Izraelci jsou nadlidi 2

27. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Kardinál Zuppi přečetl jména všech dětí zabitých Izraelem v Gaze

Trvalo to 7 hodin To je strašné.

Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zahynulo 26 civilistů.

26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.

Mezi nimi bylo 7 dětí a 7 žen.

Celý dům plný rodin byl smeten ze světa. Libanonský chlapec Jawad Hussain Younis dnes ráno zahynul při izraelském leteckém útoku, který byl namířen proti domu ve městě Ansariyeh v Libanonu.

Breaking | Lebanese child Jawad Hussain Younis was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eaJXB8XXGz

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026

Podle nové zprávy lidskoprávních organizací bylo od začátku války v Íránu minulý měsíc při amerických a izraelských útocích, které zasáhly školy, nemocnice a další nevojenskou infrastrukturu, zabito téměř 1 500 íránských civilistů.

Toto je okamžik, kdy byla holčička vytažena z trosek poté, co americko-izraelský letecký úder zasáhl její dům v Teheránu.

Íránský Červený půlměsíc uvádí, že bylo poškozeno více než 81 000 budov, zatímco záchranné práce stále pokračují. Podle libanonského ministerstva zdravotnictví patří libanonské dítě Hasan Salah Siddiq mezi šest civilistů, kteří zahynuli při izraelském útoku na město Al-Saksakiya v jižním Libanonu. To je strašné.

Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zabili 26 civilistů.

26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.

Včetně 7 dětí a 7 žen.

Celý dům plný rodin byl vymazán.

Tohle není „osvobození“.
Je to terorismus. Izrael dnes v libanonském údolí Bekaa zabil Saru.

Byla těhotná s dvojčaty.

Izrael bombardoval její dům a zmasakroval ji i její nenarozené děti. HROZNÝ den na Západním břehu.

Izraelští osadníci zavraždili 37letého Mohammada Faraje ve městě Janata jižně od Betléma. Lebanese child Sajid Ali Faqih was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today.

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Obsah vydání | 27. 3. 2026