Izrael v Gaze zničil už 36 nemocnic, Kdy to odsoudí čeští politikové?

15. 4. 2025

čas čtení 1 minuta

🚨🚨Today’s Israeli war crime of bombing Al Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza city was not a one-off. The bombardment of the Anglican Hopsital has two goals: Destroying the last remaining and partially operating hospital in Gaza city, and, on Palm Sunday, targeting the remaining… pic.twitter.com/ZjkNc6KY0b