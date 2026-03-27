Izraelci jsou nadlidi 2

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27. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Kardinál Zuppi přečetl jména všech dětí zabitých Izraelem v Gaze



Trvalo to 7 hodin Cardinal Zuppi read the names of every chiId kiIIed by IsraeI in Gaza



It took 7 hours pic.twitter.com/H9PrW66WKc — LPC (@landpalestine) March 26, 2026 To je strašné.



Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zahynulo 26 civilistů.



26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.



Mezi nimi bylo 7 dětí a 7 žen.



Celý dům plný rodin byl smeten ze světa. This is horrifying.



Trump and Israel dropped a bomb on a residential building today in Isfahan, Iran — killing 26 civilians.



26 people wiped out in an instant.



Including 7 children, and 7 women.



An entire building of families erased.



This isn’t “liberation.”

It’s terrorism. pic.twitter.com/nFKZcNKBrw — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026 Libanonský chlapec Jawad Hussain Younis dnes ráno zahynul při izraelském leteckém útoku, který byl namířen proti domu ve městě Ansariyeh v Libanonu. Kardinál Zuppi přečetl jména všech dětí zabitých Izraelem v GazeTrvalo to 7 hodinTo je strašné.Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zahynulo 26 civilistů.26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.Mezi nimi bylo 7 dětí a 7 žen.Celý dům plný rodin byl smeten ze světa.Libanonský chlapec Jawad Hussain Younis dnes ráno zahynul při izraelském leteckém útoku, který byl namířen proti domu ve městě Ansariyeh v Libanonu. Breaking | Lebanese child Jawad Hussain Younis was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eaJXB8XXGz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026

Podle nové zprávy lidskoprávních organizací bylo od začátku války v Íránu minulý měsíc při amerických a izraelských útocích, které zasáhly školy, nemocnice a další nevojenskou infrastrukturu, zabito téměř 1 500 íránských civilistů.

Nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes that have hit schools, hospitals and other nonmilitary infrastructure since the Iran war began last month, human rights groups alleged in a new report.https://t.co/X6vuA7Jwk4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2026

This is the moment a young girl was pulled from the rubble after a US-Israeli air strike hit her home in Tehran.



The Iranian Red Crescent Society says more than 81,000 buildings have been damaged as rescue efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/cWocfegJVp — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 27, 2026

Lebanese infant Hasan Salah Siddiq is among six civilians killed in the Israeli attack on the town of Al-Saksakiya, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/NxGv6DEfc0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026

This is horrifying.



Trump and Israel dropped a bomb on a residential building today in Isfahan, Iran — killing 26 civilians.



26 people wiped out in an instant.



Including 7 children, and 7 women.



An entire building of families erased.



This isn’t “liberation.”

It’s terrorism. pic.twitter.com/nFKZcNKBrw — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026

Israel killed Sara today in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.



She was pregnant with twins.



Israel bombed her home, massacring her and her unborn children. pic.twitter.com/xp1fHiwXXw — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026

HORRIFIC day in the West Bank.



Israeli settlers murdered 37-year-old Mohammad Faraj in the town of Janata, south of Bethlehem.



His father is also in critical condition after settlers brutally beat him on the head with clubs. pic.twitter.com/86r1UP4B1X — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 26, 2026

Breaking | Lebanese child Sajid Ali Faqih was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/00XyjxUF3v — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026

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Toto je okamžik, kdy byla holčička vytažena z trosek poté, co americko-izraelský letecký úder zasáhl její dům v Teheránu.Íránský Červený půlměsíc uvádí, že bylo poškozeno více než 81 000 budov, zatímco záchranné práce stále pokračují.Podle libanonského ministerstva zdravotnictví patří libanonské dítě Hasan Salah Siddiq mezi šest civilistů, kteří zahynuli při izraelském útoku na město Al-Saksakiya v jižním Libanonu.To je strašné.Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zabili 26 civilistů.26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.Včetně 7 dětí a 7 žen.Celý dům plný rodin byl vymazán.Tohle není „osvobození“.Je to terorismus.Izrael dnes v libanonském údolí Bekaa zabil Saru.Byla těhotná s dvojčaty.Izrael bombardoval její dům a zmasakroval ji i její nenarozené děti.HROZNÝ den na Západním břehu.Izraelští osadníci zavraždili 37letého Mohammada Faraje ve městě Janata jižně od Betléma.Lebanese child Sajid Ali Faqih was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today.