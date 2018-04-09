Orbánovo drtivé vítězství ve volbách je hrozbou Evropě

Ovládá média, ochromuje demokracii, organizuje nenávistné kampaně - proti EU, proti uprchlíkům, proti organizacím hájícím lidská práva. Maďarský nejhlavnější vyvolavač strachu bude ohrožovat svobodu v Evropě ještě po určitou dobu...




Ultrapravičáci z celé Evropy už Orbánovi blahopřejí k vítězství. Znepokojivé časy pro Evropu!
 





Manfred Weber, šéf frakce křesťanských demokratů v Evropském parlamentu se zdiskreditoval svou gratulací Orbánovi! Namísto toho, aby EU bránila demokracii, podlézá diktátorům!

 


