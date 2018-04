Pozitivní odpovědi na fiktivní výzkum německé univerzity žádostí o zaměstnání

Positive reply by fictive job applicants with the same CV in Germany (University of Linz study)

Sandra Bauer: 18.8%

Meryem Öztürk: 13.5%

Meryem Öztürk (with headscarf): 4.2%