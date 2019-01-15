Trump pozval fotbalisty do Bílého domu na recepci. Koupil jim hamburgery

15. 1. 2019

V důsledku ochromení americké vlády totiž v Bílém domě nefungují kuchaři ani další zaměstnanci. Tak Trump na recepci pro fotbalisty nechal objednat hamburgery od McDonalda:


