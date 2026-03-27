Izraelci jsou nadlidi 2
27. 3. 2026
Trvalo to 7 hodin
To je strašné.
Cardinal Zuppi read the names of every chiId kiIIed by IsraeI in Gaza— LPC (@landpalestine) March 26, 2026
It took 7 hours pic.twitter.com/H9PrW66WKc
Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zahynulo 26 civilistů.
26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.
Mezi nimi bylo 7 dětí a 7 žen.
Celý dům plný rodin byl smeten ze světa.
Libanonský chlapec Jawad Hussain Younis dnes ráno zahynul při izraelském leteckém útoku, který byl namířen proti domu ve městě Ansariyeh v Libanonu.
This is horrifying.— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026
Trump and Israel dropped a bomb on a residential building today in Isfahan, Iran — killing 26 civilians.
26 people wiped out in an instant.
Including 7 children, and 7 women.
An entire building of families erased.
This isn’t “liberation.”
It’s terrorism. pic.twitter.com/nFKZcNKBrw
Breaking | Lebanese child Jawad Hussain Younis was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eaJXB8XXGz— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026
Podle nové zprávy lidskoprávních organizací bylo od začátku války v Íránu minulý měsíc při amerických a izraelských útocích, které zasáhly školy, nemocnice a další nevojenskou infrastrukturu, zabito téměř 1 500 íránských civilistů.
Toto je okamžik, kdy byla holčička vytažena z trosek poté, co americko-izraelský letecký úder zasáhl její dům v Teheránu.
Nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes that have hit schools, hospitals and other nonmilitary infrastructure since the Iran war began last month, human rights groups alleged in a new report.https://t.co/X6vuA7Jwk4— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2026
Íránský Červený půlměsíc uvádí, že bylo poškozeno více než 81 000 budov, zatímco záchranné práce stále pokračují.
Podle libanonského ministerstva zdravotnictví patří libanonské dítě Hasan Salah Siddiq mezi šest civilistů, kteří zahynuli při izraelském útoku na město Al-Saksakiya v jižním Libanonu.
This is the moment a young girl was pulled from the rubble after a US-Israeli air strike hit her home in Tehran.— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 27, 2026
The Iranian Red Crescent Society says more than 81,000 buildings have been damaged as rescue efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/cWocfegJVp
To je strašné.
Lebanese infant Hasan Salah Siddiq is among six civilians killed in the Israeli attack on the town of Al-Saksakiya, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/NxGv6DEfc0— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026
Trump a Izrael dnes shodili bombu na obytný dům v íránském Isfahánu – zabili 26 civilistů.
26 lidí bylo v mžiku smeteno ze světa.
Včetně 7 dětí a 7 žen.
Celý dům plný rodin byl vymazán.
Tohle není „osvobození“.
Je to terorismus.
Izrael dnes v libanonském údolí Bekaa zabil Saru.
This is horrifying.— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026
Trump and Israel dropped a bomb on a residential building today in Isfahan, Iran — killing 26 civilians.
26 people wiped out in an instant.
Including 7 children, and 7 women.
An entire building of families erased.
This isn’t “liberation.”
It’s terrorism. pic.twitter.com/nFKZcNKBrw
Byla těhotná s dvojčaty.
Izrael bombardoval její dům a zmasakroval ji i její nenarozené děti.
HROZNÝ den na Západním břehu.
Israel killed Sara today in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 27, 2026
She was pregnant with twins.
Israel bombed her home, massacring her and her unborn children. pic.twitter.com/xp1fHiwXXw
Izraelští osadníci zavraždili 37letého Mohammada Faraje ve městě Janata jižně od Betléma.
Lebanese child Sajid Ali Faqih was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today.
HORRIFIC day in the West Bank.— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 26, 2026
Israeli settlers murdered 37-year-old Mohammad Faraj in the town of Janata, south of Bethlehem.
His father is also in critical condition after settlers brutally beat him on the head with clubs. pic.twitter.com/86r1UP4B1X
Breaking | Lebanese child Sajid Ali Faqih was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh, Lebanon, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/00XyjxUF3v— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2026
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