ultrapravičáci z celé Evropy už Orbánovi blahopřejí k vítězství. Znepokojivé časy pro Evropu!





Congratulations to Viktor #Orban and #Fideszmpsz on their clear victory in the #HungaryElections. I look forward to continuing working with you towards common solutions to our European challenges. @EPPGroup #EPP — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) April 9, 2018

Manfred Weber, šéf frakce křesťanských demokratů v Evropském parlamentu se zdiskreditoval svou gratulací Orbánovi! Namísto toho, aby EU bránila demokracii, podlézá diktátorům!



