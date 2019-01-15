Trump pozval fotbalisty do Bílého domu na recepci. Koupil jim hamburgery
V důsledku ochromení americké vlády totiž v Bílém domě nefungují kuchaři ani další zaměstnanci. Tak Trump na recepci pro fotbalisty nechal objednat hamburgery od McDonalda:
If you were invited to the White House you might expect an evening of culinary brilliance.— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2019
But as the government shutdown continues, guests were welcomed with this feast of fast food instead 🍔.
More on Donald Trump's dinner party here: https://t.co/SdFToChFet pic.twitter.com/S1U89Gy17j
